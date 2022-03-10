Daily Crunch: 2 months after launching, São Paulo-based payments startup Yuno raises $10M

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Thursday, March 10, 2022!

Startups and VC

Much is going on as always, but let’s flip the script and start with some venture news before we delve into startups, yeah? TechCrunch wrote about Antler East Africa, which just put together a $13.5 million fund for early-stage startups. The company is a blend of venture fund and accelerator, we report.

Moving on, let’s knock out the day’s huge rounds: Up first is Lunar, a Nordic neobank. It just raised a $77 million round at a $2 billion valuation. As part of the news, Lunar also released crypto trading and a B2B payments service. And people said that neobank fundraising was dead! Also out today was news from Stilt, which raised $114 million in equity and debt for its credit API. Furthermore, Typeform raised nine figures. The company reached $70 million ARR last year.

Now, the rest of the news:

Zeta raises for surgical imaging tech: Boston-based with the requisite Harvard pedigree, Zeta Surgical came out of stealth this week with $5.2 million in funding and a goal of “delivering precise surgical imaging guidance for non-invasive surgeries performed outside the operating room,” we write.

Curacel wants to help tech companies offer insurance: Speaking of startup niches that you might have thought were done raising capital for a bit, insurtech, like neobanks, is also not dead! Curacel offers an API that allows other firms – fintech, e-commerce, etc. – to offer insurance products.

Sure, Mobileye is going public, but Autobrains is like bring it: Israel-based Autobrains has raised a $19 million round at a $120 million valuation to keep working in making self-driving cars work. Sure, Mobileye could be worth $50 billion. That isn’t stopping smaller firms from claiming their bite on the apple.

Don’t reinvent Excel, just amend it? That appears to be the pitch that DataRails is making to finance types who live in the well-known Microsoft spreadsheeting app. Many startups are building stuff to get folks out of spreadsheets. It’s neat to see a company not take that approach.

And to close us out, Instacart is building out features for its in-store shoppers. Our growth questions about the company remain.

How to calculate your startup’s TAM, SAM and SOM

Image of doughnut pieces broken up to represent a chart.

Image Credits: A. Martin UW Photography (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

For many first-time founders, calculating the size of the market in which they hope to compete is one of their biggest challenges.

Calculating TAM, SAM and SOM sounds like an existential exercise, but there's no need to dread it "if you approach market sizing methodically," says Marjorie Radlo-Zandi, a veteran investor and entrepreneur.

In a comprehensive article for TechCrunch+, she breaks down the steps required to capture these key metrics that "show prospective investors how they stand to gain from investing in your company, and put yourself in the best possible position to achieve your goals."

