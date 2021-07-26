U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,422.30
    +10.51 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,144.31
    +82.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,840.71
    +3.72 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.92
    +7.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.18
    +0.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2760
    -0.0100 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3600
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,645.21
    +3,028.64 (+8.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.01
    -10.48 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.43
    -2.15 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,833.29
    +285.29 (+1.04%)
     

Daily Crunch: Accused January 6 insurrectionist must use face to unlock laptop, orders judge

Alex Wilhelm
·7 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 26, 2021. Tech news got off to a cracking start this week after the Chinese government spent the weekend rolling out a new regulatory framework for the myriad edtech startups in the country. The Ant IPO was really just the start of the recent blizzard of changes concerning how China’s government runs its economy. The food delivery market was also impacted recently, along with Tencent Music. I noodled a bit here on what the situation may mean for the country’s startups. -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3 (or so)

  • Bezos wants U.S. space contracts: After retired U.S. billionaire Jeff Bezos recently went up to zero-g for a few minutes, much snark concerning the wealthy spending their fortunes on a vanity space race was tweeted. The flip of that argument is that there’s real-world applications for all the money that Bezos, Branson and Musk are spending. In this case, Bezos is willing to cut the price of Blue Origin’s lunar lander project just to get access to a NASA contract. This is either a neat way to save taxpayer money or some weird sort of corporate bribe. Your call on that one.

  • Box wades into the signature wars: The other month, Box, the former startup darling, dropped $55 million on an e-sig company. Now Box is rolling out Box Sign to all its customers for free. The e-sig market is full of big players (DocuSign) and smaller entities (PandaDoc). To see Box offer its e-sig service to existing business customers for no cost means that the software capability is becoming more table stakes than standalone product. Startups take note.

  • A new alt-food unicorn: NotCo makes plant-based milks and meats. It just carved itself a fresh slice with a $235 million Series D that values the company at $1.5 billion. We’re highlighting this round because it underscores the amount of capital and, we presume, demand that alternative food products are attracting today. What was a dream just a few years ago is building big startups and even some public companies.

  • Keep your password, but show your face: We don't often wade into the nuances of the Fifth Amendment, but a judge's order out of D.C. caught our eye. Alleged insurrectionist Guy Reffitt was arrested three weeks after the January 6 Capitol riot and faces five federal charges. The FBI seized his laptop, which was password-protected. However, prosecutors said it could be unlocked using Reffitt's face. The government used a "loophole in the Fifth Amendment," TechCrunch's Zack Whittaker writes, to compel the use of biometrics to open a Windows laptop.

Startups/VC

Kicking off our startup news today, make sure you check out this profile of Olumide Soyombo, a Nigerian angel investor who just put together a new fund. Soyombo’s brand-new firm, which he’s dubbed Voltron Capital, intends to invest all over Africa. It’s a potentially huge market for startups and venture capital, so expect more stories like this. How did it come to be? We’re sure that the check that Soyombo wrote to PayStack before Stripe bought it had something to do with it.

As we head into our regular digest of recent funding rounds, one startup sector that is not struggling to attract capital is facial recognition. Sure, you probably find it creepy that companies and agencies are tracking your face without your consent, but that isn’t stopping the financial class from pumping funds into the companies that comprise the facial recognition market. Zack Whittaker has the story here.

  • Faster protein sequencing is coming: That’s the news underneath Glyphic Biotechnologies’ new $6 million raise. The company’s tech could massively reduce the time it takes to sequence a protein, possibly unlocking all sorts of things in the health world.

  • Amazon-backed D2C beauty startup raises more: MyGlamm, an Indian direct-to-consumer company, has added to its capital base to the tune of $47.8 million. The company previously raised a $23.5 million Series C. Now it has lots more capital. Beauty is a huge market; D2C is a popular GTM model. And investors are willing to fund growth. That’s the story here.

  • Embedded fintech is hot: The embedded fintech space -- when “complicated, but also commoditized, aspects of financial services are built and wrapped in an API for anyone else to implement in their own products,” per our own Ingrid Lunden -- is attracting new capital. This time it’s Solarisbank, a Berlin-based player, which is buying a competitor, Contis, to go along with its new $1.65 billion valuation.

  • Speaking of embedded fintech, Sila raised money: Yes, we have more on the world of fintech APIs. Sila, a “banking and payment platform,” TechCrunch wrote, just raised a $13 million Series A. The Portland, Oregon-based company was founded in 2018 and has raised $20 million to date.

  • Queenly raises more: A TechCrunch favorite from the most recent Y Combinator batch, Queenly has raised a seed extension (Seed 2? Early Series A? You can use whatever term you wish!) from Andreessen Horowitz. The company was light on growth details, aside from noting a 20% rise in dresses on its platform since February. The startup is akin to a StockX for formalwear.

  • Today’s SoftBank investment is Embark Veterinary: While it is often fun to recall some of the more exotic SoftBank investments -- RIP Zume -- Embark Veterinary wants to use DNA testing to help pets live longer. This we will not mock. As we own dogs, and dogs are very good. The $75 million in Series B values Embark at around $700 million.

Data-driven iteration helped China’s Genki Forest become a $6B beverage giant in 5 years

Many Extra Crunch readers will not have heard of China's fastest-growing bottled beverage company: Genki Forest is a direct-to-consumer startup that started selling its sodas, milk teas and other products just five years ago.

Today, its products are available in 40 countries and the company hopes to earn $1.2 billion in 2021. After closing its latest funding round, Genki Forest is valued at $6 billion.

Industry watchers frequently compare the upstart to giants like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, but founder Binsen Tang comes from a tech background, having funded ELEX Technology, a social gaming company that found success internationally.

“China doesn’t need any more good platforms,” Tang told his team in 2015, “but it does need good products.”

Leveraging China's robust distribution network, lighting-fast manufacturing capabilities and a vast pool of data that enables holistic digitization, Genki Forest sells more than 30% of its products online.

“Everything feels right about the company," said VC investor Anna Fang. "The space, the founder, the products and the back end … they exemplify the new Chinese consumer brand.“

Data-driven iteration helped China’s Genki Forest become a $6B beverage giant in 5 years

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Two quick notes today from the world of Big Tech companies:

  • Earnings season is upon us: Many, many major tech companies are reporting their financial performance in the next two weeks. TechCrunch will cover the key bits, even if we’re not a public-markets publication. Still, keep your eyes sharp as it’s going to be a deluge of numbers.

  • The EV market is still raising huge blocks of capital. EV truck company Rivian recently added $2.5 billion to its coffers, and Lordstown got a cash infusion (bailout?) that should keep it on the roads.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Are you all caught up on last week’s coverage of growth marketing? If not, read it here.

TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing and more! If you’re a growth marketer, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

Growth marketing roundup: TechCrunch Experts, creative testing and how to nail your narrative

Community

Join TechCrunch Managing Editor Danny Crichton for a Twitter Spaces event tomorrow, July 27, at 3:30 p.m. PDT/ 6:30 p.m. EDT. Danny will be joined by Seth Levine, the co-author of “The New Builders: Face to Face with the True Future of Business,” who will stick around for a Q&A after a chat about the book.

TechCrunch Disrupt $99 early-bird passes end Friday

Attention: $99 and under early-bird passes will disappear this Friday, July 30. Make sure you book your pass today and join the original startup conference. Disrupt delivers the best content, learning and networking opportunities for anyone interested in startups and tech. See you there!

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Fiannce's Dan Howley breaks down Tesla's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Moderna Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) slipped 3.7% on Monday as of the market close. The decline appeared to be related to a report in The New York Times that said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that COVID-19 vaccine makers expand their clinical trials for children between the ages of five to 11 before seeking emergency use authorization (EUA).

  • Tesla Earnings Beat But Musk Warns On Chips, Semi Delayed; FSD Subscription 'Debatable'

    Tesla topped Q2 views but CEO Elon Musk warned the chip shortage hitting the auto industry remains serious.

  • Tesla sales surge 98%; company boosts margins on its less-costly electric cars

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc posted a bigger second-quarter profit than expected on Tuesday thanks to sharply higher sales of its less-expensive electric vehicles, as it raised prices to boost its margins on them. Tesla also cut costs which helped it offset many of the supply chain and microchip shortfalls facing the auto industry. For the first time since late 2019, Tesla profits did not rely on sales of environmental credits to other automakers, a sign of increasing financial health for the manufacturing operation.

  • Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Plunging Again Today

    News that the government was suffocating the Chinese education sector weighed on tech stocks as well.

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • Tesla Q2 earnings: What to expect

    Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to watch with Tesla earnings.

  • These beat up stocks are poised for a big rally: Goldman Sachs

    COVID-19 Delta variant concerns are overblown when it comes to the stock market and these stocks are now buys, Goldman Sachs says.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Tesla tops $1 billion in profit, delays Semi launch

    Tesla Inc. late Monday beat Wall Street expectations for its second quarter, with sales nearly doubling and the Silicon Valley electric-car maker calling for an "inflection point" for EVs.

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • 10 Best Bank Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best bank dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the banking and financials sector, you can go directly to the 5 Best Bank Dividend Stocks. According to the Wall Street Journal, as of May 2021 investors have begun going on a […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid China Crackdowns

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy As Transition To Leaner, Stronger General Electric Gains Steam?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Aon Stock Just Popped 9%

    Shares of insurance broker Aon (NYSE: AON) took off like a rocket Monday, rising about 9% in 2:20 p.m. EDT trading, while its former merger partner Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) saw its stock fall 8.8%. It's been more than a year since Aon and Willis Towers first announced their plans to merge.

  • Can AT&T Keep Growing Wireless Subscribers?

    AT&T has added more than 2.8 million postpaid phone subscribers over the past four quarters. One of the biggest factors leading to higher net additions for AT&T is lower subscriber churn. The entire wireless industry has seen churn rates decline, but AT&T has seen a substantial improvement.

  • Lockheed's classified development program loss will be future production program

    Lockheed Martin Corp told Wall Street analysts on Monday that it had a $225 million loss on a classified development program at its Aeronautics business unit, sending its shares down, but said the work will eventually lead to a production contract. Lockheed's classified work has been growing as the U.S. government spends more on researching and developing next- generation weapons systems. Lockheed raised its full-year earnings per share guidance as the U.S. weapons supplier's space business boosted revenue, but the $225 million loss caused the company to miss analysts' earning per share estimates.

  • Tesla’s Earnings Came in Strong. One Thing Is Holding the Stock Back.

    A record operating profit seems to have been driven by the underlying strength of the auto business, rather than by sales of regulatory credits.

  • Is fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong […]