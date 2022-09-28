U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Daiichi Sankyo joins Startup Creasphere's Program Powered by Plug and Play

·4 min read

MUNICH, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup Creasphere, the digital healthcare platform of Plug and Play, has announced its new partnership with Daiichi Sankyo. The partnership presents itself at the height of digital innovation in health, allowing for a unique opportunity for Daiichi Sankyo to join the Startup Creasphere ecosystem and the Plug and Play community in order to explore new ideas, mentor, learn, and innovate together.

Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)
Plug and Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Plug and Play)

"We are happy to welcome Daiichi Sankyo to our global Healthcare Ecosystem. We are proud to be the chosen partner to support and guide their innovation journey and build the future of healthcare for tomorrow between startups and Daiichi. The open innovation approach is key to innovate and Daiichi has understood this very well," said Frederike Rohr, Director of Health and Head of Munich.

Established in 2018 by Roche and Plug and Play in Munich, Startup Creasphere is one of the largest hubs for digital health innovation worldwide. With additional health-specific locations in Munich, Singapore, Cleveland, and Silicon Valley, Plug and Play has a unique pilot-driven approach with a focus on co-creation between startups, corporates, and further players in the healthcare ecosystem.

Keeping up with digital transformation in healthcare can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to deciding which emerging technologies are worth investing in and implementing change are often the hardest parts. Currently, most of the industry changes in the digital health space are shaped by external players. In order to succeed in the mid and long-term, it is critical for Daiichi Sankyo to identify, understand, and collaborate with startups and other relevant digital players in healthcare. Daiichi Sankyo is working to establish a framework to define, source, test, pilot, learn, and scale different opportunities. Through this mission, Startup Creasphere will identify relevant stakeholders to establish the best "Need Solution Fit" for Daiichi Sankyo.

Startup Creasphere has designed the program to help Daiichi Sankyo select and partner with innovative healthtech companies that hold immense potential to transform the current global healthcare ecosystem. The partnership with Startup Creasphere also provides Daiichi Sankyo the opportunity to not only collaborate but to learn and share experiences with others who are also driven to disrupt and accelerate advances in healthcare. Startup Creasphere and Daiichi Sankyo can generate impact for both startups and for society as a whole. In health, this means empowering startups to provide better experiences, insights, and care through their products and services. Plug and Play's extensive experience in corporate-startup collaboration is the perfect setup for Daiichi Sankyo's innovation strategy.

"Innovation for me means opening up to the world, trying to understand our customers better, serving their pain points. Platforms like Startup Creasphere really allow us to interact with the ecosystem and understand problems from different perspectives," commented Anna-Maria Heidinger, Head of Digital Innovation Hub, Daiichi Sankyo Europe.

For more information about the Startup Creasphere healthcare innovation program, visit https://startupcreasphere.com/

Startup Creasphere Contact
Frederike Rohr
frederike@pnptc.com

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

About Daiichi Sankyo 

Daiichi Sankyo is dedicated to creating new modalities and innovative medicines by leveraging our world-class science and technology for our purpose "to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the world." In addition to our current portfolio of medicines for cancer and cardiovascular disease, Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on developing novel therapies for people with cancer as well as other diseases with high unmet medical needs. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 16,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation to realize our 2030 Vision to become an "Innovative Global Healthcare Company Contributing to the Sustainable Development of Society."

For more information, please visit http://www.daiichi-sankyo.eu

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daiichi-sankyo-joins-startup-creaspheres-program-powered-by-plug-and-play-301635004.html

SOURCE Plug and Play

