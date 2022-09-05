U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.76
    +1.89 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    17.94
    +0.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9912
    -0.0044 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -3.2650 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1468
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3300
    +0.1780 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,863.56
    +65.52 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.65
    -5.02 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,654.26
    +3.42 (+0.01%)
     

Dada Now on WAIC: AI brings better efficiency and customer experience for on-demand delivery

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA)'s Dada Now is a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China, providing indispensable delivery infrastructure to local retail in the new era. Bing FU, General Manager of Dada Now, gave a speech on the topic "AI empowers on-demand delivery infrastructure" at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held in Shanghai, elaborating how to improve efficiency and bring better fulfillment experience for customers, merchants and riders.

General Manager of Dada Now Bing FU sharing insights at WAIC.
General Manager of Dada Now Bing FU sharing insights at WAIC.

Dynamic match supply and demand

AI technology has gradually evolved to a mature stage. Meanwhile, online and offline channels are integrating with the development of on-demand retail; the demands and scenarios of on-demand retail have becoming increasingly abundant; and the order volume has shown a trend of rapid growth.

According to the "2022 On-demand Delivery Service White Paper" jointly released by LOG Research and Dada Now, from 2014 to 2021, the number of on-demand delivery orders grew explosively. The number of orders in 2021 was 30.85 billion, with a CAGR close to 60%.

Different from traditional logistics that often require multi-day, local on-demand orders are omni-channel, full-scenario, full-category and full-time, with a requirement to be delivered within one hour.

The increasing number and the features of delivery orders put forward higher requirements for delivery capacity. On the one hand, more riders are joining, and their working time and locations are constantly changing, posing a challenge for high-quality management and coordination. On the other hand, on-demand delivery has developed diverse types, including two-wheeled, four-wheeled and autonomous delivery. The question of how to ensure more efficient and stable fulfillment has become the key for the upgrade of the on-demand delivery industry.

Bing FU noted, "Supply and demand sides of on-demand delivery are more random than traditional logistics, and AI technology is essential to match the two sides dynamically. Meanwhile, we also care about the feelings of customers, merchants and riders, while improving efficiency."

Tech in last mile delivery

Dada Now's smart order dispatch system can realize real-time dynamic match of massive orders and riders. Data shows that the order distribution system plans routes 176 million times per day, with the average order response time being within 10 milliseconds, and the average delivery time being about 30 minutes.

For riders, the biggest "pain point" is to accurately locate the buildings where customers are. Based on the accumulated historical data from billions of riders, corresponding with the order address, Dada Now has adopted an AI analysis algorithm to effectively identify the building. Bing FU stated that the accuracy rate has been improved to 95.1%.

The AI algorithm also factors in the riders' experience and safety as well. The riders may come across various situations during the whole process, including order picking, delivery and handing the order to customers. The AI algorithm identifies the possible time-consuming processes in different routes and estimates the time cost, dynamically extending the delivery time for riders, in order to optimize riders' experiences.

Additionally, teaming up with JD Logistics and autonomous delivery vehicle developer White Rhino, Dada Now's autonomous delivery operation open system has already been applied in SEVEN FRESH, Yonghui Supermarket to cover a dozen neighborhoods, fulfilling nearly 50,000 orders. Compared with traditional delivery, unmanned vehicles feature lower delivery cost, larger carrying capacity, stronger stability, and higher safety, for one-hour delivery.

Technological innovation brings the future into reality. Bing FU said, "From the integration of AI and on-demand delivery, we can see the AI is making the delivery smarter and offering a warmer experience. With technological innovation, we guarantee that our customers receive their orders within one hour, and ensure the riders' efficiency, experience and safety."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-now-on-waic-ai-brings-better-efficiency-and-customer-experience-for-on-demand-delivery-301617663.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP

Recommended Stories

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysB

  • Oil prices climb more than $1/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped over $1 a barrel on Monday, extending gains as investors eyed possible moves by OPEC+ producers to cut output and support prices at a meeting later in the day. At their meeting later on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, may decide to keep current output levels or even cut production to bolster prices, despite supplies remaining tight. "OPEC+ will most likely keep output tight enough to retain the oil price amid demand disruptions that were sparked by the renewed lockdowns in some parts of China," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingThe Chinese car a

  • Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens

    Gasoline prices are at their lowest levels since March and are likely to keep falling, analysts say.

  • Chinese E-Commerce Companies Suffer as Economy Sours

    Consumers in China are becoming more thrifty as the economic slowdown drags on, dragging down the once-inexorable growth of Alibaba and JD.com.

  • A Slowing China Helps Rein In Inflation Around the World

    China is a key factor in falling costs for energy and commodities, but domestic factors are still keeping U.S. inflation high.

  • Supermarkets failing to pass on lower petrol prices, RAC finds

    Petrol drivers continue to get a raw deal at the pumps despite record price drop in August

  • Top 3 Shareholders of HSBC

    HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) is a multinational investment bank and financial services institution. It is headquartered in the U.K. Its U.S.-based subsidiary, HSBC Bank USA, has its operational headquarters in New York City.

  • No Stream: EU gas markets brace for price surge after latest Russia gas cut

    LONDON (Reuters) -European gas buyers already grappling with record-high prices face further pain when the markets open on Monday after Russia said one of its main supply pipelines to Europe would remain shut indefinitely, sparking fears over energy rationing. Lower gas flows from Russia ahead of and following its February invasion of Ukraine have already pushed up European prices by nearly 400% over the past year, sending electricity costs soaring. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in what Moscow has called an "economic war" with the West over the fallout from the Ukraine conflict, while Moscow blames Western sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.

  • Japan's services sector shrinks for first time in five months in August - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity shrank for the first time in five months in August as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections hurt demand, a business survey showed. The contraction shows that a recovery of the world's third-largest economy remains fragile at best and is worrying at a time when the global growth outlook is turning increasingly pessimistic. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to a seasonally adjusted 49.5, marking the first contraction since March.

  • Britain will be forced to buy back gas shipped to Europe

    Britain will be forced to buy back gas exported to Europe to keep the lights on this winter after supplying about 15pc of supplies stored on the Continent.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBe

  • Platinum Buyers May Shun Russian Metal When Contracts Renewed

    (Bloomberg) -- Platinum supply concerns could re-emerge as buyers seek to avoid Russian metal, according to the World Platinum Investment Council.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingWhile companies have continued to source p

  • Europe ready if Russia totally halts gas supplies, says EU official

    The European Union is, “well prepared” should Russia turn off gas supplies thanks to significant storage capacity and proactive energy-saving measures, India’s NDTV news agency quoted EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni as saying on Sept. 3.

  • Gas prices set to soar again on Monday after Russia shuts off Nord Stream supply pipeline

    1,200 km gas link was due to reopen on Saturday

  • No going back to reliance on Russian gas from here

    Many observers see Russia's halt of the flow of gas as an attempt to blackmail Europe over supplies.

  • Euro, Stock Futures Decline as Russia Pulls Rug on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro and European stock futures traded lower after Russia escalated of the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Die

  • Markets Scream Warning Over New UK Prime Minister’s Mammoth Task

    (Bloomberg) -- A currency near the lowest in decades, an unprecedented surge in government borrowing costs and record underperformance in domestic stocks -- such is the dismal scene in markets that awaits Britain’s next prime minister.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysBed Bath &

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • Elon Musk Takes on a Wall Street Giant

    Elon Musk fears neither his competitors nor the regulators. The CEO of Tesla has not hesitated to attack the powerful US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with which he has had a stormy relationship since his now famous tweet of August 7, 2018 in which he announced that he was going to take the manufacturer of electric vehicles private. This message had prompted an investigation by the SEC which had subsequently resulted in a settlement.