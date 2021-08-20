U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,297.93
    +2,681.30 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Daily Crunch: Alerzo lands $10.5 million Series A for digitizing Nigeria's mom-and-pop stores

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for August 20, 2021. The week is finished, but our work to catch up with the torrent of technology, startup and venture capital news is not. Today we have software companies investing in hotels, profitable scooters, at-home rowing machines and TikTok radio? Oh, and apparently Elon is building a robot. It’s a great group of stories! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Microsoft backs OYO: A while back TechCrunch broke the news that Microsoft might back Indian hotel upstart OYO. It was a bit of a wild story, as it didn’t seem to make that much sense. Well, the deal happened. Microsoft has invested $5 million into the company at a $9.6 billion valuation. Notably, that is only a slight discount from the company’s old $10 billion valuation. Next up for OYO is an IPO, we presume.

  • Bird shows improving scooternomics: American scooter company Bird is going public via a SPAC -- more here -- and we got a look at the company’s most recent financial performance. In short, a shake-up of its operating model has improved its economics, even if the company still has a long way to go to turning a real profit.

  • China shakes up its data privacy rules: For companies, that is, not the state; don’t expect the CCP to start respecting privacy anytime soon. But for companies in the country, a strict new law called the Personal Information Protection Law is coming into effect November 1. Per TechCrunch, the new set of rules will require “app makers to offer users options over how their information is or isn’t used, such as the ability not to be targeted for marketing purposes or to have marketing based on personal characteristics.”

Startups/VC

  • Alerzo raises $10.5M to digitize Nigeria’s economy: Nigeria’s expanding startup scene got another boost today with Alerzo’s latest round. The “B2B e-commerce retail” startup wants to help bring the country’s informal economy online. According to TechCrunch that part of the Nigerian economy is worth some $100 billion.

  • São Paulo-based QuintoAndar puts points on the board for Brazil: What does one do after raising a $300 million round? Well, if you are a Brazilian property technology company, you raise another $120 million. That’s what QuintoAndar just did, at an eye-popping $5.1 billion valuation. The company connects demand and supply in the country’s rental and home markets.

  • For more on Africa’s startup market, head here. And if you want more notes on Brazil, we’ve got you covered.

  • Breef wants to connect brands and agencies: Normally we’d try to make a pun about how we hope that this startup’s life is not, ahem, breef, but we’re more mature than that. Instead, we’ll note that the Greycroft-backed company just raised $3.5 million, and it connects teams at boutique agencies with larger, more long-term contracts with brands than what most freelance platforms offer.

  • Cardiomatics does just what it says on the tin: Yes, Cardiomatics is an electrocardiogram-reading automation company, like you surmised from its name. And it just loaded its accounts with $3.2 million. The company helps “GPs and smaller practices offer ECG analysis to patients without needing to refer them to specialist hospitals,” TechCrunch reports.

  • Rutter is building the Plaid of e-commerce data: API-delivered startups are hot these days. Connecting various services in a particular niche via API is a popular idea as well. And e-commerce is booming. At the intersection of those three trends is Rutter, which just raised $1.5 million and is building a “unified e-commerce API that enables companies to connect with data across any platform.” Very cool.

  • If you need more startup news, we have just what you require on this week’s Equity podcast.

4 common mistakes startups make when setting pay for hybrid workers

In a recent survey, 58% of workers said they plan to quit if they’re not allowed to work remotely.

Startups that don’t offer employees work-from-home flexibility are at a competitive disadvantage, but figuring out how to pay hybrid workers raises a complex set of questions:

  • Should you localize salaries for workers in different areas?

  • How should you pay workers who have the same job when one is WFH and the other is at their desk?

  • Are you being transparent with your staff about how their compensation is set?

4 common mistakes startups make when setting pay for hybrid workers

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

  • Peloton wants to get into erging: Do you like the Peloton model, but aren’t interested in stationary biking? Don’t worry, the company is building a rowing machine, it appears. We hope that the machine is a bit safer than the Peloton treadmill turned out to be. Frankly the decision makes sense as erging is popular and healthy and good, and it’s not like folks who row are famous for not having money.

  • Sirius wants to be TikTok cool: This is the "How do you do fellow kids?" meme, but IRL. Sirius, the satellite radio company that is well known in the United States, has launched a radio station that plays songs popular on the social platform hosted by well-known TikTokers. Parents, get ready for rather annoying road trips.

  • Spotify wants to retire shares: Spotify is spending another $1 billion buying its own shares back from the public markets. In short, Spotify is wealthy and generates enough cash to power all of its work without dipping into its reserves. So it is spending some of its extra cash buying back its own stock, which has seen its value decline in recent months.

  • Elon Musk dressed a dude in a suit and promised a future robot: When are we going to stop falling for Elon vaporware? Around when those solar roofs launch, I reckon. This time Tesla chatted about a future humanoid robot. And the company dressed up a human in an unconvincing suit to demonstrate what it will look like? Er, sure. Not that we’re opposed to the tech. We aren’t. But what a weird way to announce a future product.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We’re reaching out to startup founders to tell us who they turn to when they want the most up-to-date growth marketing practices. Fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Marketer: Fernando Vitti, Nexforce

Recommended by: Raphael Freitas, Intuit

Testimonial: “Fernando is a strategic thinker. He's a hard-working, data-driven and customer-obsessed individual that really contributed to our company's growth.”

Community

The cover of &quot;After Cooling On Freon, Global Warming, and the Terrible Cost of Comfort&quot;
The cover of "After Cooling On Freon, Global Warming, and the Terrible Cost of Comfort"

Image Credits: Simon and Schuster

Join Danny Crichton on Tuesday August 24, at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT for a Twitter Spaces interview with Eric Dean Wilson, author of, “After Cooling: On Freon, Global Warming, and the Terrible Cost of Comfort.”

Recommended Stories

  • Companies Like intelliHR (ASX:IHR) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • The biggest takeaways from Tesla’s AI event

    Seth Goldstein, Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance the discuss Tesla’s AI Day, Elon Musk unveiling the ‘Tesla Bot’, and Tesla’s autopilot system under investigation.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Unstoppable.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • The CEO Wants His Staff Vaccinated. He Also Worries They Will Quit.

    As the Delta variant spreads, Taylor Farms is nudging 22,000 employees toward vaccination. “It is like talking to a wall.”

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Tesla making robot prototype for 'boring' work: Musk

    Karl Brauer, iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst, unpacks Elon Musk's latest plan for an A.I. robot.

  • The Oil Price Collapse Continues

    As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

  • Compass Mining Says Chase Shut Down Bank Accounts Without Warning

    The accounts held about 7% of the company's cash.

  • New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users

    China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party's crackdown on internet industries.

  • Key Takeaways from Tesla’s AI Day

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley recaps Tesla's 2021 Autonomy Investor Day.

  • Sendle CEO: Just Say No To Peak Surcharges

    An annual rite of passage is upon us: peak season surcharges. UPS (NYSE: UPS), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and the U.S. Postal Service have all announced their peak season surcharges in the past month. The surcharges are designed to provide additional revenue during peak shipping times, such as the holiday season, when carriers often look to hire more delivery help and place additional vehicles on the roads to meet delivery demand. Sendle, though, is forgoing any surcharges and promising customers they w

  • Schwab Raises Pay for Staff, Delays Return to Office

    The company is also giving employees a 5% pay raise to recognize their efforts during the pandemic, it says.

  • NASA halts SpaceX work on lunar lander after Blue Origin suit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA agreed on Thursday to temporarily halt work on a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract awarded to Elon Musk's SpaceX after rival billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government, an agency spokeswoman said. Blue Origin has said its lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16, filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week, was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." NASA said in a statement it paused work with SpaceX on the human landing system through Nov. 1.

  • Brookfield Said to Win Enough Support for Inter Pipeline Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has won enough shareholder backing to push ahead with its C$8.6 billion ($6.8 billion) takeover of Inter Pipeline Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.The infrastructure arm of Brookfield Asset Management needed the support of 55% of Inter Pipeline investors. Preliminary figures show it has passed that threshold ahead of a deadline for shareholders to tender Friday afternoon, the people said, asking not to be identified because t

  • Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents?

    A 2021 survey from TransAmerica says that the youngest generation of American adults is getting a jumpstart on retirement by saving a lot earlier than older generations. Financial experts will point out that this is in part due to the decline … Continue reading → The post Why Is Gen Z Saving More for Retirement Than Their Parents? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China passes data protection law

    China has passed a personal data protection law, state media Xinhua reports (via Reuters). The law, called the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), is set to take effect on November 1. It was proposed last year -- signalling an intent by China's communist leaders to crack down on unscrupulous data collection in the commercial sphere by putting legal restrictions on user data collection.

  • Apple Tried to Hire Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Apple Inc. was looking to hire new management for its Siri and artificial intelligence groups, it went after a pair of high-profile targets: Google’s top brass overseeing search. Apple succeeded in attracting one of those executives: John Giannandrea, who had served as Google’s search and AI chief, bringing him on as head of Siri and machine learning in 2018. That much is known. But Apple at one point also attempted to hire Giannandrea’s top search deputy and eventual success

  • AECOM says it's moving its L.A. headquarters to 'talent magnet' Dallas

    Engineering giant AECOM joins the list of big companies leaving California for Texas.