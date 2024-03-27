Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 26, 2024

Dada Nexus Limited isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Dada's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. After the management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Caroline Dong, Head of Investor Relations for Dada. Please proceed.

Caroline Dong: Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today from Dada, we have Mr. Bing Fu, Interim President; and Mr. Henry Jun Mao, CFO. Mr. Fu will talk about our operations and company highlights, then Mr. Mao will discuss the financials. They will both be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session. Please note that Mr. Fu will give his remarks and answer questions in Chinese and the consecutive translation will be provided. In case of any discrepancy between the original remarks and the translated version, statements in the original remarks should prevail. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements.

An aerial view of a bustling urban center with delivery vehicles crisscrossing the streets.

Please refer to our latest safe harbor statement in the earnings press release on our IR website which applies to this call. Also during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release which contains a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures. Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in RMB. It is now my pleasure to introduce our Interim President, Mr. Fu. Mr. Fu, please go ahead.

Story continues

Bing Fu: [Foreign Language]

Unidentified Company Representative: Thank you, Caroline, and thank you all for joining us.

See also Top 20 Youngest Richest Women in the World and 25 Richest Billionaires Who Inherited their Fortunes.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.