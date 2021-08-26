U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims expected to hover near pandemic-era low

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dada Haibo System Adopted in More Than 4300 Retailer Stores

·2 min read
In this article:
SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that its Dada Haibo omni-channel online retail operating system newly partners with several Top 100 supermarket chains in China, including Sofly Supermarket, Da Zhang Supermarket, and Hui You Supermarket. As of this August, the system has established partnerships with more than 120 large and medium-sized supermarket chains, with over 4,300 retailer stores adopting.

Dada Haibo System integrates the operations of marketing, products, users, account reconciliation and order fulfillment in a systematic, digitalized, and standardized platform, which has significantly improved operating efficacies and reduced cost for a lot of leading retailers in China. According to the latest list of 2020 China's Top 100 supermarket chains released by China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA), 45 of the Top 100 supermarkets have been adopting the system. And Dada Haibo System was awarded the 2020 China's Best Practice Case of Retail Digitalization and 2021 Best Practice Case of Retail Digital Transformation and Technology Application by CCFA.

Besides providing technology and systematic capacity, Dada Haibo System also has a team to customize services for the retail stores and help retailers solve problems in actual operations. Sofly Supermarket for example, started the partnership with the system in middle June, and achieved the 100% deployment of Dada Haibo System in all its online stores in August.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-haibo-system-adopted-in-more-than-4300-retailer-stores-301363490.html

SOURCE Dada Group

