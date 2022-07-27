U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

Dailies Disposable Contacts Buyer's Guide: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know

·5 min read

The pros and cons of daily disposable contacts, the cost of daily disposable contacts, and more.

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dailies disposable contact lenses are a daily disposable lens intended for single use. You throw them away at the end of the day and start the next day with a fresh pair of contact lenses.

(PRNewsfoto/Lens.com, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Lens.com, Inc.)

How do you know if dailies are right for you? Do you have a busy schedule? Do you only wear contacts occasionally? If you answered "yes" to either of these questions, then daily disposable contact lenses may be the right contact lens for you.

But dailies aren't for everyone. As with other types of contact lenses, you should consider a few things before buying dailies, such as their features, costs, and more. Lens.com, a leading online retailer of contact lenses in the United States, shared their advice for people interested in trying dailies for the first time.

What are daily disposable contact lenses?

Daily disposable contact lenses are for single use. "Disposable," as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), means used once and discarded, and a fresh pair of contacts is used every day. You wear dailies at the beginning of your day and remove and dispose of them before you sleep at night, and you then wear a fresh pair the following day.

Don't confuse "daily wear contact lenses" with "daily disposable contact lenses." A contact lens indicated for daily wear is one that must be removed before sleeping because it's not FDA-approved for overnight or extended wear. Daily-wear contact lenses can be replaced every week, month, or year, depending on the brand and type of lens. In contrast, daily disposable contact lenses must be removed and discarded every day.

What are the benefits of daily disposable contact lenses?

Dailies are some of the most popular contacts on the market. Here's what contact lens wearers love about them:

  • Convenient – Dailies are incredibly convenient for regular contact lens wearers. That's because you don't have to spend much time cleaning and caring for them every day. You simply wear a fresh pair of dailies in the morning and remove and toss them out before you sleep at night.

  • Comfortable – Compared to reusable contact lenses, dailies are thinner. Their thinner construction makes it easy for plenty of nourishing oxygen to pass through the lens and into the eyes, and this helps improve comfort.

  • Less deposit buildup – Proteins, lipids, and other substances naturally found in your tears can accumulate on your contact lenses, making them feel less comfortable than when they were new. Deposit buildup can also make your eyes prone to infection. This isn't a problem with daily disposable contact lenses since you start with a fresh, clean lens each day.

  • Correct most refractive errors – Dailies are available in various prescriptions and lens types, including toric and multifocal. Toric lenses correct astigmatism, a common eye condition that causes blurred vision at any distance, while multifocal lenses correct presbyopia, the gradual loss of your eyes' ability to focus on nearby objects. Toric and multifocal lenses also correct nearsightedness and farsightedness, which may occur alongside astigmatism and presbyopia.

What are popular daily disposable contact lens brands?

Dailies are some of the most popular contact lenses on the market today. For your reference, here are 10 of the best-selling daily contacts in 2021 and 2022 (so far) on Lens.com.

Rank

Summary: The Top Daily Disposable Contacts of 2022

1

DAILIES TOTAL1®

2

1-DAY ACUVUE MOIST®

3

DAILIES AquaComfort PLUS®

4

Biotrue® ONEday

5

Proclear® 1 day

6

1-DAY ACUVUE® TruEye®

7

SofLens® Daily Disposable

8

ACUVUE® OASYS 1-DAY with HydraLuxe® TECHNOLOGY

9

Focus Dailies®

10

1-DAY ACUVUE MOIST® for ASTIGMATISM

How much are daily disposable contact lenses?

Dailies often come in packs of 90 lenses, but the cost of each 90-pack box can vary widely depending on the brand of lenses and retailer. There may be additional fees you need to pay depending on the website or retailer where you buy your contact lenses. But the most common fees you can expect are shipping, handling or processing, and taxes. Don't forget to account for these fees as part of your budget.

The market price of contact lenses evolves due to several factors, like shifts in market supply and demand, inflation, and supply chain concerns. For the best pricing on daily disposable contact lenses, visit Lens.com at https://www.lens.com/contact-lenses/daily-disposable/.

How has inflation affected the cost of daily disposable contact lenses?

Inflation is on the increase worldwide. In the United States, inflation hit its highest level since 1981, pushing up prices for gas, groceries, and other goods. Contact lenses are no exception.

A recent survey for Contact Lens Spectrum, a clinical publication for eye doctors, found that over 70 percent of eye care professionals reported that supply chain issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic had affected their contact lens inventory. Meanwhile, 80 percent said supply issues also affected the cost of their goods.

Unfortunately, experts say the inflation rate will unlikely ease until next year. In the meantime, contact lens users can use rebates like those offered by Lens.com to save money on contacts. Rebates are savings opportunities included with orders for many popular contact lens brands, and they're one of the best ways to save money and get cheap contacts.

Lens.com offers unbeaten rebates on many popular brands of daily disposable contacts, including ACUVUE, Dailies, and Biotrue. When you buy dailies from Lens.com, there's a good chance you won't have to pay full price for your contact lenses. Their rebates typically apply to four-box orders, meaning you must buy at least four boxes of contacts to qualify for rebates. This amount should last anywhere from six to 12 months, depending on the replacement schedule of your contacts.

If you want to try daily disposable contact lenses for the first time, consult an eye care provider for more information.

About Lens.com

Founded in 1995, Lens.com, Inc. is the nation's 2nd largest online retailer for contact lenses, offering consumers all the popular brands of contact lenses at wholesale prices with convenient quick delivery. The company provides competitive pricing, convenience, personalized customer service, and online eye exam through its easy-to-use website www.Lens.com and its toll-free telephone number "1-800 LENS.COM" (1-800-536-7266). Lens.com is a privately-held U.S. corporation based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Contact: Janet Webster
888-812-9480, PR@Lens.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dailies-disposable-contacts-buyers-guide-everything-you-ever-wanted-to-know-301593961.html

SOURCE Lens.com, Inc.

