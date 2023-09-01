Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Dacian Gold Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2023, Dacian Gold had AU$25m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$1.7m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of June 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Dacian Gold Growing?

Dacian Gold managed to reduce its cash burn by 95% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. But it was a bit disconcerting to see operating revenue down 44% in that time. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Dacian Gold has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Dacian Gold Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Dacian Gold seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Dacian Gold's cash burn of AU$1.7m is about 1.3% of its AU$134m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Dacian Gold's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Dacian Gold's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While we must concede that its falling revenue is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dacian Gold you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

