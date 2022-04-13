U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.00
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,460.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,219.00
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.70
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.78
    -0.47 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.60
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3600
    -0.3280 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,099.54
    +1,007.37 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.92
    +23.28 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Daily Crunch: Brex says DoorDash is 'first of many' new enterprise customers to come

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

Welcome to the Daily Crunch for Wednesday, April 13, 2022! Tomorrow, we are giddy with excitement to be attending Early Stage (if you’re coming, don’t forget to submit your pitch deck!). If you didn’t get your tix yet, it’s still possible to snag a last-minute ticket to join the fun in San Francisco.

On Equity today, the podcast crew argues that VC needs crypto a lot more than the other way around, so give that a listen as well!

¡Hasta mañana! - Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Duking it out over corporate spend management: The competition to help large enterprises be more efficient with their spending just gained another fighter. Brex, which initially focused on startups with its corporate card, is now getting into software. It’s already secured DoorDash as a customer, so the leap into the corporate spend pool was more of a cannonball than a dipping a toe. Ironically, on the same day, Mary Ann wrote about Emburse, a spend management company that started in enterprise that’s now going after Brex’s small business territory. Ding ding!

  • Today’s TechCrunch+ action: Alex opined about whether the SaaS selloff is over now that the public markets are leveling out, saying, “Ironically, interest rates may be the best reason to expect that most of the selloff in software stocks is behind us.” Meanwhile, Anna dove into investment in Latin America, where numbers show a slowdown, but it might just be “a correction after some overheating,” Anna reported. Don’t get out the tissues yet -- with all of the seed investment still flowing into the region and some new funds focusing their sights on LatAm, there’s “lots of dry powder still to be deployed” apparently.

  • Former Xinjiang prisoner describes experience in Chinese detention camps: At this point, it is hard to not have heard about the Chinese detention camps that are accused of incarcerating people of certain ethnic backgrounds. Zack interviewed one individual who arrived in Washington, D.C., with his family after being granted temporary immigration status by the U.S. government. What's the tech angle? In the camp and after his release to house arrest, Ovalbek Turdakun said Hikvision-branded cameras were "always on and watching."

Startups and VC

There’s been a ton of EV companies that made their way to the public markets by being “aquired” by an already-listed company, rather than going the regular IPO route. Jaclyn argues that the EV companies should have pumped the brakes a little before jumping on the SPAC bandwagon.

Meanwhile, fresh from our keeping-an-eye-on-the-propaganda-machine department, TikTok was doing what it could to shed some Russian state media propaganda from its platform, but a study reveals that it’s not particularly successful: The platform continues to be dominated by pro-war content.

It’s simply the best; better than all the rest:

Dear Sophie: I didn’t win the H-1B lottery. What are my next steps?

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

I earned my master’s degree in business analytics last year, and have been working for a company while on OPT since then.

My employer entered me in the H-1B lottery last month, but I haven’t been selected. I heard that my degree now qualifies as a STEM field, making me eligible to continue working under OPT.

How can I stay in the States?

— Astute Analyst

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Dear Sophie: I didn’t win the H-1B lottery. What are my next steps?

Big Tech Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Rent the Runway’s Jennifer Hyman Focusing on Profitability

    The CEO said this is the rental pioneer’s year with the market trends lining up in support of the business.

  • Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers are 'the best for all-day wear' — and they're over $20 off

    As comfortable as they are cool, these kicks usually sell for $75. Get them for $53 while you can!

  • Twitter investor sues Elon Musk over delay in disclosure of stake

    A Twitter shareholder is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a federal securities class action lawsuit because Musk failed to disclose his 5% stake in the social media company when he was required to do so. The delay allowed Musk to buy more shares of Twitter at a lower price and cheat sellers of Twitter stock out of increased profits, the plaintiff claims. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday by Marc Bain Rasella on behalf of "all investors who sold or otherwise disposed of Twitter, Inc. securities between March 24, 2022 and April 1, 2022, inclusive."

  • Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    Commodity markets stay strong, which is bullish for mining stocks.

  • Meet the Zoox robotaxi alongside co-founder Jesse Levinson at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

    In the 18 months since the Zoox robotaxi made its virtual debut, the custom-built vehicle has been largely under wraps. Co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson will introduce the Zoox robotaxi for its first IRL public appearance on our main stage. The debut, which will include an interview with Levinson, will finally give the audience an up close view at what the company built — and maybe reveal what its future holds.

  • "House of the Dragon" Is Set Centuries Before "Game of Thrones"

    After years of speculation, the first official "Game of Thrones" spinoff is almost here! "House of the Dragon" is a prequel series focusing on the powerful, dragon-riding House Targaryen.

  • NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is ready for calibration after chilling out

    The James Webb Space Telescope is one step closer to the day it can begin probing the depths of the universe.

  • 17 gangs behind various LA follow-home robberies, police say

    The phenomenon, which police say armed suspects follow victims from restaurants and shopping areas to rob them, was "almost unheard of'' before last year, according to police.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • GameStop's Candles Are Showing a Top Reversal Pattern

    Shares of video game retailer GameStop have been on a wild ride for more than a year but the most recent upswing is looking tired and vulnerable to a fresh decline. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of GME, below, we can see that prices made a runup last month on heavy volume and prices doubled in short order. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line moved up quickly and then down as prices retreated.

  • Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire John Paulson’s latest portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the biggest investors on Wall […]

  • Unprecedented Helium Shortage Could Send Prices Sky-High

    One little-known company holds the key to what is being called “the Saudi Arabia of helium,” and as the world braces for a shortage of this key noble gas, this company could win big