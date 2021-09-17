U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,186.63
    -550.10 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Daily Crunch: Apple, Google bow to Russian pressure

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Friday, September 17th! What a week, ya’ll. It is now just days before Disrupt, which means the TechCrunch hive is buzzing. I’ll leave it by noting that Reid Hoffman is coming, which is going to be a treat. See you next week! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Profits > Ethics: Apple and Google have removed a “tactical voting app created by the organization of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny” from their marketplaces, we reported. TechCrunch notes that “the Russian state [is] amping up the pressure on foreign tech giants ahead of federal elections.” So much for standing up for democracy, or whatever.

  • Are software valuations stabilizing? After a simply incredible run, the value of software revenues may have reached a plateau. A very high plateau, mind, but still a resting point. This is not bad news for SaaS companies, which are still valued at historically elevated levels.

  • Apple “actively monitoring” legal challenges to Texas abortion law: While some tech companies are making their displeasure at the new Texas reproductive care bill very public, Apple is taking a slightly slower, lower-profile approach to the matter. But it’s still good to see an American tech company nearly take a stand on a moral matter. It’s better than whatever is actually less than that. A little.

Startups/VC

4 ways to leverage ROAS to triple lead generation

In school, it's highly unethical to copy someone else's work and pass it off as your own. In business, however, it's encouraged.

Xiaoyun TU, global director of demand generation at Brightpearl, wrote a comprehensive guide that describes how a better understanding of return on advertising spend (ROAS) can triple your company's lead generation.

"A 'good' ROAS score is different for each company and campaign," she says.

"If your figure isn’t where you’d like it to be, you can leverage ROAS data to create targeted campaigns and personalized experiences."

4 ways to leverage ROAS to triple lead generation

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

With the release of iOS 15 around the corner, we spoke to Movable Ink CEO Vivek Sharma and got his take on what marketers can do to prepare, “Marketers should plan for more DIY metrics as iOS 15 nears.”

TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing and more! If you’re a growth marketer, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

Marketers should plan for more DIY metrics as iOS 15 nears

Recommended Stories

  • OpenSea released an app -- but it's for browsing, not buying and selling

    It's a big day for the Amazon of the decentralized internet -- OpenSea now has an app for iOS and Android. For most companies, having a mobile app is a milestone you'd reach before hitting a $1.5 billion valuation. For context, OpenSea saw $3.4 billion in trading volume across two million transactions in August.

  • Is This Mini Federal Reserve Cryptocurrency a Buy?

    Seasoned investors have seen just about everything in the cryptocurrency realm, from decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens to decentralized exchange (DEX) tokens to decentralized application (dapps) tokens to decentralized cloud data storage tokens and more. Most Americans have little faith in the Fed. Heck, even the 28th president, Woodrow Wilson, who signed the Federal Reserve Act into law in 1913, later regretted the decision.

  • Shiba Inu soars over 25% Friday as dogecoin copycat makes Coinbase debut

    Meme coin Shiba Inu was seeing its price surge on Friday, with the crypto trending high in social-media circles, less than a day after Coinbase Global launched trading of the dogecoin copycat on its trading platform.

  • Facebook hands over VR painting and animation app Quill to its creator

    The app has been rebranded and the original version will leave the Oculus Store next month.

  • Coinbase Adds Support for Shiba Inu, Meme Coin Soars

    Coinbase customers can now trade Shiba Inu.

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • MassMutuals $4M fine, Boeing pilot expected to face charges, France slams U.S.-Australia submarine pact

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • How an Indian startup went from idea to unicorn in less than two years

    Investors say Apna found the right balance between product and market, focused on the tech, and built the right narrative.

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • How to get Social Security right, according to a retirement expert

    An expert told Yahoo Money what people should know about Social Security to help their retirement plans.

  • Where Will UPS Be in 3 Years?

    The U.S. domestic package segment contributed 48.6% of operating profit in the first half, with international package contributing 37.7%, and the supply chain solutions segment was a distant third with 13.7%. The majority of the targeted 2023 profit growth is forecast to come from a combination of growing revenue in the international package segment and the U.S. domestic package growing revenue and margin. As a result, management expects the U.S. domestic package segment to drive overall profit margin expansion from 2020 to 2023.

  • Americans See Worst Buying Conditions in Decades on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment rose slightly in early September but remained close to a near-decade low, while buying conditions for household durables deteriorated to their worst since 1980 because of high prices.The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index edged up to 71 from 70.3 in August, data released Friday showed. The figure trailed the median estimate of 72 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.Buying conditions for household durables, homes and motor vehicles all fell

  • 'This is how the SEC regulates': Crypto investors wary as Coinbase fight heats up, regulators circle

    The SEC is going on the offensive in crypto, but investors are skeptical as new products come to market in a sector that prides itself on decentralization.

  • Walgreens Boots heaps bonuses, rewards for pharmacists amid labor shortage

    The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a nationwide labor shortage, resulting in companies raising wages and providing incentives to employees ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Walgreens, CVS and other drug retailers that plan to offer booster COVID-19 vaccines are also likely to see more traffic between November and January, increasing the need to retain workers to meet this demand. U.S. retailers and restaurant companies, including Walmart and Chipotle Mexican Grill, have also raised hourly wages for employees.

  • Philip Morris wants to sell you inhalers for your asthma

    Philip Morris, the maker of Marlboros, has bought an asthma inhaler manufacturer, as part of its effort to turn itself into a pharma company. Healthcare advocates don't like it.

  • What Amazon’s $18 average hourly wage means for other employers

    Amazon is raising the average hourly wage to $18 an hour for warehouse workers, the company said this week, putting more pressure on other employers in a tight labor market. Just four years ago, the giant retailer increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour. The pandemic has led to increased demand for online goods, fueling Amazon’s business.

  • How A.I. will exacerbate inequality between rich & poor: Kai-Fu Lee

    Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to forecast the implications of artificial intelligence and its impact on the labor market.

  • FDA vaccine advisors weigh need for booster shots

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth analyst on the FDA meeting to determine the efficacy of promoting COVID-19 booster shots at this moment in time and what the impact of this decision could mean for the nation going forward.

  • Mining Stocks Offer a Cheap Play on Growth. Dig In

    BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore, and Vale are now more disciplined in their spending and more vital for renewable power.