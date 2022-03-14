U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.11
    -31.20 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,945.24
    +1.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,581.22
    -262.59 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.96
    -1.05 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    -5.30 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0935
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    +0.1360 (+6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3007
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2720
    +0.9920 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,615.24
    +1,804.70 (+4.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.83
    +5.65 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Daily Crunch: African mobility fintech Moove raises $105M in Series A2

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Monday, March 14, 2022! This week I am writing to you from New Orleans, where I am busy – when not writing – eating everything in sight. I bring that up as getting around is something that many of us are now doing a bit more of. Which means we’re mobile once again. And that’s a great segue to remind you that you can still save some money with early-bird tickets to our upcoming Sessions: Mobility event.

The TechCrunch transport team is full of brilliant humans, so do not miss out on this one. – Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Moove proves that startups can still raise twice in one year: African startup Moove is back in the news today, raising a huge $105 million Series A2 round of funding. In the last year, the company previously raised a $23 million Series A and $10 million in debt. Moove helps finance vehicles for ride-hailing drivers, which appears to be a growth market. The company’s latest round included $40 million in debt.

  • That said, some startups are busy digesting: In 2021, a startup raising twice in a single year was very common. The result of that market was a lot of startups valued at high prices with long periods of growth ahead of them to live up to their price. Since then, the value of technology companies has fallen. The result? A widening mismatch between valuations and value, and a compression of the startup growth premium.

  • Also, the new iPhone is really darn good: TechCrunch staff were instantly smitten with the new iPhone SE when it was announced. And after some time of having it in our hot little hands, we’re still pretty enthused.

Startups and VC

To kick off, our own Walter Thompson has a great investor survey up today that attacks the question of how to pitch venture capitalists as a founder. It’s written and compiled in a manner that makes the advice fresh – what do venture investors want now. And with Sarah Kunst (Cleo Capital), Christine Choi (M13), and others included, it’s well worth your time.

And speaking of pitching, we have a great piece up looking at how Snorkel.AI raised $135 million. One theme I noticed between the two articles is the importance of storytelling. As a journalist, I am piss-poor at storytelling, but do respect the craft. For founders, it appears to be a central pillar of commanding investor attention.

  • Forget funds; the new hotness is funds of funds: Perhaps it was inevitable that as more late-stage funds look to invest earlier, they are turning to putting capital into not just early-stage startups, but also other money managers with an early-stage focus. It’s one way to disburse lots of capital at once, but without the operational hassle of managing it. (More here, from the weekend.)

  • Do you want less of an accent? TechCrunch’s Haje Jan Kamps has an accent, he writes. So he’s somewhat torn about what Sayso is building, namely an API that may be able to reduce how much accent one speaks with. While I simply adore the way that he speaks and do not want any changes thereof, he does note that “people do choose to use Zoom backgrounds and TikTok filters, and if handled well, it’s pretty easy to see how someone could opt-in to reduce the presence of a heavy accent.”

  • Say hello to the quantum mini-fridge: Now that Microsoft has a VP of quantum, I think it’s fair to say that the industry is on its way to becoming part and parcel of the larger technology landscape. So it’s not a surprise to see startups in the mix. Today TechCrunch covered Maybell Quantum, a “cryogenic platform to cool quantum processors down to the very low temperatures it takes to run a stable quantum system.” It’s called Icebox. Why? Not merely the temperatures involved, but because if you saw it in the wild you might try to open it to see if there is beer inside.

  • Data science in a box? I love a startup that I don’t fully grok. Pareto is one such company. It appears to offer a hybrid of data collection and analysis as a service to customers. This means the combination of automated tooling and humans-in-the-loop. Pareto is perhaps something of a response to the market dearth of data scientists for hire.

  • Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran borrowed money to invest in his own company: I am leery of borrowing money to invest it in high-priced startups. But that’s because I am fundamentally a financial coward. Anyway, I bring all that up as the news that Byju Raveendran was putting $400 million into his edtech company begged the question, Where did that money come from? The answer is, apparently, someone else.

  • Laptops as a service: Join a new company, get handed a laptop. It’s a tale as old as time. But what if the laptop you were given at a new gig was leased? That’s the idea behind Fleet, which essentially turns employee hardware purchases from capex to opex. Even more fun, Fleet is bootstrapped!

And to close out, Natasha Mascarenhas has a bit more on the theme of late-stage investors going earlier and earlier.

IRS FUD: What you need to know about crypto taxes

18th of April desktop calendar page for US Tax Day isolated on white background. Easy to crop for all your social media or print sizes.
18th of April desktop calendar page for US Tax Day isolated on white background. Easy to crop for all your social media or print sizes.

Image Credits: MicroPixieStock (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Regardless of whether you've liquidated your crypto assets or plan to hodl until the heat death of the universe, if you made any profits last year while trading, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service would like to have a chat.

But some digging may be required to identify those taxable proceeds.

Because cryptocurrency exchanges aren't SEC-regulated, "they’re not legally required to offer the same level of tax reporting that discount brokerages and custodians must provide to stock, bond and mutual fund investors."

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

IRS FUD: What you need to know about crypto taxes

Big Tech Inc.

  • Meta to allow folks to turn off their personal space: Facebook’s parent company is really still in the “figuring it out” stage of the metaverse, its online game/world where folks can wander around and chat. After some folks were harassed, the company instituted personal space bubbles. Now for the folks who don’t want them, they can be disabled.

  • You can now unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask: Just in time for most of us to ditch the mask, iOS 15.4 is bringing “Face ID with a mask unlock” TechCrunch reports. Yay! But a bit late, I reckon.

  • Instagram now really blocked in Russia: After promising to cut off Instagram from its territory, Russia has made good on the threat. Russia’s internet is becoming increasingly similar to China’s, with foreign companies either banned or skipping jumping through the hoops required for inclusion.

  • Ford talks EV goals for Europe: 2026 is a long way off, but TechCrunch did sit up and take note of the fact that Ford wants to sell “more than 600,000 EVs annually in Europe” by that year as part of its larger push to carbon neutrality.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today

    The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Why Nielsen Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

    Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 47.1%. The catalyst that sent the television ratings and data analytics platform higher was a rumor that the company could be taken private. Reports emerged today that a syndicate of private-equity companies are in "advanced talks" to acquire Nielsen for roughly $15 billion including debt, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Why Plug, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.