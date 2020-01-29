Daily Crunch: Apple reports better-than-expected revenue

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you'd like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 9am Pacific, you can subscribe here.

1. Apple shares rise after company reports better-than-expected revenue of $91.8B

Apple has worked in recent years to lessen its dependence on the iPhone, in part through services and smaller electronics. This is doubly true as the company posted a year-over-year decline in Mac revenue.

In its latest earnings report, the company highlighted its smaller-device and home category, with CEO Tim Cook saying his company posted “all-time records for Services and Wearables.”

2. SpaceX successfully launches 60 more satellites for its Starlink satellite internet constellation

SpaceX has launched yet another batch of 60 Starlink satellites -- its third production batch of the orbital communication spacecraft, and its second batch this year alone. After the last batch went up in early January, SpaceX became the largest private satellite operator in the world, and now it’s just extending its lead.

3. Mobile messaging startup Attentive raises another $70M

It's been less than six months since Attentive raised a $40 million Series B. CEO Brian Long told me that he wasn’t planning to raise money again so soon, but things were going even better than expected, with a client list that has grown to more than 750 businesses.

4. For alternative meat manufacturer Beyond Meat, fast food chains giveth and taketh away

On the same day that the Tim Horton’s restaurant chain is dropping Beyond Meat products from its menus, Beyond Meat and KFC announced the expansion of a pilot run at new stores in Nashville, Tenn., Charlotte, N.C. and across Kentucky.

5. A conversation with ‘the most ambitious female VC in Europe’

We talk to Ophelia Brown, whose Blossom Capital just raised a new $185 million fund. The interview covers topics like her investment thesis, why Europe is at an “inflection point,” diversity in the investor community and the increasing money coming into Europe from American VCs. (Extra Crunch membership required.)

6. No pan-EU Huawei ban as Commission endorses 5G risk mitigation plan

The move is another blow for the Trump administration's efforts to demolish trust in Chinese-made technology, with the U.K. government also announcing yesterday that it would not be banning so-called “high risk” providers from supplying 5G networks.

7. Kenshō Healthcare publicly launches its 'antithesis of Goop'

While Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand startup serves up a heady mix of unverified pseudo-scientific claims alongside long-standing holistic practices, the founders of Kenshō Healthcare say they're focused on the verified and verifiable claims coming out of the medical community.