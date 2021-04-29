U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.50
    -9.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,912.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,895.25
    -58.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.70
    -4.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.68
    -0.33 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.80
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    +0.33 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9490
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,202.28
    -1,833.41 (-3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,266.14
    -8.99 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,033.13
    -20.84 (-0.07%)
     

Daily Crunch: Biden's labor secretary says gig workers should be reclassified

Anthony Ha
·3 min read

The Biden administration hints at gig economy changes, Blue Origin will be taking passengers and we interview Jim Belushi about weed. This is your Daily Crunch for April 29, 2021.

The big story: Biden's labor secretary says gig workers should be reclassified

The Biden administration's labor secretary Marty Walsh recently said in an interview with Reuters that he's "looking at" the gig economy.

"In a lot of cases gig workers should be classified as employees,” Walsh said. “In some cases they are treated respectfully and in some cases they are not and I think it has to be consistent across the board.”

For now, this is just talk, but it suggests that new regulations and gig work reclassification could be a priority for the new administration.

The tech giants

Google Pay update adds grocery offers, transit expansions and spending insights — Through partnerships with Safeway and Target, Google Pay users will now be able to browse their store’s weekly circulars showcasing the latest deals.

Zynga and Rollic acquire the hyper-casual game studio behind High Heels — The company said High Heels (or, if you insist, High Heels!) has been downloaded more than 60 million times since it launched in January.

IBM is acquiring cloud app and network management firm Turbonomic for up to $2B — Turbonomic provides tools to manage application performance, along with Kubernetes and network performance.

Startups, funding and venture capital

Blue Origin will start selling tickets for New Shepard space tourism flights on May 5 — The “when and how much” are the two burning questions that remain around the Jeff Bezos-backed space company’s first commercial passenger flights.

TravelPerk raises $160M in equity and debt after a year of derailed business trips — TravelPerk lets users compare, book and invoice trains, cars, flights, hotels and apartments from a range of providers.

MoviePass co-founder’s PreShow Interactive raises $3M to expand into gaming — The startup will give PC and console gamers a new way to earn in-game currency in exchange for watching ads.

Advice and analysis from Extra Crunch

Healthcare is the next wave of data liberation — David Jegen and Carl Byers of F-Prime Capital argue that the winners of the healthcare data transformation will look different than they did with financial data.

Fintech startups set VC records as the 2021 fundraising market continues to impress — New data indicate Q1 2021 was the biggest fintech VC quarter ever.

How to fundraise over Zoom more effectively — A year ago, many of us probably thought that virtual fundraising would be impossible.

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Jim Belushi is chasing the magic in cannabis — We interviewed Belushi about his new greenhouses, supplied in part by GrowGeneration.

U.S. video game spending increased 30% in Q1 — Content was up 25% for the quarter, accessories jumped 42% and hardware went up 82%, according to NPD.

Sequoia’s Shaun Maguire and Vise’s Samir Vasavada will talk success in fintech on Extra Crunch Live — Join us on May 19 to discuss what brought the pair together, key tips for fundraising and how to be successful in the fintech space.

The Daily Crunch is TechCrunch's roundup of our biggest and most important stories. If you'd like to get this delivered to your inbox every day at around 3pm Pacific, you can subscribe here.

Recommended Stories

  • Homeowners Discover Giant MONOPOLY Board Under Their Carpet

    Imagine tearing up your carpet in your newly purchased house, only to find a giant board game layout right underneath it. The post Homeowners Discover Giant MONOPOLY Board Under Their Carpet appeared first on Nerdist.

  • This New Vegas Ride Lets You 'Fly Over' the Grand Canyon Without Leaving the Strip

    Here's how you can visit the best of the American West in one mind-blowing "trip."

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Long-time Democratic allies meet in person for first time since start of Biden presidency

  • Exclusive: U.S. Labor Secretary throws his support behind classifying gig workers as employees

    A lot of gig workers in the United States should be classified as "employees" who deserve work benefits, President Biden's labor secretary said on Thursday, suggesting a shift in policy that is likely to raise costs for companies that depend on contractors such as Uber and Lyft. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, a son of Irish immigrants and a former union member, has been expected to boost the Biden Administration's efforts to expand workers' protections and deliver a win for the country's organized labor movement. "We are looking at it but in a lot of cases gig workers should be classified as employees... in some cases they are treated respectfully and in some cases they are not and I think it has to be consistent across the board," Walsh told Reuters in an interview, expressing his view on the topic for the first time.

  • Uber and Lyft Dropped After Biden’s Labor Secretary Said Drivers Should Be Employees. Here’s Why.

    Marty Walsh’s comments will likely reignite a debate on how drivers should be treated—with huge financial implications for gig economy companies.

  • It's a Bose blowout! Top-rated earbuds, headphones and more are up to $71 off

    Low, low prices and free shipping too. How's that sound?

  • Biden's labor secretary thinks many gig workers should be reclassified as employees

    Biden Labor Secretary Marty Walsh charged into the white hot issue of the gig economy Thursday, asserting that many people working without benefits in the gig economy should be classified as employees instead. In an interview with Reuters, Walsh said that the Department of Labor is "looking at" the gig economy, hinting that worker reclassification could be a priority in the Biden administration.

  • Locker Room will relaunch as Spotify Greenroom

    CEO Daniel Ek announced the rebranding during the latest episode of the company's For the Record podcast.

  • The day Maduro almost fell: The inside story of Venezuela's failed uprising

    Before dawn on April 30, 2019, Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López — Venezuela’s U.S.-backed interim president and, until that morning, the country's most prominent political prisoner — stood together and declared the end of Nicolás Maduro’s regime.The walls were closing in. A plane, U.S. officials would claim, was waiting on the tarmac to escort Maduro to Cuba.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTwo years later, Guaidó’s star has fallen, López is in exile, and Maduro remains in the Miraflores Palace.Axios spoke with key figures in the effort to oust Maduro and witnesses to the events that day to examine what went wrong and what happens now.“It’s now or never”John Bolton’s day began with a 5:25 a.m. phone call from the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.By then it was clear to both officials that “this was the day,” Bolton tells Axios. For the first time in his tenure as national security adviser, Bolton woke Donald Trump.He relayed the message that Guaidó was putting his plan to split the regime and oust Maduro into action, and that the day could end with either Venezuelan leader imprisoned."I saw on social media that Juan Guaidó and Leopoldo López were together," recounts Carlos Sandoval, a writer and literature professor at the Central University of Venezuela. "Guaidó said he was in la Carlota, which is an air force base located in downtown, basically," Sandoval says."He said that this was part of the process to free the country. That people needed to be in the streets and, well, people responded to that call."“When I woke up, I saw this guy (López) is out, I said, ‘What the hell is happening?’” recalls Francisco Santos, the Colombian ambassador to the U.S., who had been coordinating closely with the White House and Guaidó’s team in the run-up to April 30.After receiving assurances that “everything had been tied up” and Maduro's inner circle was about to abandon him, Santos thought: “Wow. They’re going to pull it off. Now we have a totally different ballgame.” Leopoldo López (R) stands alongside Guaidó in Caracas. Photo: Cristian Hernandez/AFP via GettyCarlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s ambassador in Washington, was in regular contact with Guaidó and others on the ground. Mostly, he remembers the waiting.“I was expecting some events that we negotiated with some people inside of the regime. I just kept expecting that moment [to come],” he tells Axios.The plan"We spoke to everybody and we never received a no from anybody," a source who was coordinating between the opposition and the regime ahead of April 30 tells Axios."Everybody" included the heads of the supreme court and armed forces — Maikel Moreno and Vladimir Padrino, respectively — and others in Maduro's inner circle.They had been offered protections if Maduro lost power, and all seemed willing to play their part — or at least to jump ship when Maduro's fall was imminent.The first domino fell when the head of the secret police, Christopher Figuera, facilitated López’s escape from house arrest. Moreno was to move next, declaring Maduro illegitimate and elevating the National Assembly. Padrino would then publicly align the military with the supreme court's decision.The public and the rank-and-file military, among whom Maduro was widely loathed, would rally behind Guaidó. The vise would close fast enough that he’d have no way out.The era of two presidents — which began in January with a declaration that Maduro was a "usurper" and National Assembly President Guaidó the legitimate leader — would be over.The unraveling“Time works against you with something like this,” Santos says. “After four or five hours when nothing had happened, I said, ‘uh oh. I think this is not happening.’” National Guard troops loyal to Maduro arrive on the scene. Photo: Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty"When I was outside, near to where I live, the first thing I encountered was an officer from the national guard shooting people who were congregating in the street," Sandoval says.People fled as a "colectivo," or leftist paramilitary group, arrived and began shooting. This all took place right outside of a police station."The first thing you think of is, 'Wait, Juan Guaidó said that there was something developing, some events were taking place, so how is it that the police don’t know what to do?' ... You realize that this is just the same old story as always."“When it began to look grim was when we heard that Maduro had been taken to Fort Tiuna and the Russians and the Cubans were there and they were digging in,” Bolton reflects. “They weren’t going to let him go, that’s for sure.” In the early afternoon, by which time the situation had "taken a dip downhill," Bolton emerged in front of the White House and shocked the international media by declaring that Padrino, Moreno and Iván Hernández Dala, the head of the presidential guard, had all conspired against Maduro.“I just wanted everybody to be sure that we knew what was going on. That we knew that people in the Maduro regime had been part of this plot," Bolton says. John Bolton briefs the press. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyFour protesters had been killed and more than 200 injured."By noon, I knew this is just another episode of a long novel that still has no end. We don’t know when it will end, maybe I’ll die and miss the ending."Carlos Sandoval, writer and literature professorWhat went wrongThe regime insiders never fully trusted the opposition's promises, the military was only ever going to side with the winning team, and "Maduro kept his cool," the source who was coordinating between the sides says.If Maduro had fired the military chiefs who plotted behind his back, the source says, the military could have turned on him. Instead, he assured them of his loyalty.One by one, the regime's top figures took their places beside Maduro. The following morning, Padrino was on state TV, smiling alongside his commander-in-chief. “We came very close,” Guaido says, asked by Axios to reflect on April 30. “And we are very close to achieving a transition.”“The most important element of what April 30 represents,” he said last week at the Hudson Institute, is that the military will play a central role in any transition.Even those close to the effort to oust Maduro remain unsure whether the would-be turncoats double crossed them, hedged their bets, or simply got cold feet."We underestimated the capability of Maduro to penetrate information and things like that," Santos says. In Vecchio's view, the opposition "underestimated the real nature of the regime... the criminal organization in power." Nicolás Maduro alongside Vladimir Padrino at his inauguration. Photo: Juan Barreto/AFP via GettyBolton, in part, blames Trump. He says the president was ready to rally behind Guaidó one moment and abandon him the next — to the extent that that Bolton felt Maduro's overthrow had to be accomplished quickly, before Trump abandoned the cause entirely."I think it unquestionably hurt the chances of success," Bolton says. And after April 30 failed, Trump "didn’t want anything to do with it."The aftermath"From that day on, I felt cheated," Sandoval says."I felt like I was just another one of the bunch, another Venezuelan that wrongly believed in the opposition," Sandoval says."Now, for someone to convince me to go to a march, to listen to some politician, it's almost impossible. You can't even pay me to do that because I don't believe in anything anymore."The suffering in Venezuela intensified in the months after April 30, even as the eyes of the world largely moved on.The migrant crisis has accelerated. Five million Venezuelans now live outside the country, around 2 million of them across the border in Colombia. “The musicality of Bogotá has changed,” Santos says, because of the number of Venezuelan accents.By one estimate, 96% of those who remain in the country are living in poverty."I think after April 30, Venezuelans became lethargic, and this feeling doesn’t seem to have an ending date," Sandoval says."We’re living in a situation that, with inflation, with the pandemic, with quarantine, the situation has gotten much more difficult because we are trying not to die from COVID or trying not to die of hunger." Venezuelans cross into Colombia. Photo: Schneyder Mendoza/AFP via GettyWhat now?Guaidó is trying to keep the fight alive, and to regenerate the internal momentum and global attention that was so palpable two years ago.“We created a crack inside of the regime, and Maduro knows that," Vecchio says. "He cannot trust the people that are surrounding him. And any time again we will be able to open that door for a change in Venezuela."That is, he says, if the opposition remains united, and the U.S. and its allies coordinate an effective strategy to pressure Maduro while also providing humanitarian aid.The Biden administration's attention has thus far been elsewhere — the pandemic, China, Russia, the Iran deal. A Venezuela policy review is in progress.The administration continues to recognize Guaidó and to refer to Maduro as a "dictator." A spokesman for State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs told Axios the U.S. would work to help "bring the humanitarian crises in Venezuela to an end through practical and effective international cooperation," while also combatting "the transnational crime and criminal networks emanating from Venezuela.""I don't think things will change politically soon. I don't see it," Sandoval says. "As an optimist though, I will keep working, I will continue to help my students. They can't leave the country but they can try to find their way.""I hope my optimism finds a way."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Among Us' heads to PS4 and PS5 later this year

    The platform-exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin is suspiciously adorable.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Next Downside Target 89.655; Trend Turns Up Over 91.105

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to 90.890.

  • Risk management breakdowns over Archegos in Fed focus - Powell

    Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, along with major banks that financed the fund’s trades, lost billions of dollars last month as its leveraged bets on media stocks quickly soured. "It seems as though there were risk management breakdowns at some of the firms, not all of them, and that's what we're looking into," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in response to questions at a press conference following the end of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • Basildon to Bergamo: Euronext data move seen as headache for traders

    Euronext's decision to move its huge data centre from Britain to Italy because of Brexit could mean a costly headache for banks and other stock traders who measure competitiveness in nanoseconds. The pan-European bourse said on Thursday it would move its data centre from Basildon, a town east of London, to Bergamo near the Italian financial capital of Milan in the second quarter of 2022. Bergamo is where Borsa Italiana has a disaster recovery site, and Euronext completed its acquisition of the Milan exchange on Thursday and is keen to show Italy the takeover's benefits.

  • Global Chip Drought Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying 12-hour stretch, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG cut shifts at factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the scarcity of chips it sees extending into next year. Caterpillar Inc. later flagged it may be unable to meet demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.Now, the very companies that benefited from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are feeling the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.“It’s a fight out there and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You need to make sure that you’re important to them,” Nokia Oyj Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, it is things like how important you are in the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you manage expectations.”Meanwhile, companies that supply chips are reporting surging sales and pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for handsets is surging back as life returns to normal in some markets that had been locked down by the Covid-19 pandemic.STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier for carmakers, said profit for its auto and power unit jumped 280% in the first quarter. CEO Jean-Marc Chery credited a surprise rebound in demand as well as the industry’s adoption of new, digital features that require more chips for the latest wave of supply chain constraints.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that component shortages will contribute to a slide in revenue and profit this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of manufacturers idling factories.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, the dearth of chips threatens to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery. A shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said on a call with reporters. The carmaker expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies.Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk earlier this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Updates with Caterpillar in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei cedes further ground as smaller smartphone rivals swoop in

    Smartphone shipments at China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, halved in the first quarter in China, as U.S. sanctions choked its supply chain even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. China shipments fell to 14.9 million handsets in the quarter ended March from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Outside China, Huawei shipped 3.7 million units.

  • Apple Falls on Concerns Over Continued Growth, Chip Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. fell on concern from investors and analysts that the iPhone maker may not sustain growth in light of a blockbuster quarter and a tightening supply of chips for some of its devices.Shares of the Cupertino, California-based technology giant fell as much as 1% Thursday, erasing a 2.6% intraday gain, despite the company reporting higher than expected revenue and profit across its product segments.During a conference call Wednesday with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said the company will see a negative $3 billion to $4 billion impact during the current quarter due to chip shortages hitting iPads and Macs, two product lines that gained popularity during the pandemic. The executives said semiconductor constraints and strong demand for the products are affecting the supply of the devices. Apple announced a new iPad Pro and a new iMac desktop with a company-designed M1 chip this month, but the products won’t begin shipping to consumers until the second half of May. The chip shortages are for “legacy nodes,” which cover components like in power supplies, Cook said on the call.Read more: Apple Finally Feels the Global Semiconductor ShortageApple didn’t provide a forecast for the fiscal third quarter citing continued Covid-19 concerns, but analysts, on average, estimated sales will jump 22% to $72.6 billion from the period a year earlier. Given the major growth over the last few months, analysts are concerned that the increase might be unsustainable.“When and to what degree the strength in spending from the pandemic will unwind is clearly the key question,” Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein wrote in a note Thursday to investors. “We believe it may be difficult for Apple to grow in FY 22, and currently model revenues fractionally down in FY 22, but it could be worse.” He said the high average sales price of the iPhone could also be “unsustainable” as consumer may keep pricier phones for longer.“Ironically, Apple’s Q2 may have been TOO good. Apple will be staring down very difficult comps in essentially every business in FY 22 and next year’s iPhone 13 cycle is likely to be evolutionary/more muted,” Sacconaghi wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Transat Rises as Canada Grants $570 Million in Crisis Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising as much as 13% in Toronto, before paring some of the gains. They were up 4.4% to C$4.73 as of 12:59 p.m.The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which announced the suspension of all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. Transat Chief Financial Officer Denis Petrin told journalists that wasn’t on the table during negotiations. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Still, Transat would like to improve its borrowing costs and is planning to seek help from the Quebec government, which wanted to see federal aid come first before intervening, executives said.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau has maintained his interest but there’s no firm and binding offer yet, according to Eustache. “We are continuing discussions, to get to a formal offer at some point,” he told reporters. “The talks are going very well.”(Updates with comments from the company, share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Rises in Debut After $511 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the Hollywood entertainment and talent company, climbed 5% in its trading debut after raising $511 million in a U.S. initial public offering.The shares, which sold for $24 each in the IPO and rose as much as 19% Thursday, closed at $25.20.The successful offering delivers a movie-style redemption ending for Endeavor and its leader, the veteran mogul Ari Emanuel, after an earlier attempt to go public was scuttled in 2019.“The bottom fell out of the market, you had the WeWork debacle back then, and we weren’t getting the economics we deserved,” Emanuel said in a Bloomberg Television interview.He said Endeavor is well positioned as the entertainment industry comes back to life after coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.“We touch all the areas of where the world is going right now,” Emanuel said of the company’s streaming, arts, fashion, sports and music offerings.Endeavor also is raising $1.8 billion from institutional investors in a private placement of shares, according the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors participating in the placement include KKR & Co., Coatue Management, Elliott Investment Management and Endeavor’s longtime backer Silver Lake, the company said in filings.Endeavor owns the UFC sports league, and operates events and talent businesses. It will use part of the proceeds from the IPO and private placement to buy shares from UFC holders.Humble StartThe company has come a long way since a humble start with no clients and no revenue in 1995. Emanuel enlisted colleagues from the ICM agency to start the new venture -- and quickly started building a reputation for business savvy and volcanic antics.Emanuel, now 60, may be best known to the general public as the model for Jeremy Piven’s brash superagent character Ari Gold in HBO’s “Entourage.” He’s also the youngest of three prominent brothers -- Rahm Emanuel has been a White House chief of staff and mayor of Chicago, and Ezekiel “Zeke” Emanuel is a medical ethicist and adviser to President Joe Biden.But in Hollywood, Emanuel is known for frenetic dealmaking and a hot temper. With his main partner, Patrick Whitesell, he expanded Endeavor through a series of acquisitions, among them the 2009 takeover of venerable agency William Morris. Endeavor launched a content business in 2017, seeking to move beyond representation into creating projects.Emanuel has also torn a path through Hollywood with his outsize personality, which has both won him numerous deals and cost him friends and associates. The intense culture at Endeavor in the early 2000s led to a wrongful-termination suit that accused the company of sexual harassment and was settled for $2.25 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.Five ClassesThe company will have five classes of stock and Emanuel will have 17% of the voting power after the offering. Silver Lake will control more than 68% of the voting power, Endeavor said.On a pro forma basis, Endeavor had a net loss of about $992 million on revenue of $3.48 billion in 2020, according to its filings.The current offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG. Endeavor’s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDR.(Updates with closing price in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Chip shortages expose Achilles' heel of Germany's recovery

    Germany has boomed on the back of globalisation, but now the worldwide web of supply chains that turbo-charged its economy could prove a critical weakness. Shortages of semiconductors and other industrial components are threatening to derail the country's economic recovery, forcing executives and policymakers to re-think supply lines and try to reduce reliance on a handful of Asian and U.S. suppliers. Automakers and electronics producers, in particular, are being hit hard by manufacturing delays of chips, caused by a global shortfall.

  • S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

    The S&P 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with communication services stocks leading gains. Facebook Inc jumped 5.8% to an all-time high after beating market expectations for quarterly revenue and profit, helped by a surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic and higher ad prices.