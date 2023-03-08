U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

Daiki axis co., ltd. (4245, tse) FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022

·8 min read

TOKYO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in sales, decrease in profits for the fiscal year ending on December 31st, 2022, though renewable energy business posted an increase in both sales and profits. Strong expectations for growth in overseas business due to production expansion from factories in Sri Lanka and India.

Summary of Results

The overarching business climate that envelopes the company group during the current consolidated fiscal year is one where measures to combat COVID-19 have been adopted, accompanied by the continuous transition to normal socioeconomic activities. On the other hand, factors such as the prolonged lockdown in Shanghai and geo-political tensions in Ukraine led to sudden price jumps for various materials and delays in supply chains, the impact of which still currently persists from the previous quarter. In addition, with Sri Lanka falling into default the economic outlook remains ambiguous due to growing uncertainty of global affairs. Under these circumstances, the medium-term management plan set be implemented by the fiscal year ending in December 2025, "PROTECT x CHANGE", continues to drive forward. More specifically, in the environmental equipment segment the company will promote business development overseas and the expansion of the maintenance and energy service company (ESCO) business as a recurring-revenue business. Meanwhile in the household equipment segment, a shift from a stable business to a growing business occurred by the launch the of the EC business, the discovery of new commercial products, and other initiatives. In the renewable energy segment, the company will conduct initiatives aimed at achieving a recycling-oriented society, strengthening its capacity to secure stable profits, and to identify high value-added businesses and products with a hard focus on the post feed-in tariff (FIT) period. In terms of overall initiatives, the company will strengthen its internal organization to support the successful implementation of IT strategies and apply IT as a tool for improving productivity.

Net sales for the current consolidated fiscal year that ended on December 31. 2022 totaled 39,478 million yen (+4.4% Year-on-Year).  Gross profit totaled 8,174 million yen (+4.0% Year-on-Year), operating profit totaled 826 million yen (-26.2% Year-on-Year), ordinary income totaled 1,172 million yen (-9.9% Year-on-Year), and net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent totaled 574 million yen (-5.9% Year-on-Year).

In the environmental equipment segment, domestic sales of Johkasou/wastewater treatment systems declined from the same period of the previous year, largely due to the progression status of large-scale construction projects. Overseas sales continue to be affected by the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still see improvement due to projects such as the delivery of Johkasou systems to the JICA support project with Iraq. Sales generated by maintenance (a recurring-revenue business) are performing steadily as the Company promotes contract expansion. In addition, an assembly plant in Sri Lanka was completed in October, and a manufacturing plant for medium and large-sized Johkasou systems in India was completed in November. In the Company's business of converting groundwater into drinking water, sales generated through ESCO agreements (a source of recurring-revenue) rose while sales stemming from maintenance operations also increased due to new contracts. Sales generated through non-ESCO groundwater treatment systems also increased due to growing customer needs. As a result, sales generated in the environmental equipment segment for the year came to 20,477 million yen (+1.7% Year-on-Year), and segment profit (operating profit) amounted to 1,497 million yen (-11.3% Year-on-Year).

In the household equipment segment, sales for construction related companies declined due to saturation in demand for non-contact type products which had been in high demand the previous year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Severe delays in product supply occurred as a direct result of shipping restrictions placed on manufacturers in relation to the Shanghai lockdown that occurred in March. Main products for hardware stores saw a slight increase from the previous year due to product supply returning to normal delivery schedules in December and product price revisions. Housing facilities projects recorded sales due to the completion of construction for DCM group, which operates hardware storefronts. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a reluctance to make capital investments in agricultural greenhouses during the last fiscal year, but sales are in recovery and on the upswing. A website for the EC business was created in January of 2022, and official social media accounts were launched to strengthen PR operations. The EC business consists of online orders for household equipment construction, the Company is building a nationwide EC business for home facility renovation under its own management in addition to collaborative work with the hardware store business group DCM. Along with sales being conducted towards the general consumer through the website, through other corporate cooperation we are continuing forward with proposals for employee benefits and welfare for their employees. As a result, net sales for the household equipment business totaled 16,421 million yen (+3.4% Year-on-Year), and segment profit (operating profit) totaled 321 million yen (-13.1% Year-on-Year).

In the renewable energy segment, because of the impact of acquiring Sanei Ecohome Inc., in October of 2021, sales in the solar power generation business increased significantly. Furthermore, before said acquisition, sales in power and solar power generation were mainly conducted by renting store roof space form DCM Holdings Co., Ltd. and installing solar power generation equipment within this space and using this equipment to sell electricity under Japan's feed-in tariff (FIT) system. In addition to using its own facilities for FIT activities, since the subsidiary is capable of proposing, constructing, and maintaining solar power generation facilities, it not only sells electricity through its own property, but also engage in sales of power generation facilities. The profit margin on facility sales is lower than that of electricity sales, which the company group has traditionally done using FIT, resulting in a difference between the percentage change in sales and the percentage change in segment profit. In compact wind generation for the current consolidated fiscal year, through joint participation with three other companies for the Ministry of the Environment's "Low Carbon Technology Research Development and Demonstration Program" there is an upturn in sales figures. We successfully linked with an additional 10 sites during the year for power generation facilities generating compact wind power under FIT. Currently there are 18 sites operational with plans to operate a total of 70 sites by 2025. In the biodiesel fuel-related business, contracts associated with B5 light diesel oil, which can be used in the same ways as standard gas oil because it is 5% biodiesel fuel by volume, engaged in a strengthening of sales and an increase in number of contracts. Net sales for this business increased compared to the same period of the previous year. The hydrothermal treatment business is currently conducting R&D with a focus on establishing new technologies. As a result, net sales for the renewable energy business totaled 1,938 million yen (+69.8% Year-on-Year), and segment profit (operating profit) totaled 197 million yen (+9.8% Year-on-Year).

In other business, performance in the household drinking water business saw a decline in bottled water subscribers, but a rise in the number of subscribers for subscription-based water servers occurred. Consequently, figures for other segment sales totaled to 642 million yen (-5.2% Year-on-Year) and segment profit (operating profit) totaled 48 million yen (-59.7% Year-on-Year).

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, the company forecasts full-year sales of 40,000 million yen (+1.3% Year-on-Year), operating profit of 800 million yen (-3.2% Year-on-Year), recurring profit of 900 million yen (-23.2% Year-on-Year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 550 million yen (-4.3% Year-on-Year).

Daiki Axis Co., Ltd. (4245, First Section, TSE)   https://www.daiki-axis.com/en/
"FINANCIAL RESULTS SUMMARY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022" is available here:
https://www.daiki-axis.com/ir/library/

Release Disclaimer
This release is for the purpose of providing information to serve as a reference for investment decisions and not for the purpose of soliciting investment. Please exercise your own judgment on final decisions such as investment policy, timing, and selection. Please be advised that we do not assume any responsibility for damages caused by this service.

Borderless IR specializes in the global distribution of IR content, including the dissemination of newsletters and annual reports providing the latest information and main strengths of Japanese companies directly to overseas investors through leading global media, corporate information database services and mailing lists. Borderless is also engaged in supporting other global IR efforts.

©Borderless IR Co., Ltd. All rights reserved

The content of this release may not be duplicated or reproduced.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daiki-axis-co-ltd-4245-tse-financial-results-summary-for-the-fiscal-year-ending-december-31-2022-301765434.html

SOURCE Daiki Axis Co., Ltd.

