Daily Crunch: California's privacy law takes effect

1. The California Consumer Privacy Act officially takes effect

The CCPA is now officially the law in California, although there's a grace period of six months before regulators penalize any tech companies that sell your personal data without your permission.

The law requires, among other things, that companies notify users of the intent to monetize their data, and give them a straightforward means of opting out of said monetization. Sounds simple, but it will probably take years before its implications for businesses and regulators are completely understood.

2. Google has little choice to be evil or not in today’s fractured internet

Danny Crichton looks at some of the bigger implications behind the resignation of Ross LaJeunesse, who was head of international relations at Google and served for more than a decade in various roles at the company.

3. Trifo raises $15M, announces new robot vacuum

The company's Lucy vacuum includes a pair of cameras, which combine 1080p color images with depth sensing to provide home surveillance and mapping in light and dark settings. (Whether or not that appeals to you will depend on your views about privacy.)

4. TRACED Act signed into law, putting robocallers on notice

The Pallone-Thune TRACED Act, a bipartisan bit of legislation that should make life harder for the villains behind robocalls, was signed into law by the president on Tuesday.

5. Lowkey.gg is an esports tournament platform for adult gamers

The hope for Lowkey is that it can connect adult gamers with one another to get the most out of their gaming experience. Everyone playing through Lowkey must be 18 years of age or older and have a full-time job.

6. TechCrunch Include yearly report

Our editorial and events teams work hard throughout the year to ensure that we bring you the most dynamic and diverse group of speakers and judges to our event stages. And finally, at the tail end of 2019, we bring you … 2018 data.

7. These 10 enterprise M&A deals totaled over $40B in 2019

The top 10 enterprise M&A deals in 2019 were less than half of last year’s, totaling a mere $40.6 billion. (Extra Crunch membership required.)