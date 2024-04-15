Dad stopping for gas plays NC lottery — and hits the jackpot. ‘Still hasn’t hit me’

A dad stopping for gas played a new lottery game — and hit the jackpot in North Carolina.

“It really still hasn’t hit me yet,” $200,000 prize winner Bobby Coleman told the N.C. Education Lottery.

Now, Coleman said he knows how he wants to spend his prize money.

“I can use this for my daughter’s education,” Coleman told lottery officials in an April 12 news release.

The lucky winner plans to help his daughter after taking a trip to the Oasis store in Kenly, a roughly 45-mile drive southeast from Raleigh. He went there to get gas and spent an extra $5 on a scratch-off ticket for the Bankroll game.

Coleman said he enjoys new games, so it might not come as a surprise that Bankroll just launched in March. His ticket scored the first top prize in the game, leaving him with $143,001 after taxes, officials said.

“In addition to his daughter’s education, Coleman said he will use his winnings for some home repairs,” the lottery wrote.

Coleman, who lives in Wilson County, isn’t the first North Carolina lottery player to have his child in mind. One recent winner hoped to have his daughter graduate from school debt-free, while another wanted to help his daughter to buy a home, McClatchy News reported.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

