Daily Crunch: Banking app Current amps up its savings rate to 4.00% APY

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for January 13, 2022! Somehow it is already the close of Thursday, which is odd, as it was minutes ago Monday morning. Such is the pace of 2022! There is some hope in the market that things will slow down (and get cheaper), but that doesn’t seem super likely at the moment. More on that shortly, along with news that Facebook’s dating app is kaput? To which we can heartily reply: Facebook is still building dating apps? – Alex

And so, so much more. This startup thinks it can offer a 4% savings rate, which is wild. This startup is building super cute sidewalk robots. Shield raised $15 million for communications compliance software, while Fintech Farm wants to build neobanks for different emerging markets.

Setting up high-conversion lead magnets that deliver value

It’s one thing to get a prospective customer to visit your site, but convincing them to reach for their wallet or share their phone number is a stretch.

As consumers gain greater control over their privacy, Aleksandra Korczynska, CMO of GetResponse, says marketers who align lead generation with the goals of prospective customers will gain a significant advantage.

“The key is building a foot-in-the-door technique for continuous engagement — lead magnets,” she says.

Meta shutters speed-dating service: At some point, Meta tries every digital product idea out there. I would not be shocked if deep inside the company’s headquarters there were a few developers frantically building an alpha version of a FriendFeed clone, even if Bret Taylor already quit the company to become a pseudo-CEO at Salesforce. On that theme, Facebook is shuttering a speed-dating service it apparently had cooked up. Will you miss it?

Venmo introduces e-gift wrap? Now if you hate gift wrapping, and hate giving away money, you can be doubly annoyed thanks to Venmo’s new feature that will let users ‘wrap’ their money transfers. Now your parents cannot claim that giving money instead of a present isn’t festive!

dc experts

