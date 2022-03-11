U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,079.29
    -218.58 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Daily Crunch: Byju’s founder chips in toward $800M funding round to reach $22B valuation

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Friday, March 11, 2022! Oh boy was that a week. It was full and busy and, now, finally, over. We have your full news digest below, but stay hype about TechCrunch Sessions: Mobility, because it’s looking increasingly lit. – Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

  • Sorenson Ventures raises $150M fund: The Utah-based firm has made it to a second fund, raising a new vehicle that is 50% larger than its last. TechCrunch writes that Sorenson backed some 30 enterprise startups with its first capital pool. Guess what it’s investing in this time around? Yep, more of the same.

  • Today in good startup names: What do you think 100ms does? Something involving speed? Yep! 100ms works with live video applications, where speed – latency, really – matters a lot. And the company just raised a Series A shortly after announcing its seed round.

  • Stripe hearts crypto: While not Stripe’s first rodeo with crypto, this latest news bump appears more substantial than those it put out in the past. Stripe, a public company in all but name, has built out a way for its customers to “buy and store crypto tokens, cash out, trade NFTs and handle compliance workflows like Know Your Customer.”

  • Stripe, go public!

  • Byju Raveendran puts $400M of Byju Raveendran’s cash into Byju’s, the startup founded by Byju Raveendran: The infusion was part of an $800 million round, meaning that the well-known Indian edtech company has oodles of cash to play with. TechCrunch reports that the company is now worth some $22 billion, a simply staggering sum.

  • Byju’s, go public!

And speaking of going public, the Equity crew has a fun episode out today that includes notes on life after SPACs for startups that considered the method of going public but ended up saying hell naw.

6 technologists discuss how no-code tools are changing software development

Photo of a verdant garden glimpsed through a jagged hole in a brick wall taken in Latina, Italy
Image Credits: Luca Lorenzelli/EyeEm (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We've reported on the rise of no-code/low-code software for years, but since the pandemic began, they’ve taken on new importance.

Rapid digital transitions are taking place in an era where employees have become adept at working remotely and software developers are in higher demand than ever.

We interviewed six technologists to learn more about the impacts of no-code/low-code tools, minimizing technical debt and related topics:

  • Patrick Jean, CTO, OutSystems

  • Deb Gildersleeve, CIO, Quickbase

  • Zoe Clelland, vice president of product and experience, Nintex

  • Bruno Vieira Costa, founder and CEO, Abstra

  • David Hsu, founder and CEO, Retool

  • Trisha Kothari, co-founder and CEO, Unit21

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

