U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    +37.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,462.78
    +371.65 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,194.46
    +178.79 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,045.37
    +32.77 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.78
    -1.54 (-1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5240
    +0.4440 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,227.91
    +146.11 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.81
    -9.05 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Daffy aims to make it easy (and cheap) for anyone to funnel money to a donor-advised fund with a few phone taps

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

Renowned Silicon Valley operator Adam Nash thinks you want to donate much more than you do, and he's about to make it dead simple for you.

Such is the message we received when talking late last week with Nash, whose most recent full-time roles include as a VP at Dropbox and president and CEO of the financial advisory firm Wealthfront and who also serves on the boards of the auto e-commerce platform Shift and with the micro-investing app Acorns.

In fact, it's that last role with Acorns that informed what he's building now, which is a new financial platform for giving called Daffy. Freshly backed by $17.1 million in Series A funding led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from XYZ Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and more than 50 notable angel investors (Reid Hoffman, Aaron Levie, Amy Chang, the list goes on), the idea is to help people to be more generous, more often, Nash said.

How, exactly? Daffy is essentially providing access to what it claims is the lowest cost, and lowest friction, way to set up and use a donor-advised fund (DAF), a kind of 401(k) for charitable giving. With DAFs, you donate some money (or stock, or even cryptocurrencies), receiving a tax break at the time of the contribution, and that donation moves into a managed investment account (think Fidelity or Vanguard) where it hopefully grows over time. At some later date, you direct the funds to the charity or charities of your choice.

DAFs have become hugely popular as a means of avoiding taxes on unrealized capital gains and they are used by both the extremely wealthy and those who perhaps aren't billionaires but aren't struggling to pay their bills, either. Indeed, according to the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), the average donor-advised fund account had $163,000 as of last year, and there is now enough sitting in DAFs (more than $140 billion) that grants from DAFs to qualified charities totaled an estimated $34.67 billion in 2021, a 27% percent increase compared to 2019. The NPT called this a "high water mark."

Nash said Daffy intends to open that funnel so that many more people across the economic spectrum can participate. First, he said, Daffy charges less. Whereas a customer of Schwab or Fidelity or Vanguard can set up a donor-advised fund, each charges an administration fee of 0.60% of assets, which can add up over time. (Vanguard also has a minimum required donation of $25,000 to get started.)

Daffy meanwhile requires that users make a minimum $100 one-time contribution (or $10 per week until they get there), and it charges just $3 a month, or $36 per year, regardless of the amount of assets that someone is investing. (It charges $20 a month if a user is also donating appreciated stock or cryptocurrency, which have "more expenses tied" to them, noted Nash.)

As important, he said, Daffy is as easy to use as many consumer apps and, like many of these, it's now available to download through the Apple App Store. (The company says it is the first "fully featured" DAF available right now on the platform, and that users can "open an account, make contributions, invest the contributions, and make donations, all with just a couple of taps.")

As for where the donations go to (ostensibly) grow, Daffy currently funnels users to nine different funds, but Nash said to expect many more to appear on the platform over time.

Daffy isn't alone in tackling this big and growing piece of the economy. CharityVest, a recent graduate of Y Combinator's accelerator program, is chasing after similar customers, for example. But unlike some of these rivals, Daffy is offering its product directly to consumers, rather than trying to also work through employers or other corporate partners.

The question is how. Specifically, we wondered how Daffy can provide the services it is promising at such a low cost. After all, it seems possible the young outfit could increasingly attract clients to the platform who might traditionally use a more expensive DAF product but who want to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in administrative costs. Asked about this, Nash, who noted that Daffy already as clients with "seven-figure" portfolios, insisted that that Daffy welcomes customers with any amount of assets.

Likely, he sees them as loss leaders. Indeed, like many financial services startups, DAFs appear to be Daffy's first step toward many other product offerings.

"It's definitely a wedge for something bigger but not aimed at financial services," Nash told us last week. "This isn't a megabank play. Our mission is to help people be more generous more often [and to make it easier for] everyone to put money aside proactively for those less fortunate than themselves." There are "a lot of ways that people give there, and a lot of ways that organizations raise money, and these are all areas that we're very excited about," he continued.

In the meantime, Nash will be happy enough if Daffy becomes a habit for its users, ambitious as it may sound.

"We're seeing more and more apps and services that are trying to help people live the life they want to live, whether it's Calm or Headspace or some of the religious apps out there," noted Nash. "More people are using services to be the type of person they want to be. We see no reason that wouldn't apply to generosity and to philanthropy and charity."

Recommended Stories

  • Tired of Shopify? Try This Dividend-Paying E-Commerce Stock Instead

    United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock quietly reached its new all-time on Tuesday last week after the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 numbers trounced analyst estimates. Meanwhile, Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) stock is hovering around its 52-week low as growth stocks come under pressure due to valuation concerns, inflationary pressures, and fears of slowing growth. Here's what makes the dividend stock a great buy even at its all-time high.

  • Adobe Premier Pro now uses AI to fit music to your videos

    Adobe has updated Premiere Pro with an AI feature that automatically re-times music to fit your video.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • Lyft posts first full-year adjusted profit but sluggish return of riders disappoints Wall Street

    (Reuters) -Lyft Inc closed 2021 with its first full-year adjusted profit as customers eager to step out and travel paid a record amount for trips during the fourth quarter and more drivers returned to work, the ride-hailing company said on Tuesday. Shares were down 3% in after-hours trading after Lyft missed Wall Street expectations for ridership growth but the stock kept bouncing. Lyft reported 18.7 million active riders in the fourth quarter, compared with analyst expectations for 20.2 million riders, according to Factset.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Chipotle Q4 earnings boosted by digital surge, sees bigger restaurant footprint

    The California-based burrito chain mostly topped Wall Streets Q4 expectations.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Shiba Inu surges 50% as Bitcoin and Ethereum recover—and a new blockchain project gets underway

    The token has also helped launch a new fast-food chain.

  • Why General Motors Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) were trading lower on Tuesday morning, after a prominent Wall Street auto analyst cut his bank's rating on the company's stock. As of 11 a.m. ET, GM's shares were down about 5.1% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cut the bank's rating on GM to equal weight, from overweight, and lowered its price target to $55, from $75.

  • Buy These 2 Growth Stocks On the Dip

    There may well be more downside in store for the stock market, which would create a headwind for all stocks regardless of how much they've already suffered. There are a couple of growth stocks, however, that have already fallen too far to simply stand on the sidelines here. Consider buying PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) at their sharply depressed prices.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • Peloton still has one other big problem — its board of directors

    Not so fast on Peloton being sold. Here's why.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    How far off is Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • As Meta Slides, Are Value Investors Holding the Bag?

    There has been a shift in the company's ownership during the past few years