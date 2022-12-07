Daejeon Metropolitan City in Korea successfully held an virtual IR event with the inspiring local manufacturers and US VCs

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daejeon Metropolitan City and Business and Employment Agency of Daejeon in Korea successfully held an virtual IR event with the inspiring local manufacturers in Daejeon and US VCs.

This virtual IR event is an annually program with the purpose of revitalizing the local manufacturers and encouraging global investment relationship. Within this project, 14 local manufacturers in Daejeon are incubated with diverse aids: producing promotional materials, training IR skills, consulting business model, etc.

This year, Daejeon Metropolitan City has selected 14 selective local manufacturers in Daejeon to be in this virtual IR event. All of them are offering significantly promising solutions: MOTH with the carbon composite propeller, Hexa-Check with the wearable 6-channel ECG, UNIVR with VR home training service and especially newest products from FILOS, JCORE, SECOND GROUND, WOORIN Korea, Big Pictures, East Photonics, Airapha, DD Global, MEDICOS Biotech and TnF.AI.

Daejeon Metropolitan City will hold overseas in-person event in the future with deeper incubation for startups and also improvement in their supporting system by connecting and cooperating with global market as their new strategy.

