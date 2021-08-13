KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dable , a leading global native ad platform, today announced its sponsorship of Digital Wednesday, one of the signature events of the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA).

Dable, a leading native ad platform, Sponsors the MDA Digital Wednesday

The MDA, established in 2009, represents companies composed of digital publishers, advertising agencies, and digital service providers that curates several successful projects and activities including 'Digital Wednesday'. This event aims to share insights and trends of the digital industry with professional speakers from relevant fields and offers networking opportunities for local publishers, media agencies and advertisers to engage with and form solidarity.

The next Digital Wednesday event will be held on 18th August. At this half-day event, Suresh Thiru (former CEO of SEEK Asia) along with featured panelists will discuss how Malaysia can become a producer of digital products and solutions by 2030 in line with the nation's Digital Economy Blueprint. The panel session will explore what Malaysia needs to do to increase competitiveness in producing digital products.

Dable, the sponsor of the event, will provide a presentation titled "AI-Powered Contextual Targeting - Dable's Solution to the Cookieless Future". In this session, Dable shares how advertisers can use its AI-powered contextual targeting to reach the right target audience and how this benefits the publishers.

"We're pleased to participate as a sponsor of the Digital Wednesday event organized by the Malaysian Digital Association, which contributes to the growth of Malaysia's digital industry," said Chaehyun Lee, Dable's CEO. "Based on Dable's fine technology in machine learning and artificial intelligence, we provide personalized content recommendation solutions to Malaysian media including Utusan Malaysia and Chinapress, that not only increases users' content consumption but also generates ad revenue. Additionally, Dable gives Malaysian brands a chance to achieve their marketing goals with high efficiency through 'Dable Native Ad', which displays ads in a design that match the publisher's organic content, and helps deliver a good brand image to their clients. We will continue to help the Malaysian digital industry flourish through close cooperation with Malaysian companies."

Story continues

Nicholas Sagau, the president of the MDA, said, "On behalf of the MDA, I am delighted and grateful to have Dable Inc as our partner for this first half-day event of Digital Wednesday. With our partners support, we are able to reach more audiences as we connect, collaborate and create new business opportunities together."

About Dable

Dable is the No.1 content discovery platform. Dable analyzes the interests of website visitors by utilizing world-class big data processing and personalization technologies and recommends high-quality content visitors may find interesting. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Seoul, Dable has partnered with over 3,000 premium media in global markets including Malaysia, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. For more detailed information on Dable, visit http://dable.io/en/ .

Eunjin Kang, PR manager / press@dable.io

SOURCE Dable