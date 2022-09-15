U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.75
    -24.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,821.00
    -153.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,846.75
    -88.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.50
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.02
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.60
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    -0.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0840
    -0.3730 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,669.41
    -580.86 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.26
    -17.13 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,622.50
    -253.41 (-0.91%)
     

Daily Crunch: Adobe snaps up Figma in proposed $20B deal that has some scratching their heads

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·4 min read

Happy Thursday! Has everyone recovered from Zoom going down this morning? Don’t worry, Zoom is back up, but if anything, we hope it helped you have a quieter day…for a while at least.  — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • One rival at a time: The digital design world got a treat today when Adobe announced it was buying Figma, one of its biggest rivals, in a $20 billion deal that has both investors and Figma enthusiasts pondering what will change and if those changes will be bad, Ingrid reports. Meanwhile, Alex gives his take on the deal over in TechCrunch+ land.

  • “The Merge” is here: Talk of “The Merge” has been with us for weeks, and today it is finally here. If you don’t follow cryptocurrency, this means that Ethereum, one of crypto’s most popular blockchains, has now switched to proof-of-stake consensus, which also means it will now consume a lot less electricity, Romain writes. And for TC+, Jacquelyn tells us why it matters that Lido, Coinbase, Kraken and Binance have a majority stake of ETH.

  • There’s a fix for that: Apple is clearing a path for easy iPhone 14 integration with a setup fix. Ivan has more.

Startups and VC

Today, Haje has been running around at Micromobility America. They insist on using the MMA acronym, so he’s expecting a fist to the face any moment, but so far the only risk of injury has been from neck-breaking micromobility in the form of electric rollerblades. It’s probably a coincidence that Kav announced it is spooling up a 3D printing factory for bike helmets on the same day.

Looks like mobility is everywhere these days — Matt notes that mobility startups are filling the void in a Detroit auto show that’s a shell of its former self.

The TechCrunch team has been extraordinarily busy. There’s a wall of news on the TechCrunch homepage; here’s a few of the ones that caught our eye this fine Thursday:

Pitch Deck Teardown: Helu.io's $9.8M Series A deck

Image Credits: Helu (opens in a new window)

Helping small- and medium-sized enterprises with their controlling, reporting and budgeting may not sound exciting, but Austrian fintech startup Helu.io's storytelling skills excited investors enough to raise a $9.8 million Series A in July.

With the exception of some details regarding unit economics and revenue, Helu shared its entire winning pitch deck with us. As these slides suggest, its founders took a straightforward approach:

Problem: "The CFO's pain is Excel."

Solution: "Good-bye Excel sheets."

Pitch Deck Teardown: Helu.io’s $9.8M Series A deck

Big Tech Inc.

Whenever Call of Duty is mentioned, we can’t help but recall Rashida Jones’s character in “The Office” giving the game a shout-out. In today’s case, Jordan was there as Activision unveiled what the game’s next generation will look like.

