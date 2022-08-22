U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.99
    -90.49 (-2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,063.61
    -643.13 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,381.57
    -323.64 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.74
    -41.60 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9943
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1768
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4890
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,215.08
    -385.03 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.18
    -4.77 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Dada Announces Change to Certain Executive and Board Composition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dada Nexus Limited
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JDHIF
  • JDHIY
  • DADA
  • JD
  • JDCMF

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has confirmed the resignation of Mr. Philip Kuai as chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, effective August 31, 2022. In addition, the Board has named Mr. Huijian He as president to be responsible for daily operation management and report to the Board, effective immediately following Mr. Kuai’s retirement, and has appointed Mr. He as a director of the Company. Furthermore, Mr. Lijun Xin was appointed as a director of the Company and to succeed Mr. Philip Kuai as chairman of the Board.

Mr. Lei Xu, Mr. Yui Yu, Ms. Sandy Ran Xu and Ms. Bonnie Yi Zhang have each tendered resignation as a director of the Company and, where applicable, as a member of any committee of the Board, effective August 31, 2022. Effective the same date, Ms. Laura Marie Butler and Ms. Jian Han have been appointed as independent directors of the Company. The following table sets forth the Board composition after the changes.

 

Audit Committee

 

Compensation
Committee

 

Nominating and
Corporate
Governance
Committee

Lijun Xin (chairman of the Board)

 

 

 

 

Member

Huijian He

 

 

Member

 

 

Christina Xiaojing Zhu

 

 

 

 

 

Baohong Sun (independent director)

Member

 

 

 

Chairperson

Laura Marie Butler (independent director)

Chairperson

 

Member

 

 

Jian Han (independent director)

Member

 

Chairperson

 

Member

Mr. Huijian He, also known as Jeff He, is a core founding leader of JDDJ, the Company’s local on-demand retail platform, since 2014, and has served as a vice president of the Company since April 2018. He previously held several leadership roles in JDDJ, including head of R&D and product development, head of platform operations, and general manager, from March 2014. Prior to that, Mr. He worked at IBM as a senior R&D manager from 2006 to 2014. Mr. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical science and technology and a master’s degree in applied computing technology from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications.

Mr. Lijun Xin is chief executive officer of JD Retail. Mr. Xin joined JD.com (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618) in 2012 and has held several key positions within JD.com. He pioneered the integration of online retail and marketplace model in business operation when he was head of the Apparel & Home business department. Later on, he led the establishment of JD.com’s healthcare business and was appointed as chief executive officer of JD Health International Inc. (HKEX: 6618) in July 2019. Under the leadership of Mr. Xin, JD Health was successfully listed on HKEX in December 2020. Mr. Xin holds an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School and a bachelor’s degree of science in electrical engineering and automation from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Ms. Laura Butler has served on the Board of Advisors and has been in charge of special projects for a private consulting firm in the US since 2020. From 2004 to 2020, Ms. Butler was a partner with PwC Zhong Tian LLP Beijing Office in their capital markets and accounting advisory services group. She has led and been part of project teams for over 70 capital market transactions in the US, Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. From 2000 to 2004, Ms. Butler worked in PwC Zhong Tian LLP Beijing Office as an audit senior manager. Prior to her extensive experience in China, Ms. Butler has ten years of experience working with PwC US. Ms. Butler holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Ms. Jian Han is Professor of Management at China Europe International Business School (CEIBS). Ms. Han joined CEIBS in March 2008. Prior to that, Ms. Han joined Peking University in March 2005, and worked as an assistant professor of management from March 2005 to March 2008. Ms. Han received a bachelor’s degree in British and American Literature from Renmin University of China and a doctoral degree in Industrial and Labor Relation from Cornell University. Ms. Han is a member of the Academy of Management. Since 2012, she has served on the expert councils of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“It's been an incredible eight-year journey and I will be forever proud of the outstanding achievements of Dada,” said Mr. Philip Kuai. “As I have put a lot preparation into the succession plan as Dada gets mature, I believe this transition will take Dada to the next chapter and we are now more ready than ever before. Jeff’s critical contribution to our tremendous growth in the past eight years and deepened collaboration with JD has demonstrated his strategy execution and leadership capabilities and won the trust and support from the team and the Board. I am also thrilled to welcome Mr. Lijun Xin to join as chairman of the Board of Dada. Under leadership of Jeff, Jun and Beck, with the long-standing support from Lijun and JD.com, I look forward to the continued strong partnership with JD to create more compelling value for our shareholders and the society.”

“Philip is a great entrepreneur and an innovator who has worked steadfastly to evolve Dada and position it for continued growth,” said Mr. Jeff He. “I am honored to take on the role of the president of Dada and would like to thank the Board for the trust in me. I will continue sticking to our vision of bringing people everything on demand, building our momentum, and focusing on driving top and bottom-line results.”

“Under Philip's visionary leadership over the past eight years, Dada has built a leading on-demand retail and delivery infrastructure, created a massive number of flexible jobs, and enabled the digitalization of the retail industry. With the respectful understanding of Philip’s personal pursuit, I wish him all the best in his next chapter,” said Mr. Lijun Xin, CEO of JD Retail. “I am honored to join the board of Dada as Chairman, and would like to thank Mr. Lei Xu, Mr. Yui Yu, Ms. Sandy Ran Xu and Ms. Bonnie Yi Zhang for their invaluable contributions to the success and growth of Dada. It’s a true privilege to welcome Ms. Laura Butler and Ms. Jian Han to the Board, I believe their professional experiences and broad international perspectives will be greatly helpful to Dada’s future development. As a new type of real economy-based enterprise, JD has been continuously investing in building an integrated supply chain ecosystem. Dada’s capability in local on-demand retail and delivery can help JD further extend its supply chain and more efficiently meet consumers’ diversified consumption needs across online, offline and multiple scenarios. I believe Dada will further integrate with JD.com to build stronger synergy, continue to implement high-quality growth strategy, further improve operational efficiency, and join hands with JD.com to promote the fusion of digitalization and brick-and-mortar retail.”

About Dada

Dada is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

For more information, please visit https://ir.imdada.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Dada may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Dada’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dada’s strategies; Dada’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Dada’s ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide efficient on-demand delivery services and offer quality on-demand retail experience; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Dada’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Dada does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
Ms. Caroline Dong
E-mail: ir@imdada.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-178-1749 0483
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
E-mail: PR@imdada.cn


Recommended Stories

  • AMC stock plummets on $APE units debut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how AMC's new APE shares are affecting meme stocks on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and Three-for-One Stock Split

    The cybersecurity software company also provided better-than-expected guidance for the October quarter and the full fiscal year.

  • APE Stock Halted, Slides; AMC Plummets In Volatile Open For New Dividend Share

    "The value of your AMC investment will be the combination of your AMC shares and your new APE units," said CEO Adam Aron.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions

    Some investors will be getting a bit of money back soon, the result of a big settlement between financial firm Vanguard and the Massachusetts Secretary of State. The $6.25 million settlement has to do with allegations that the firm failed … Continue reading → The post Does Vanguard Owe You Money? It's Paying Investors Millions appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Palo Alto Earnings, Guidance Top Views Amid 3-For-1 PANW Stock Split

    Fiscal 2023 guidance for Palo Alto came in above views while the company plans a three-for-one stock split. Earnings topped estimates.

  • 10 Inverse Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 inverse Jim Cramer stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more inverse Jim Cramer stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Inverse Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Today. Jim Cramer is a former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on CNBC […]