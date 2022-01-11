U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

Daily AI Acquires Whiteboard CRM

·2 min read

BOULDER Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Daily AI, the provider of intelligent solutions for the future of mortgage lending, announced that it has acquired Whiteboard CRM. Whiteboard provides a mortgage CRM built to accelerate lead management, partner relationships, team production, and revenue growth. This acquisition will enable Daily AI to continue its significant expansion of market share since its founding in 2019 and continue fulfilling its mission of empowering mortgage professionals to increase their performance with its suite of automation tools.

Daily AI
Daily AI

"All of us at Daily AI are looking forward to partnering with Whiteboard," said Spencer Dusebout, co-founder and CEO of Daily AI. "With the combined power of our sales, development, product, marketing, and customer success teams, we believe we will be an unstoppable force in the mortgage lending industry to create automation and AI-driven products and services of significant value to our customers."

"Whiteboard has developed strong client relationships in the mortgage lending industry since its inception in 2018," said Kevin Ducey, former president and current strategic partner of Whiteboard CRM. "The Daily AI product represents a turning point for our industry regarding the capabilities it offers to originators and enterprises. We're excited to start operating as a combined company and provide this value to Whiteboard customers."

Daily AI was co-founded in 2019 by Spencer Dusebout, who has been involved with and helped start several successful prop-tech companies. Today, Spencer is aligned with the industry's leading loan origination teams to create solutions that are disrupting traditional approaches to mortgage lending by using cutting edge technology and artificial intelligence.

"Our approach at Daily AI is to partner closely with our customers to create high-value solutions that increase ROI," said Spencer. "As a result, Daily AI has become the trusted partner of lending enterprises, brokerages, and top-producing loan officer teams who are competing and winning in today's market."

Daily AI has a growing user base, and the velocity of new users joining the platform is increasing. In 2021, the company marked a more than 1000% increase in new users. Additionally, new logo acquisitions from Whiteboard CRM substantially grew and diversified the Daily AI user base.

About Daily AI

Powered by industry-leading automation, Daily AI empowers mortgage professionals to increase ROI with its suite of intelligent solutions. Daily AI enables lead conversion, in-process loan management, and database marketing with its all-in-one platform.

Learn more at dailyai.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daily-ai-acquires-whiteboard-crm-301456754.html

SOURCE Daily AI

