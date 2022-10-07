U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,690.87
    -53.65 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,592.46
    -334.48 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,855.41
    -217.90 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.62
    +1.17 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.30
    -10.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.22 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9765
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8770
    +0.0510 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1142
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1230
    +0.0550 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,650.85
    -434.96 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.47
    -7.56 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,998.47
    +1.20 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Daesung Smart Beekeeping Products Procurement Agency's innovative products to expand the distribution to the private sector

·4 min read

  • Benefits of pilot projects and subsidies for domestic beekeepers will be available.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesung Smart Hive products, which introduced innovative beekeeping products, are causing a stir in the Korean beekeeping industry.

Daesung Smart Hive Product line Smarthive Beekeeping System, Plasma Ozone storage, Hornet Trap, Hive Controller
Daesung Smart Hive Product line Smarthive Beekeeping System, Plasma Ozone storage, Hornet Trap, Hive Controller

Daesung, which makes portable beekeeping automation devices, introduces various products that change beekeeping work, which was done manually and traditionally, into a modern way, and anyone can enjoy smart beekeeping.

The products introduced by Daesung include Wasp detectors, Automated beekeeping gate, Hive Controller, Hornet Trap, Plasma ozone storage, and Smart beekeeping systems.

Wasp detector and Automated Beekeeping gate are special technologies of Daesung Smarthive, and are highly functional products that can be blocked by beekeeping gate-opening machines if they detect wasps, which are external invaders.

Wasp detectors detect wasps approaching the hive and send alarms to cell phones and tablet PCs. It can detect and track several wasps at the same time. It can be detected around a 3m radius in which this product is installed. If honeybees and wasps are mixed, only wasps can read it.

Automated Beekeeping gate can check the temperature and humidity in real time and automatically adjust the entrance of the honeycomb.

It is a product that can be applied to various beekeeping environments because it can control multiple honeycomb at once or step by step, not just one honeycomb.

The operation method of the beekeeping gate switch is designed in the vertical opening and closing method, so it can be used without interference with surrounding beehives. In addition, it is possible to reduce the hassle of checking and managing beehives one by one in moving beekeeping or winter. This product is a breakthrough product that can save labor-intensive beekeeping farmers.

Hive controller is a portable beekeeping robot that can withdraw hives from beehives, shake bees safely, and even load outside. It drastically reduces the weight so that a woman in her 80s can lift it with one hand and is made of light materials that it can be conveniently used outdoors.

Daesung Auto-Deviation Machine, which won the Robotics Innovation Award at CES last year, is an innovation product registered by the Public Procurement Service and a total of 60 units were delivered to Jeongeup-si, Gochang-gun, and Buan-gun, Jeollabuk-do in October this year.

Hornet Trap, an eco-friendly ESG product, is a product that can be installed at the entrance of each individual hive to safely protect the hive by using the habit of wasp without using a separate attraction such as fermentation liquid. Because wasps can be caught without having to reside in beekeepers, it can reduce the time required for capture, labor, and other costs for purchasing pest control products.

In the case of conventional wasp capture, it adversely affects the natural ecosystem by attracting and killing all insects around the bee farm, not only wasps selectively attracting

Plasma ozone storage is an eco-friendly technology product that greatly improves the effectiveness of sterilization, disinfection, and odor removal.

It is effective in removing Varroa mites, Aethina tumida, bacteria and insecticides through sterilization and disinfection of bacteria, viruses, and harmful substances by storing contaminated objects inside the reservoir during the beekeeping process.

Previously, beekeepers incinerated contaminated beehives every time when pests and diseases such as honeybee mites and small beehives occurred, resulting in great atmospheric and financial losses. However, when using the plasma ozone storage, beehives can be recycled and used without incineration, and eco-friendly effects such as reducing carbon dioxide generation can also be obtained.

Plasma ozone technology applied to storage can be used for sterilization and odor removal not only in beekeepers but also in livestock farms (waste farms, waste farms, fertilizer compost fields, pigtails, etc.).

The smart beekeeping system uses special materials such as flexible carbon-based heating elements to provide similar effects to heat sources generated from bees, and can greatly help maintain the growth environment of bees through effects such as far-infrared rays. The system is a smart beekeeping device that enables integrated management of honeybee growth environments in dozens to hundreds of beehives, including automatic specifiers, water supply control, and internal bee environment settings through apps.

These products will also conduct overseas crowd-funding such as Kickstarter and Indigogo from November to December this year.

Daesung, a leader in smart agriculture, has products and technologies that can solve long-term preservation problems such as air environment pollution, livestock odor, and agricultural product corruption as well as beekeeping automation. As an automatic agricultural machinery manufacturing and software (SW) development company, Daesung plans to introduce reliable technologies, automated agricultural machinery for beekeeping, and robots for beekeeping so that non-professionals and beginners can easily beekeeping.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daesung-smart-beekeeping-products-procurement-agencys-innovative-products-to-expand-the-distribution-to-the-private-sector-301643423.html

SOURCE DAESUNG

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric Cuts Workforce At Its Largest Renewable Business Unit: Report

    In a bid to restructure and resize its onshore wind unit, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is laying off employees in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Onshore wind is the largest of GE's renewable businesses, employing 38,000 people worldwide at the end of 2021. The cuts are expected to affect 20% of the onshore wind unit's workforce in the U.S., Reuters reported. The company also plans to cut its onshore wind workforce later in Europe and the Asia Pacific amid weak

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • BlackRock Fund Bets Rich World Is Likely to Face a Water Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside the world’s biggest asset manager, an investment strategy is being fine-tuned based on a bet that the rich world will increasingly face a lack of clean water. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documen

  • Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

    Perovskite has been hailed for its potential to transform everything from ultra-high-speed communications to renewable energy production

  • GE Is Laying Off Wind-Power Workers. Blame Inflation.

    The cuts are coming to GE's onshore wind turbine business. Roughly 20% of U.S. workers will be affected.

  • Exclusive-GE lays off workers at onshore wind unit as part of turnaround strategy - sources

    General Electric Co is laying off workers at its onshore wind unit as part of a plan to restructure and resize the business, which is grappling with weak demand, rising costs and supply-chain delays, four sources familiar with the move said. The sources said the company on Wednesday notified employees in North America, Latin America, the Middle-East and Africa about the cuts. It also has plans to cut its onshore wind workforce at a later date in Europe and Asia Pacific.

  • McDonald's Following Starbucks in Making a Big Change

    Fast food and the waste generated from it are in a constant state of push and pull. It happened when, at the height of the world's attention on how plastic straws clog up the ocean, Starbucks committed to eliminating all single-use ones. As those who visit the coffee chain frequently will know well, cold drinks at Starbucks now come with recyclable sippy cup-style lids.

  • Fat Bear Week: Race is on for Alaska's bulkiest bear

    Alaskan bears stuffing themselves for the winter have gained a loving audience around the world.

  • Germans warned: Gas use is too high to avoid energy crisis

    Germans are using too much gas to avoid a potential energy “emergency” this winter, the head of Germany’s national network regulator warned Thursday. “Gas consumption increased by too much last week,” said Klaus Mueller, head of Germany’s network agency. With the reduction in natural gas flows from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, German officials have urged citizens to cut back on gas usage and conserve energy heading into the colder months.

  • Bell wins Clean50 awards for environmental innovation and accomplishment

    Bell announced today that it has been recognized by Clean50 – a national sustainability organization – for its commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. Clean50 has named Bell the inaugural GHG Reductions Champion for achieving meaningful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions, in addition to recognizing Bell's solar cell site initiative for its environmental innovation.

  • U.S. sets out oil and gas drilling auctions required under new law

    Terms of the onshore sales will reflect new requirements under President Joe Biden's new climate change and drug pricing law the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), including higher royalty rates, minimum bids and rents, Interior said. Interior's Bureau of Land Management said it was seeking public input for 30 days on a plan to offer 251,086 acres in Wyoming and 10,124 acres in New Mexico to oil and gas companies.

  • 'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

    Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine, where legions of hunters seek to bag a buck every fall.

  • The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking

    The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.

  • Energy suppliers may pay households to put washing machines on at night to prevent blackouts

    Energy suppliers may offer to pay households and businesses to stop using electricity temporarily when needed, if they agree to do so in advance to try and help prevent blackouts.

  • Killer whales filmed ganging up on great white sharks

    In the placid turquoise seas off the coast of Mossel Bay in South Africa a vicious power struggle is emerging between two of the world’s deadliest predators.

  • SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence

    Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood.

  • Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly

    Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly. Switzerland's focus on hydropower, which Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga calls "the backbone" of its electricity production, has helped shelter the country compared with others from soaring oil and gas costs, but it is far from immune. Sommaruga believes the Swiss have been woken up to a need to wean themselves off fossil fuels by the European power crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and by the risk of energy rationing in a worst-case scenario this winter.

  • Study: Climate change made summer droughts 20 times more likely

    Study: Climate change made summer droughts 20 times more likely

  • 5 Ways You Can Help Monarch Butterflies This Migration Season

    Endangered migratory monarch butterflies travel from the northern U.S. and Canada to Mexico each year—here’s how you can help them on their journey.