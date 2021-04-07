U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

Daifuku Launches Into Modernisation of New Zealand Post's Major Processing Facilities

·2 min read

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daifuku, recognised as the No. 1 material handling provider worldwide*, has been selected by New Zealand Post (NZ Post) to deliver the single largest material handling investment program within New Zealand in recent history.

New Zealand Post partners with Daifuku Oceania for the modernisation of their major processing facilities
New Zealand Post partners with Daifuku Oceania for the modernisation of their major processing facilities

Commencing in September 2021, the project will be staged across three of NZ Post's largest processing facilities – at the new Christchurch Processing Centre, Wellington Super Depot, and the Auckland Processing Centre, totalling a footprint of 70,000m2.

The modernised facilities will see the implementation of automated packet and parcel sortation, along with advanced inbound processing and automatic singulation technology, accelerating NZ Post's ability to deliver faster processing speeds; and increasing their existing regional delivery capabilities.

NZ Post has experienced unprecedented volumes in parcels over the last 12 months, processing volumes originally forecasted for 2023. The enhancements delivered over the next two years will future proof the nation's essential service.

"Our latest eCommerce Spotlight shows that New Zealanders spent more than a billion dollars more online last year than the year before, and that the way people shop has changed for good. This investment in our network will help set us up to be more efficient and continue to meet our customers' needs, while also helping New Zealand businesses grow," NZ Post Chief Transformation Officer Janet Selwood says.

Cory Saunders, Executive General Manager, Intralogistics - Daifuku Oceania, commented, "This is a milestone project for Daifuku to work with New Zealand's premier parcel and post carrier, and be involved in what is one of the largest automated material handling programs to be undertaken within New Zealand."

"Fundamental to the project is to provide New Zealand Post with increased visibility and tracking throughout their network to ensure greater efficiency and reliability. Also critical to the program is supporting their commitment to being carbon neutral from 2030. To achieve this, the usage of sustainable materials and energy-efficient technology has been a high consideration throughout planning and production."

Due to be completed in early 2023, the extensive project will see NZ Post implement some of the world's leading technology across their three facilities, providing increased capabilities and capacity across their network.

*Modern Materials Handling

For media enquiries, please contact:
Kirsty Tull – Head of Marketing and Communications, Daifuku Oceania
Phone: +61 (0) 466 646 906 Email: kirsty.tull@daifukuoc.com

About Daifuku Oceania

Daifuku Oceania, an affiliate of Daifuku Co., Ltd. provides diverse material handling services, solutions, technology, equipment and operational support within the airport, logistics and manufacturing industries. Daifuku Oceania is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with offices throughout Australia, Malaysia, Norway and Canada. References: Website | LinkedIn

SOURCE Daifuku Oceania

  • India Covid-19: 'No end in sight' as doctors battle second wave

    Indian doctors say they are already feeling overwhelmed as Covid cases rise sharply in the country.

  • Biden's electric vehicle ambitions may send Tesla stock skyrocketing to $1,300: analyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives takes the wraps off his new price target on Tesla, but hints there may be even more upside to it.

  • Gold dips as strong U.S. data sparks economic recovery hopes

    Gold prices fell on Wednesday, from a two-week high hit in the previous session, as an array of strong data from the United States and increased COVID-19 vaccinations lifted hopes of a quick economic recovery, weighing on the metal's safe-haven appeal. "Gold is being pressured by a little bit of profit taking after a series of strong U.S. data that indicated a quick economic recovery," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi. Bullion prices had jumped on Tuesday to their highest since March 25 at $1,745.15, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and the dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of currencies.

  • Credit Suisse Scandal Toll Goes Ever Higher as Rivals Thrive

    (Bloomberg) -- In an era of prosperity for investment banks, Credit Suisse Group AG is careening from one crisis to another and then another -- this time, with a $4.7 billion writedown tied to billionaire investor Bill Hwang’s trading blowout.The staggering hit -- the largest yet linked to market-shaking losses run up by Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management -- prompted sweeping management changes at the Swiss bank Tuesday and cast fresh doubt on its checkered record of managing risks. It caps a catalog of costly errors at Credit Suisse -- most recently the collapse of Greensill Capital -- in what was supposed to be the start of steadier era under Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein.At a moment when investment banks are feasting on market activity and dealmaking, Credit Suisse is under mounting pressure to persuade shareholders and clients it can put its house in order and remain a vital, independent force in global banking. After the firm announced plans to cut its dividend and suspend share buybacks, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their recommendation for the stock, which already was breaking with peers in tumbling this year.“The ongoing negative newsflow could have an impact on the remainder of CSG’s businesses,” analysts Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan wrote in a note, lowering their rating to neutral from overweight. “Besides the impact from various management changes and regulatory oversight, in our opinion, CSG might have to pursue a strategy of ‘capital preservation,’” potentially restraining growth.While the Swiss bank wasn’t the only firm that helped Hwang’s family office lever up large positions in a relatively small slate of stocks, rivals including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG managed to unwind their exposures quickly with minimal damage.Credit Suisse’s investment bank head and chief risk officer were among more than half a dozen executives replaced. Gottstein, who took over in February last year after a spying scandal toppled his predecessor, told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung that the bank has no sacred cows with regard to strategy.“Serious lessons will be learned,” he pledged in a statement on Tuesday. The Archegos loss “is unacceptable.”Credit Suisse has now offloaded the bulk of its Archegos exposure, helped by a $2.3 billion sale this week. But the impact of that latest disposal and any remaining positions could affect second-quarter results, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, after the Archegos hit caused a 900 million-franc pretax loss in the first quarter.Industry’s WindfallInvestment banks around the world are still focused on the windfall unleashed by the market turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.The five largest U.S. firms boosted trading revenue by more than a third last year to the highest in at least a decade. JPMorgan’s Wall Street unit generated its most fourth-quarter revenue and profit ever. Deutsche Bank is among firms that have said their investment banks are off to a strong start this year. And Jefferies Financial Group Inc. already reported an 81% jump in revenue from capital markets in the fiscal first quarter that ended Feb. 28.In an update on its underlying businesses Tuesday, Credit Suisse noted that issues such as Archegos were negating the “very strong performance that had otherwise been achieved by our investment banking businesses” as well as higher profits in wealth and asset management units.The firm is still set to give an update on the effect of last month’s collapse of Greensill Capital, which helped manage $10 billion of investment funds the Swiss bank offered to asset management clients. Credit Suisse is leaning toward letting clients take the hit of expected losses in those funds, a person familiar with the discussions said.Vehicles linked to Qatar’s former prime minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, invested approximately $200 million in the funds, for example, according to people familiar with the matter. It’s not clear how much he stands to lose.Among the executives to leave are investment bank head Brian Chin and risk chief Lara Warner. Gottstein previously removed Eric Varvel from his role running asset management after Greensill’s downfall. In a memo to staff Monday, Credit Suisse also announced at least five other departures, including equities trading chief Paul Galietto.Christian Meissner, the former Bank of America Corp. executive who joined Credit Suisse in October, will take over from Chin next month. Joachim Oechslin will become risk chief in the interim, a role he held until 2019 when Warner took over. Thomas Grotzer was named interim head of compliance.The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12% in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5% in the first half of this year.Chairman Urs Rohner offered to forgo his compensation for 2020 of 1.5 million francs and bonuses for the executive board have been scrapped for that year. Rohner is set to step down later this month when Lloyds Banking Group Plc CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio takes over.Credit Suisse Payout Pause Won’t Halt Archegos Fallout: ReactThe Zurich-based bank was one of several global investment banks to facilitate the leveraged bets of Archegos, and had tried to reach some sort of standstill to figure out how to unwind positions without sparking panic, people familiar with the matter have said. The strategy failed as rivals rushed to cut their losses.“Almost two weeks in, it is still not clear how the bank managed to take a 4.4 billion-franc charge for one client in the prime brokerage business, which we estimate generates less than 1 billion francs per annum in revenues,” JPMorgan’s analysts wrote.Among big banks that dealt with Archegos, only Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled the potential to also take a multibillion-dollar hit, saying it could lose as much as $2 billion.Credit Suisse’s latest trades came more than a week after several rivals dumped their shares. The bank hit the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Farfetch Ltd., a person with knowledge of the matter said. The stocks traded substantially below where they were last month before Hwang’s family office imploded.In addition to the Archegos writedown, Credit Suisse may need to set aside 2 billion francs over the coming years for litigation tied to Greensill, according to the JPMorgan analysts.Startup lender Greensill Capital had borrowed from the bank and helped manage a group of debt funds that were marketed as among its safest products. Now the funds are frozen and being wound down after Lex Greensill’s firm collapsed amid doubts about its lending practices.Credit Suisse said it will provide an update on the funds in the “next few days.”(Adds report on former Qatar prime minister’s exposure to Greensill in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 reasons Goldman Sachs is super bullish on bank stocks

    Goldman Sachs is feeling bank stocks. Here are three names it really likes.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • Italy Is Said to Be Under Pressure to Delay Euronext-Borsa Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Pressure is mounting on Italy’s government to delay the acquisition of Borsa Italiana SpA by Euronext NV unless the Milan-based exchange is assured more autonomy and decision-making power, according to people familiar with the matter.The deal would create Europe’s largest listing venue, which Euronext has long maintained could become the backbone of a future European capital markets union.London Stock Exchange Group Plc in October agreed to sell Borsa to Euronext and two Italian lenders for more than 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion). Borsa has since developed concerns over the agreement because it would concentrate power in Paris instead of creating a pan-European market, the people said on condition of anonymity.Those concerns have now reached Italy’s parliament, where a related motion drawn up by parties from the ruling coalition will be debated on Wednesday. A draft document seen by Bloomberg calls for enhanced security for the country’s “strategic assets” and a more central role for Italy within Euronext.Regulatory ApprovalThe European Commission -- the European Union’s executive arm -- has approved Euronext as a buyer in the deal, and the company has said it expects to complete the purchase in the first half of this year. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and Italian market watchdog Consob is also examining the deal.Adding Borsa Italiana would give Euronext about a quarter of all equity and trading in Europe, with 28 of the Euro Stoxx 50 companies. That means Euronext would derive more than a third of its sales from Milan, a key reason the Italian side is pushing for a different distribution of power, the people said.Among the Italian requests are an investment plan that takes Borsa’s size and contribution into account, autonomy as part of a federation of European exchanges rather than a vertical model with Paris calling the shots, and a possible chairmanship of the managing board, the people said. In the current deal Italy was given chairmanship of the supervisory board.A spokesman for Euronext declined to comment on the parliamentary discussion. An Italian government spokesman and a Borsa Italiana spokesperson also declined to comment.Euronext made its bid for Borsa alongside Italy’s state-backed lender Cassa Depositi & Prestiti SpA and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, the country’s biggest bank. The two would have stakes of 7.3% and 1.3% respectively.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures trade higher, shaking off earlier declines

    Stock futures kicked off the overnight session higher Tuesday evening after a mild day of equity market moves, with the S&P 500 and Dow pulling back just slightly from record levels.

  • Archegos Stocks Rise as Traders Shrug Off Fresh Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher on Tuesday as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.ViacomCBS Inc. erased early losses and gained 3.4%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd. rose 5.8% and Farfetch Ltd. 4.7% on Tuesday after the Swiss bank was said to have unloaded shares. Credit Suisse also advanced 0.9% in U.S. trading after rising earlier in Zurich, even after the bank said it will take a 4.4 billion-franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.Shares of companies involved in earlier block trades totaling more than $20 billion have had a rocky ride after Hwang and his private investment firm became the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time. A basket of equally weighted shares linked to the fund has slumped more than 30% since hitting a peak on March 22, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The aftermath of the Archegos Capital meltdown appears to be mostly priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Prime brokerages will have to deal with further regulatory reviews and greater transparency may end up being required to avoid family offices from circumventing federal security laws. The worst from the Archegos Capital blowup should be behind us.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond as banks tallied their exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos. Last month, giant block trades were initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley after Archegos failed to meet margin calls. That left Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse facing potentially significant losses.About 34 million shares in ViacomCBS were offered on Monday, 14 million shares of Vipshop and 11 million shares of Farfetch. That’s only a fraction of the size traded by banks at the end of March.(Updates share price moves.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer Trades Flat Amid Possible New COVID-19 Vaccine Deal with Israel

    Pfizer shares traded most unchanged Monday after the biopharmaceutical giant said it was in fresh negotiations with Israel to supply additional COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Asian equities witness foreign outflows for third month in March

    Foreigners were net sellers of Asian equities for the third consecutive month in March, as higher U.S bond yields and a stronger dollar prompted outflows from the region. Overseas investors sold a net combined total of $3.18 billion in South Korean, Taiwanese, Philippine, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Indian stocks last month, data from stock exchanges showed. While Asian equities looked lucrative at the start of this year on bets over the region's faster recovery from the pandemic compared with Western countries, outflows in the first quarter suggest a reversal in sentiment.

  • Hedge Funds See Something in the Reflation Trade They Don’t Like

    (Bloomberg) -- While wagering on an economic rebound has been the stock market’s biggest bet since November’s presidential election, one group of investors has hung on to its chips.Despite a rally of at least 40% in energy and financial shares over the five months, hedge funds -- on average -- have steadfastly shunned stocks in the reflation trade, favoring instead companies seen as resilient during an economic slowdown. Their exposure to cyclical shares sits at one of the lowest levels in a decade relative to defensive ones, industry data compiled by Bank of America Corp. show.Client data at Morgan Stanley show a similar if less pronounced pattern. After peaking near the end of 2020, the industry’s net exposure to the reflation strategy has retreated to the 78th percentile over the last 12 months, according the firm’s prime brokerage unit.What’s driving the aversion isn’t obvious. One theory is that hedge funds aren’t buying the return-to-normal narrative despite the rollout of vaccines. Last year, when retail investors rushed to hunt bargains in beaten-down groups like airlines and hotels, professional speculators were hesitant to chase pandemic-ravaged companies.Another explanation holds it may be related to apprehension that economic acceleration, propelled by monetary and fiscal support, will lose steam once the latest federal spending wears out. Mike Wilson, an equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, is an ardent proponent advocating a shift to stocks better positioned to weather potentially disappointing economic data, such as consumer staples.“This is the time to upgrade the portfolio and shift toward quality ahead of slowing rates of change in a number of macro indicators,” Wilson wrote in a note to clients Monday.Whatever reason is behind hedge funds’ cautious stance, it’s starting to reverberate in the broad market. Over the past month, utilities and consumer staples have taken over leadership from energy shares while a spike in bond yields stalled even as hiring and services-sector data outstripped estimates.Read more: Jobs Data Is ‘Good News’ That Raises Fed Stakes: Investors ReactTo Tony Dwyer, a strategist with Canaccord Genuity, investors should take advantage of any pullback in the reflation trade to add exposure.“The only way to view this, in our view, is as a ‘Capital V’ recovery that is in the early innings, and the only thing that could stand in the way would be another shutdown of the economy to contain new Covid-19 strains or a policy mistake by the Fed,” said Dwyer. “Neither appear imminent.”When compared to history, hedge funds’ exposure to financial and energy shares now trails all other sectors, data from BofA show. Such skepticism bodes well for these stocks that are under-owned and traded at lower multiples relative to earnings or book value, according to the firm’s strategists led by Savita Subramanian.“Hedge funds are yet to embrace rotation to value which leaves room for increased positioning in the coming months,” they wrote in a note last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks edge lower, S&P 500 turns negative after touching fresh high

    Stocks traded roughly flat Tuesday morning as traders took a pause after Monday's record-setting rally.

  • Philippines Plans U.S. Dollar Bonds ‘Before Rates Skyrocket,’ Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the government plans to sell dollar bonds before interest rates rise, and will look for new revenue sources and ways to wind down debt next year.“We will tap the U.S. bond market before rates skyrocket,” Dominguez said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays on Tuesday. He didn’t provide more details on the debt plan.The Philippines plans to borrow a record 3 trillion pesos ($62 billion) from domestic and international sources this year, according to budget data presented to Congress in August. Last week, it raised 55 billion yen ($500 million) through a 3-year Samurai bond sale.Economic growth this year “is going to be lower than what we expected” as virus cases surge, Dominguez said.The Philippines extended a lockdown in Manila and nearby provinces to until April 11 to control a rise in infections, and the two-week strict movement curbs will likely shave off 0.8 percentage points from this year’s growth, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said Monday. Last year’s lockdown -- among the world’s longest -- pushed gross domestic product to plunge 9.5%, the worst since at least 1946.Economic managers will meet Thursday to review growth targets. President Rodrigo Duterte, as part of a plan to drive GDP growth to as high as 7.5%, set a record spending goal this year of 4.5 trillion pesos.Debt TrimmingThe government doesn’t intend to increase its borrowing from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Dominguez said, and aims to wind down its loans from the central bank later this year or early next.While the government isn’t planning to introduce new tax measures at this time, Dominguez said the finance department is looking at ways of “winding down” debt, including other possible revenue sources.The government aims to cap the budget deficit at 8.9% of GDP this year before lowering the gap to 7.3%.“I’d like to hear of solutions to the world debt problem,” Dominguez said of discussions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week. “This is a problem of ours as well as problems of many countries.”(Updates with more details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Axes Short Dollar Call as U.S. Yields Spoil Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost six months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommended shorting the dollar, it’s calling it quits on the trade.In a note titled “tactical retreat,” Goldman’s currency team closed its recommended short greenback position against a basket of Group-of-10 commodity currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The firm joins hedge funds and other investors capitulating on bearish dollar bets after surging Treasury yields triggered a rebound in the U.S. currency, capsizing one of the world’s most crowded macro trades.“Although we still expect these currencies to appreciate versus the dollar over the coming quarters, firm U.S. growth and rising bond yields may keep the greenback supported over the short-term,” strategists including Zach Pandl wrote in a note Friday. “After a choppy few months we are closing our recommended dollar short trade.”What was a near-consensus call at the end of last year has come undone as improving economic data and an 80 basis point surge in 10-year Treasury yields boosted the dollar’s appeal relative to peers. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has risen by more than 2% this year.Yet Goldman’s call wasn’t a money-loser: The trade would have netted a 5% gain since its inception even though it has been “roughly flat” since the start of the year, the strategists wrote.Read More: Macro Traders Couldn’t Care Less About Dollar Debasement FearsGoldman is “still quite bearish on the broad dollar outlook both from a cyclical standpoint and from a structural standpoint,” Pandl said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He added that the greenback is still expensive relative to peers and the recovering global economy and a widening U.S. current account deficit could weigh on the currency over the longer term.Opportunities to short the dollar may re-emerge as Europe’s pandemic situation improves, the Goldman team wrote. It sees the euro gaining in the next three months to the $1.21 level before testing $1.28 in a year. The common currency rose 0.5% to trade around $1.1814 at 12:37pm Monday in New York.“Clear evidence that Europe’s Covid situation is getting under control would likely warrant fresh dollar short recommendations,” the strategists wrote.Yet for now, the U.S. economy is showing signs of gaining strength, which could bolster the dollar by driving up bond yields. The U.S. Labor Department on Friday reported that employers in March added the most jobs in seven months, with improvement across most industries.For Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., the better-than-expected jobs report added to evidence the economy “is gathering momentum” and bolsters the case for a stronger dollar this quarter.“With vaccinations and reopening picking up, the labor market should continue to improve in April and beyond,” Thin said. “The dollar should continue to power ahead.”(Adds comments from Pandl in 6th paragraph; updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s Monetary Policy Seen Easy on Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers are poised to hold interest rates this week as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth from the pandemic, with new cases hitting a record.All 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on April 7. Traders will watch for an explicit forward guidance from the Reserve Bank of India on how long the policy stance will stay accommodative and liquidity abundant despite stubborn inflation.Sticky underlying price pressures had earlier stoked expectations of policy normalization amid signs of a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. But those gains could come undone quickly if consumer demand is hit due to curbs on movement, such as those imposed in the capital New Delhi and by the state of Maharashtra, which houses the financial hub of Mumbai and contributes about 15% of the national output.“The current state of affairs will ensure that RBI will not pull back accommodative measures in a hurry,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, who expects a status quo.Here’s what to watch for in the MPC decision to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday morning:Growth ProspectsIn February, the central bank said it expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April 1 after an estimated 7.7% contraction in the previous 12 months. While Das has indicated there is no immediate threat to that forecast, he could still flag downside risks, given the current surge in virus cases that’s hurting mobility and consumption.Inflation ForecastWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government renewing the central bank’s mandate of keeping inflation between 2%-6% for another five years, policy makers are likely to reiterate that fighting price pressures will be a top priority. Fuel and food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, represent the biggest problem for rate setters, given their ripple effect on inflationary expectations and underlying price pressures.India is among the few emerging markets in Asia where inflation is above the midpoint of its target band, due largely to food prices that are rising after a brief drop. Economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saw CPI at 5% in the April-June period before easing to 4.7% in the next three months. That compares with the central bank’s forecast of 5%-5.2% for the April to September period.“The risks of increasing input costs, higher commodity prices, seasonal upside in food prices and better pricing power could prod the MPC to relook at its inflation forecasts,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “However, local lockdowns, if they persist, could impact services demand negatively and put downward pressure on first-quarter core inflation and may act as a balancing factor.”Yield ControlBond investors will be watching on how active the RBI is with its version of yield curve control and how long the accommodative monetary stance lasts.“The market is expecting extended forward guidance in policy stance, from ‘going into next fiscal year’ to say ‘end of calendar year,’” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai.The bond market is facing another year of near record supply amid weak appetite for debt. Benchmark yields rose 30 basis points last quarter, the most since 2018 amid a sharp spike in U.S. yields and crude prices. Governor Das has assured investors that RBI will help ease the supply burden by purchasing at least 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bonds through open market purchases, or OMOs, and more durable cash injection to compensate for the withdrawal of a relaxation in a cash reserve ratio.“We expect the RBI to reiterate that surplus liquidity will remain ample to support growth and that the space created by CRR reversal will be offset by OMO purchases of bonds to help bridge the gap between demand-supply of bonds and prevent longer-end bond yields from shooting up excessively in a short period of time,” said Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.(updates survey details in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pulls back, Treasury yields inch lower as eyes turn to Fed, earnings

    Wall Street lost ground, pulling back from the prior session's record closing highs and Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors trained their focus on the approaching earnings season and the Federal Reserve's economic outlook. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed in the red, led by the blue-chip Dow, which notched an all-time closing high on Monday. "It's a normal follow-on to a strong day," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Assailed by Investor Over Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- An activist family office that owns shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is demanding a tender offer to boost prices that had fallen about 8% below the value of the digital assets it holds.As of March 31, the share price represented a $3.1 billion loss to shareholders compared with the Bitcoin it holds, according to a letter that Marlton LLC sent Tuesday to the board of Grayscale Investments LLC, the trust’s parent. Marlton declined to say how many trust shares it holds.Marlton said Grayscale wasn’t doing enough to increase shareholder value. Digital Currency Group Inc., which controls Grayscale Investments, authorized the purchase of as much as $250 million of trust shares last month in an effort to buoy prices. Grayscale Investments said on Monday that it intends to reapply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert the trust into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, a process it abandoned in 2017.“We are frustrated that the board might allow management to squander the company’s leading market share to the detriment of GBTC stockholders, whilst simultaneously rewarding yourselves handsomely with a profligate, market-leading, 2% management fee,” James Elbaor, who runs the Marlton office, said in the letter. “Marlton and other stockholders will not tolerate such clear destruction of stockholder value.”Grayscale Investments said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the company is “100% committed to converting GBTC into an ETF.”On Monday, shares in the trust closed 3.78% below the value of the digital assets it holds. The shares were about 8% below that value late last month.Read more: Biggest Bitcoin Fund’s Woes Worsen as Discount Hits RecordFor years, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was one of very few ways to get exposure to Bitcoin without buying the digital asset directly. That led to a steep premium on its shares in the secondary market where they trade after a six-month lockup period. Yet those shares are never destroyed as in a typical ETF, leading to a record supply of nearly 700 million. Even as Bitcoin skyrocketed about 772% in the past year, the trust shares have swung from a 40% premium in December to a discount today.New entrants to the market are another factor in the Grayscale trust’s woes, Elbaor said in the letter.“Aggressive competition from NYDIG, Galaxy Digital and BlockFi, among others, threatens GBTC’s dominant U.S. market position, as the cryptocurrency industry awaits the SEC’s decision to approve cryptocurrency ETFs,” the letter said. “A clear capital allocation plan via a tender offer in GBTC will distinguish you and GBTC as the sole digital currency asset manager creating stockholder value.”(Updates with Monday closing share price of trust versus its assets in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brookfield, BlackRock no longer in race for over $10 billion Aramco pipeline stake - sources

    U.S. asset manager BlackRock and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc are no longer in the race to buy a stake in Saudi oil giant Aramco's pipeline business, two sources familiar with the deal said. Apollo Global Management and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) are among the bidders still in the race for the deal, which could fetch Aramco over $10 billion, they said. China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, was also weighing a bid for the assets, a third source told Reuters.