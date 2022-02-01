U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Dahlia Consulting Appoints Biopharma Executive Laura Whelan as Executive Director Project Management

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahlia Consulting announces that the company has appointed Laura Whelan as the new Executive Director Project Management starting January 4, 2022.

Dahlia Consulting was founded in 2014 to provide consulting services and a complete set of professionals in the area of Project and Program Management in order to bring strategy, agility and structure to operational activities in support of startup Biopharma and Cell & Gene Therapy companies.

Dahlia since founded has expanded its capabilities and services in the US and EU in the following areas: Quality Management Systems, Technical writing, Manufacturing Operations/ Processes, Supplier Quality, Audits, Regulatory CMC, Validation, Project Management, 21 CFR Part 11 / Information Technology Services, resource planning, talent sourcing, and personal/ coaching development.

"I am incredibly excited with the addition of Laura Whelan to the Leadership Team at Dahlia Consulting. Not only is Laura a proven excellent strategic partner for our company, she embodies our core values in her daily leadership with our clients," said Neely Kasra, President for Dahlia Consulting. Laura brings over 20 years of experience overseeing site selection, design and construction of offices, labs, clinical and commercial pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy manufacturing facilities. With the addition of Laura to our team it expands Dahlia Consulting's capabilities and services in Program and Project Management from site selection thru commercialization. I extend my sincerest congratulations and wish her much success in her new role."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Dahlia's unique platform. Combining my expertise in creating built environments for biopharma companies with Dahlia's existing set of strategic services brings a compelling offering to this important industry."

Dahlia Consulting is poised to partner to develop strategies, plan and execute with an experience team of industry resources to advance startup companies from construction, qualification, commercialization, and pre-approval inspection activities.

Dahlia-Consulting.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dahlia-consulting-appoints-biopharma-executive-laura-whelan-as-executive-director-project-management-301473021.html

SOURCE Dahlia Consulting

