U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,639.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,527.00
    -18.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.90
    -10.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    -1.03 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    +0.89 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    -0.3990 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,839.73
    -3,923.84 (-6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,409.37
    -95.78 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.54
    -15.08 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Dada Group and JD.com Roll out Quality Store Program, Digitally Upgrading SMEs with JD's Shop Now Service

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading on-demand retail and delivery platform, and JD.com (Nasdaq: JD and HKEX:9618) today jointly rolled out the "Quality Store" program during the 2021 Haihe International Consumption Summit and Haihe International Consumption Carnival in Tianjin. Dada and JD.com will facilitate stores qualified in "omni-channel, commodity, service and operation" with support for online traffic, order fulfillment, omni-channel marketing and digitalization.

The panel discussion on the topic of &#x00201c;JD 2021 Singles Day Grand Promotion Increases High-quality Consumption and Empowers Small and Medium-sized Businesses&#x00201d;
The panel discussion on the topic of “JD 2021 Singles Day Grand Promotion Increases High-quality Consumption and Empowers Small and Medium-sized Businesses”

At the panel discussion on the topic of "JD 2021 Singles Day Grand Promotion Increases High-quality Consumption and Empowers Small and Medium-sized Businesses," Liang Chang, Head of City Business Department at JDDJ of Dada Group, introduced how Dada is helping SMEs reduce costs, increase efficiency, and promote sales during JD's 2021 Singles Day Grand Promotion.

Based on Dada's partnership with JD "Shop Now," a jointly-built new business dedicated for JD's on-demand consumer retail section, the "quality store" program is designed to enable physical retail stores across the country, especially SMEs, in achieving their digital transformation and adaption to the new O2O consumption environment.

Specifically, SMEs participating in JD Shop Now during the Singles Day shopping festival, will receive green channel policy support for their stores launching both on JD.com and JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform. In terms of online traffic, the marketing and traffic resources on JD.com and JDDJ ecosystem will be introduced into physical stores nationwide in a targeted manner through location-based services (LBS). For omni-channel marketing, JD Shop Now and JDDJ will integrate online and offline retail and create innovative marketing campaigns in partnership with e-commerce platforms, retailers and brand owners.

Meanwhile, Dada Now, Dada's on-demand delivery platform, will provide physical stores with integrated order fulfillment solutions of picking and home-delivery, ensuring timely on-demand delivery for JD Singles Day promotions. Dada Haibo System will also provide omni-channel digital solutions integrating fulfillment, marketing, products and membership, so that SMEs can quickly achieve digital upgrading while reducing costs and improving efficiency.

In this October, JD.com and Dada Group jointly launched "Shop Now", the JD Xiaoshigou (literally means "hour buy" in Chinese). Shop Now delivers on the model of "order online, delivery from store within one hour" and will accelerate Dada Group's and JD's omni-channel operation in the on-demand retail space. At the same time, the two companies launched "Nearby", a new tab on the homepage of JD.com's app, designed to connect customers to nearby offline stores, such as supermarkets, pharmacies or convenience stores, and deliver a more convenient, affordable and speedy online shopping experience.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-and-jdcom-roll-out-quality-store-program-digitally-upgrading-smes-with-jds-shop-now-service-301409609.html

SOURCE Dada Group

Recommended Stories

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • U.S. demand for oil surges, depleting tanks in Oklahoma

    Crude oil tanks at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub are more depleted than they have been in the last three years, and prices of further dated oil contracts suggest they will stay lower for months. U.S. demand for crude among refiners making gasoline and diesel has surged as the economy has recovered from the worst of the pandemic. Demand across the globe means other countries have looked to the United States for crude barrels, also boosting draws out of Cushing.

  • I’m 53, my wife is 54. Our $1.4 million retirement nest egg is 100% in equities and crypto. What should I do now for retirement?

    It sounds like you have definitely kept retirement at the forefront of your financial planning and it will absolutely pay off in the future! The first thing I noticed about your letter was your asset allocation. At the same time, however, you do need to have some sort of protection in your asset allocation.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • Oil Declines After Industry Report Shows Rising U.S Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s bumper rally cooled after an increase in U.S. crude inventories and as industrial commodities retreated.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutGlobal benchmark Brent fell 1.4%, after failing

  • Deutsche Bank posts better than expected profits on M&A boom

    It benefited from a boom in mergers and acquisitions activity over the period, as well as a steep decline in provisions for bad loans related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

    Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot

    With the exception of a major breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the EU, there is very little downside risk for oil prices this week

  • Futures Struggle Amid Mixed Earnings; Bonds Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fluctuated and stocks in Europe retreated from a near-record on Wednesday amid mixed earnings reports, a decline in commodity prices and renewed concerns about economic growth. Bonds gained.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Elect

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • What labor shortage? Sam's Club CEO says it has reached full employment

    Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay stops by the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit and shares one stunning fact about employment in her stores.

  • China Gas Stations Ration Diesel Adding to Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuel retailers in parts of China are rationing diesel volumes to customers as the nation ramps up efforts to avert a similar supply crunch that’s engulfing the coal and natural gas sectors.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disrup

  • Luckin Coffee in $175 million class action settlement over accounting fraud

    Luckin Coffee Inc reached a $175 million settlement of shareholder class-action claims that the Chinese rival to Starbucks fraudulently inflated its share price by falsifying revenue. Lawyers for the shareholders called the all-cash settlement, filed on Monday night, an "excellent result," citing Luckin's liquidation proceeding in the Cayman Islands and its related filing for protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The accord also covers Luckin officials, and underwriters of the Xiamen, China-based company's $645 million initial public offering in 2019 and a later offering of American depositary shares.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • GE backs 'near-term' jet output plans at Airbus and Boeing -CEO

    Jet engine maker General Electric Co is aligned with "near-term" plans of both Airbus and Boeing to ramp up production, its Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday. Culp, however, declined to comment on Airbus' plan to go beyond an immediate ramp-up and almost double production of its best-selling A320 jets by 2025. This plan has drawn criticism from engine makers and aircraft leasing companies about the risk of overproduction during a fragile airline industry recovery from the pandemic.

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • University Hospital to mandate boosters for those who received JNJ vaccine

    University Hospital CEO and Fmr. Health Commissioner of New Jersey Dr. Shereef Elnahal joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest outlook for COVID-19 as health officials continue to debate vaccine booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Asia Snaps Up American Shale Gas to Keep Boilers, Furnaces Lit

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian liquefied natural gas traders are rushing to secure shipments from the U.S., where prices are among the cheapest in the world, amid a dash to replenish supply before the winter.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption T