U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.97
    -0.23 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0437
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    +0.0061 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9980
    -0.1870 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,087.10
    -1,017.48 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Dada's first quarter 2022 updates: Q1 revenues up 74% YOY on comparable basis, net profit margin significantly improved

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DADA

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Nexus Limited (Dada Group, NASDAQ: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial highlights:

  • Total net revenues first quarter were RMB2,025.3 million. Aligning the revenue of Dada Now last-mile delivery services to a comparable basis, revenue growth would have been 74% year over year.

  • Net profit margin improved by about 30 percentage points year over year on a comparable basis.

  • Total Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV") of JDDJ for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was RMB49.1 billion, an increase of 74.4% year over year from RMB28.1 billion in the same period of 2021.

  • Number of active consumers for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was 67.9 million, as compared with 46.1 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Net revenues generated from JDDJ were RMB1,402.3 million, an increase of 80% year over year from 778.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Operation highlights:

  • Since JD.com's increased investment in Dada Group was completed at the end of February, the omni-channel business cooperation between Dada Group and JD.com has further strengthened. In the first quarter, the GMV of Shop Now, or Xiaoshigou, the unified brand for all on-demand retail services operated by Dada Group within the JD ecosystem, increased by more than 3 times year over year. The geographical coverage of the Nearby, or Fujin tab on the JD.com mobile App, which is one of the major entry points of Shop Now, further expanded, gaining more exposure among JD users.

  • Dada Group continued to empower retailers and brands via innovative digital tools, to help them accelerate digital transformation:

- Haibo, the omni-channel O2O operating system for retailers, continued to empower more merchants to carry out O2O operations across multiple channels efficiently. As of the end of March, the Haibo system had been deployed in more than 6,700 retail chain stores, including about 3,000 stores of around 50 top100 supermarket chains in China.
- To help improve brand partners' sales efficiency, Dada Group has recently launched the Earth Grid System, or Kunce, which visualizes brands' online inventory down to a 3 x 3 km grid level, helping brands to optimize point of sales coverage and gain regional sales share. As of now, more than 30 brands in food and beverage, grain and oil, mom-and-baby care products, and other categories have adopted the Kunce system.
- The digitized in-store picking service, Dada Picking, had been fully rolled out to Walmart stores nationwide by the end of March. Dada Picking's empowerment in helping address labor shortages and digitalize the picking process is highly valued by retailers. As a result, order volume maintained strong growth momentum. In the first quarter, the number of orders fulfilled by Dada Picking increased by more than 3 times year-over-year.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA".

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dadas-first-quarter-2022-updates-q1-revenues-up-74-yoy-on-comparable-basis-net-profit-margin-significantly-improved-301548453.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Is Falling Today

    Inflation fears and an analyst's price target cut are taking a toll on the value of the content delivery network operator.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Many high-growth tech stocks crashed over the past six months as rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. In anticipation of that stabilization, let's take a closer look at three high-growth tech stocks -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) -- that deserve to be bought without any hesitation, even in this challenging market. Airbnb struggled during the pandemic, but its growth is accelerating as people start to travel again in a post-lockdown world.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineThe largest cr

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Take-Two misses revenue estimates, beats on earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Take-Two Interactive's Q4 earnings report.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Verizon Joins AT&T in Raising Wireless Prices as Inflation Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. will raise prices on its wireless bills for the first time in two years as the largest US wireless carrier grapples with higher costs.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...