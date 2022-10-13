U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,577.18
    +0.15 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,299.56
    +88.71 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,378.38
    -38.72 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,672.88
    -14.89 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.61
    +0.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.90
    -19.60 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.28 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9744
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0010
    +0.0990 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1281
    +0.0181 (+1.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3350
    +0.4740 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,521.74
    -581.31 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.28
    -14.26 (-3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,807.94
    -18.21 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Daedalus launches new Crypto wallet for Aptos and Sui Blockchains

·1 min read

Summary: The Daedelus Wallet works across blockchains and serves as a financial platform for buying, sending, and exchanging digital assets across territories.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto has a significant user experience problem but Daedalus Technologies Inc. has a solution. The Techstars-backed firm has launched a cryptocurrency wallet with support for the new Aptos and Sui blockchains, as well as existing Solana and Ethereum networks.

Daedalus Logo
Daedalus Logo

The app, now available on the App Store, lets users connect to the decentralized web and brings their keys and assets under one roof. Features include Daedelus Wallet's key vault, secure logic, new password generation system smartphone, and ability to decentralized websites.

The Daedelus wallet is the company's first step to redefine the future of crypto and onboard the next hundred million users onto web3. "The app is both a wallet and a browser," according to the brand. Users can "buy, send and exchange  digital assets, make payments to anyone, anywhere, and log into websites securely to trade assets."

Daedalus is promoting the new service as a financial operating system for Gen Z, the world's first tech-native generation. The hope is that an improved user experience will encourage more people to explore the benefits of web3 and discover the many perks of decentralized finance.

Apple App Store download: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/daedalus-wallet-mobile/id6443645636
Google Play Store Download:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.daedalusfi.wallet&hl=en_US&gl=US

To learn more about the Daedalus wallet, please visit the brand's website. Mail correspondence should be sent to 1221 College Park Dr, Dover, DE 19904.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daedalus-launches-new-crypto-wallet-for-aptos-and-sui-blockchains-301648727.html

SOURCE Daedalus

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Teams up With Apple (This Might Just Be the Start)

    This conflict most often occurs between two major makers of laptop and desktop computers, tablets, and mobile devices: Apple and Microsoft . Apple's Mac computers and iPhones are ridiculously easy to pair up. Thanks to Apple's "AirDrop" feature, you can send pictures and website links between your computer and your cell phone.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy in This Bear Market and Hold Forever

    The broad-based S&P 500 is currently 25% off its high, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 35%. Cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have stocks trading down 47.5% and 60%, respectively, from highs set within the last year. Here is why these two monster growth stocks are worth buying today.

  • Worried About the China Chip Ban? Give These 2 Top Chip Stocks a Look

    China is an integral part of the semiconductor industry, but these two companies have minimal exposure to that country.

  • What Meta Platforms Investors Should Know After the Meta Connect Event

    Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and some of the top products and partnerships announced during its Meta Connect event. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Down 23% This Year

    The company's stock price has been brought down by the market's decline, and its recent iPhone launch wasn't as successful as anticipated.

  • Apple Earnings Are Soon. Why This Analyst Isn’t Worried About the Stock.

    Wall Street is debating whether strong sales of high-end iPhones will be enough to make up for potential weakness in consumer spending.

  • Intel, Solidigm both hiring locally after memory chip spinoff

    Solid-state memory chip company Solidigm is already adding employees to its former Intel workforce that will take office space in Rancho Cordova in the new year.

  • Why Some Quality Chip Companies Now Look Very Oversold

    Based on how many chip stocks have been trading lately, one would think that every chip supplier and equipment maker is poised to see its sales implode due to weak PC/smartphone demand and/or new China export controls. A look at Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 sales warning makes it pretty clear that some chip end-markets remain much stronger than others. Likewise, though I haven't been a big fan of memory stocks due to how much plunging DRAM and NAND flash prices are weighing on industry profitability, Micron's earnings call commentary wasn't entirely bad when it came to end-market demand.

  • Google Approves Trump-Backed Truth Social for Its App Store

    The Trump-backed social-media platform has agreed to follow the Alphabet unit’s content-moderation guidelines.

  • Microsoft Office will be replaced by Microsoft 365 as part of its ongoing refresh

    Microsoft is removing most of the remaining Office branding in favor of Microsoft 365.

  • Disney Is Diving Into Web 3.0 and the Metaverse: Here's What That Means

    Imagine being at Disney World and interacting with your favorite Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) characters through the power of augmented reality, buying limited non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from your favorite movies, or actually being in the movie and having a first-person experience. This is where Disney is headed. For decades, Disney has made a name for itself as one of the premier entertainment companies.

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • Intel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitStocks Pare Dr

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Amazon to open cloud computing training center near HQ2 in Crystal City

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is opening a training center in Crystal City that will offer free in-person cloud computing classes to adults lacking a background in tech. The AWS Skills Center is a 10,000-square-foot, multipurpose space at 1550 Crystal Drive designed for events and classrooms to teach cloud computing, Python programing language and database technologies for entry level cloud-development roles. It also houses exhibits on the impact of Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing arm.

  • Google Pixel Watch Review: A Fancy Fitbit Smartwatch

    Google’s first wearable means no longer choosing between Fitbit’s fitness features and more general smartwatch functions—but there are other trade-offs.

  • Microsoft goes Meta: Here’s what Nadella and Zuckerberg announced for the new Quest Pro

    Microsoft will make Windows, Office, Teams and other programs available for the new Meta Quest Pro and existing Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets under an expanded partnership with Facebook’s parent company. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, outlined the plans during a surprise appearance with Mark Zuckerberg as part of the Meta CEO’s keynote address at the Meta Connect virtual conference Tuesday morning. Here’s what they announced: Microsoft Teams will be available on Meta Quest devices, lett

  • Microsoft's Seeing AI app can scan the boxes of Advil, Theraflu and more to read out details

    Microsoft's free iOS app will read out detailed information of products like Advil, Theraflu, Excedrin and more, so those with visual impairments can more easily learn about them.

  • Eight secrets of Apple’s design success: iPhone executives reveal how its devices are really created

    Apple’s Craig Federighi and Alan Dye explain the decisions behind the iPhone 14’s iconic Dynamic Island

  • How Roomba Co-Creator Helen Greiner Outsmarts Her Robots

    When Helen Greiner was just 11, she went to see the movie Star Wars and fell madly in love with one of the film's stars. But it wasn't Luke Skywalker. And it wasn't Han Solo.