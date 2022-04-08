U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.00
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,584.00
    +94.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,573.50
    +37.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.30
    +3.30 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.47
    +0.44 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.40
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.25
    -0.85 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0920
    +0.1220 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,737.94
    +337.43 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.70
    +17.04 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,624.44
    +72.63 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Daffodil Software Features in PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 (for Digital Product Engineering Services)

·2 min read

GURGAON, India, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daffodil Software, a leading software engineering company based in India, announced that it has been featured in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. The company is positioned as an 'Aspirant' under the Digital Product Engineering Services category.

Daffodil Software Logo
Daffodil Software Logo

PEAK Matrix is one of the most trusted, data-driven assessments of global service providers, products, and solutions within various market segments. It evaluates leading organizations around the globe on factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost. The PEAK Matrix Assessment enables organizations to gauge and calibrate their offerings against their peers, which ultimately helps them to do better.

Everest Group assessed various companies offering software engineering services on the basis of varied factors. This included market adoption (number of clients, revenue base, YOY growth, new client wins, pricing models, etc.), portfolio (diversity of client/revenue base across geographies, vertices & type of client), and value delivered to the customers.

Daffodil Software is a technology partner to several innovative startups, SMEs, and large enterprises. The company is globally recognized for its talent availability for varied modern technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, CloudOps, etc. This gives them a diverse clientele, which includes names such as Reserve Bank of India, Samsung, Mount Sinai, Dangote, Johnson Controls, etc.

Regarding this recognition, Yogesh Agarwal (CEO, Daffodil Software) says: "We are proud to be recognized by Everest Group yet again. Our solution-first approach, backed by modern technologies and versatile teams has helped us to have a space in the list of top software engineering services. Such recognition validates our long-term commitment towards creating intelligent solutions for our clients."

"Along with modern technologies, we have invested in building a domain-focused portfolio. Health IT, fintech, eCommerce are some of the domains that we have built our proficiency in. This combination has helped our clients drive better business outcomes," further adds the CEO.

About Daffodil Software

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots into innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, our team of 1200+ technologists strives to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology. For more information, visit https://www.daffodilsw.com

Media contact:
Kartik Kakar
media-relations@daffodilsw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daffodil-software-features-in-peak-matrix-assessment-2022-for-digital-product-engineering-services-301518979.html

SOURCE Daffodil Software

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Cybertruck Makes Cameo At Tesla Austin Plant Opening

    Tesla delivered roughly a handful of Model Ys at its Texas factory launch Thursday night. Meanwhile, the EV maker continues to deal with a factory shutdown in Shanghai due to a surge in Covid cases. State regulators in China also said Tesla would need to provide a safety-related software update to fix a semiconductor component on more than 127,000 Model 3s.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Fall as Tencent Shuts Game Streaming Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slid for a third day as Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s decision to shut its game streaming service further hurt sentiment in a sector already bogged down by regulatory risks. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/7: Amazon, Google, Target

    "The bull is dead, long live the bull," Jim Cramer shouted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. The stock market is pivoting, he said, and you need to pivot with it, whether you like it or not. The lesson of this stock market is simple.

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Cassava Stock: Despite Overhangs, the Risk-Reward Looks Appealing, Says Analyst

    It’s been a miserable week for investors in clinical-stage biotechnology company Cassava Sciences (SAVA). The stock tumbled over 20% following a fireside chat, where CEO Remi Barbier outlined the progress being made in bringing simufilam, Cassava’s controversial Alzheimer’s drug candidate, to fruition. Investors have had a love/hate affair with simufilam, sending shares stratospheric last year after the drug appeared to be hitting landmarks no other Alzheimer’s candidate had reached before. But

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • Why Crypto Mining Stock Canaan Plunged 20% Today

    Cryptocurrency mining company Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) is one of the big movers in the market today. Its shares have plummeted 20% over the past 24 hours as of 1 p.m. ET, marking the largest move in the crypto mining sector, which is itself down big today. News that crypto miner Hive Blockchain Technologies made a large purchase of application-specific integrated circuit chips from Intel has driven most of this move.