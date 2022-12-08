U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.00
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,856.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.00
    +36.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.80
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.00
    +0.54 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2273
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9280
    -0.7020 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,216.59
    +390.67 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.22
    +11.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,922.55
    +348.12 (+1.26%)
     

Daily Crunch: Airtable lays off 250+ as CEO cites importance of 'being a lean organization'

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Hello, Happy Thursday. There is a lot of news today, much of it posting as I write this — for example, the Federal Trade Commission is now suing to block Microsoft from buying Activision. So less chatter, more banter. — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Let’s give ’em something to talk about: Given all of the ChatGPT popularity in the news lately, it is no surprise that a related company would be top news today. Instead of taking screen grabs, Ivan writes, ShareGPT creates a link to your ChatGPT conversations that you can grab instead.

  • Get your Frappuccino with a side of NFTs: Starbucks opened its blockchain-based loyalty program and NFT community to its first set of beta testers, Sarah reports. “Journey Stamps” will unlock new experiences beyond the free drinks and food that frequent drinkers can get from Stars.

  • Flying the friendly skies of capital: Something’s in the air up there. TripActions secured $400 million in credit facilities from Goldman Sachs and Silicon Valley Bank in a move that comes less than two months after the travel expense management company announced a $9.2 billion valuation. Mary Ann has more.

Startups and VC

Moving, starting a new job and getting married in a short span of time is the trifecta of stress for anyone (I know from personal experience). In the startup world, that trifecta might be what happened to marketing technology startup Banzai. Ingrid writes that the company acquired Hyros, raised $100 million and went public via SPAC. Congrats?

Meanwhile, France is having a good venture capital run. Mike reports on a few new funds, including IRIS Capital, which had a first close of €110 million as it works to reach a target of €150 million for its new venture fund.

Want more? Here’s five more:

To prepare for a downturn, build a three-case model

Image of crossing rings with spheres on a green background.
Image of crossing rings with spheres on a green background.

Image Credits: MirageC (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Startups that develop case models are better equipped to deal with potential setbacks. Visualizing exactly how potential market shifts can impact your business is a great way to prepare for the unexpected.

A three-case model attempts to predict best-case, down-case and base-case scenarios, writes Matt Barbieri, partner-in-charge at accounting firm Wiss & Co.

"Typically, the base-case scenario falls between the extremes. For example, in financial modeling, you might say that Peloton experienced both its 'best case' and 'down case' scenarios within a year."

To prepare for a downturn, build a three-case model

Four more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

All of the tech layoffs prompted Airtable to put out a memo earlier this week promoting its tools for job seekers. Now it is Airtable’s own employees who might need to use them. Natasha M reports that the company, which was last valued at $11 billion for its no-code software, laid off over 250. And not only that, but it seems that the move also included some executive departures, including the chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer.

And here’s another five for you:

