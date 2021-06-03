U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,186.25
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,541.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,503.75
    -25.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.10
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.74
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.54
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.0340 (+2.14%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    +0.56 (+3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4100
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,031.59
    +1,197.30 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.58
    +34.08 (+3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +112.01 (+0.39%)
     

Daily Crunch: Canada and Australia get first look at Twitter Blue subscription service

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for June 3, 2021. If you are a startup founder or early employee or investor, there’s good news on the TechCrunch front today: The start of the Disrupt agenda is live! It’s going to be one hell of a show for anyone interested in startups and how they grow. See you there! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • United goes Boom: News broke today that United Airlines has agreed to purchase 15 supersonic jets from Boom, a startup focused on building them. For Boom, the deal is a big happening, evidence of material market demand for its products. And, given how much planes cost in general, a huge set of bookings for the company to show to its investors that have plowed nearly a quarter billion dollars into the company, according to Crunchbase.

  • Twitter is Blue: No, the social media company isn’t sad. Quite the opposite. Instead, Twitter’s subscription service Blue is going live in two markets for a few dollars per month. It’s something of a very public test of what Twitter hopes -- we presume -- will be a globally available subscription option for those of us who can’t stop tweeting.

  • Women’s health remains an underinvested startup niche: TechCrunch’s Natasha Mascarenhas dug into the world of hormonal health for the blog today, asking why there aren’t unicorns in the huge market. It’s a great read.

Startups and VC

We’re dividing up today’s startup and venture capital news into two buckets. The first comprises early-stage rounds, and the latter investments in upstarts that are a bit more mature.

  • India’s early-stage market accelerates: Manish Singh reports for TechCrunch that a host of Indian startups are in the process of raising money. He broke an ocean of news in his piece on the matter, not only underscoring how active the global venture market is, but just how hard it can be to keep track of all the activity.

  • Simplified raises $2.2M to support marketing creative: Marketers are expected to generate lots of content. Simplified is taking on Canva and that huge market need in a single go. And now it’s backed by Craft Ventures.

  • Ganaz raises $7M to help agricultural workers get paid: Not every tech company has to cater to the tech elite or the wealthy. Ganaz is betting that its business -- focused on what we described as changing “how people with little documentation and no bank account get paid and send money with a modern workforce stack” -- is going to be a hit. Given how huge the agricultural sector is, its wager makes some sense.

And then, on the late-stage front:

  • Gong raises $250M for sales automation: Gong’s rapid growth and latest funding was part of my column this morning because of how interesting they proved to be. In short, the sales automation company has roughly tripled its valuation to more than $7 billion since last August. How? By growing by more than 2x in the last year.

  • Realtime Robotics raises $31M for real-time robotics: Boston’s startup scene is more than biotech, it should be clear by now. Realtime Robotics is one such Beantown startup that isn’t building new drugs. Instead, Brian Heater reports, it’s building robot software to “help companies deploy systems with limited programming, offering adaptable controls that work for multiple systems at once.”

  • LeoLabs raises $65M to keep satellites from hitting each other: As SpaceX sends bushels of internet satellites into space, the issue of crowding in near-Earth orbit will only get stickier. LeoLabs is betting that keeping expensive space tech from hitting other space tech, or even space trash, is going to be a growth industry.

3 lessons we learned after raising $6.3M from 50 investors

Two years ago, founders of calendar-assistant platform Reclaim were looking for a "mango" seed round — a boodle of cash large enough to help them transition from the prototype phase to staffing up for a public launch.

Although the team received offers, co-founder Henry Shapiro says the few that materialized were poor options, partially because Reclaim was still pre-product.

So one summer morning, my co-founder and I sat down in his garage — where we’d been prototyping, pitching and iterating for the past year — and realized that as hard as it was, we would have to walk away entirely and do a full reset on our fundraising strategy.

In a guest post for Extra Crunch, Shapiro shares what he learned from embracing failure and offers three conclusions "every founder should consider before they decide to go out and pitch investors."

3 lessons we learned after raising $6.3M from 50 investors

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Big Tech was busy yet again today, with news from Waymo, Twitter and Blackstone. We also have to talk about the law.

  • You can now hail Waymo taxis in Google Maps: Vertical integration, baby! It’s a jam if you are a platform company that makes self-driving cars, operates a taxi service, and also publishes what I presume is the most popular mapping software in the world.

  • In related news: Waymo, bring self-driving taxis to Providence, Rhode Island, you cowards!

  • In related apologies: Waymo is not made up of cowards, but merely businesspeople who should invest more of their testing budget in Providence, Rhode Island.

  • Twitter wants to hear you talk: Twitter is bringing its Spaces product more front-and-center in its mobile experience. Sure, all you use Twitter for today is tweets, but Big Tweet will soon want to send your newsletters, host your chats, and, well, distribute your Fleets as well.

  • A court case draws limits around a controversial American hacking law: Per TechCrunch, the U.S. Supreme Court “ruled that a police officer who searched a license plate database for an acquaintance in exchange for cash did not violate U.S. hacking laws” in a “landmark ruling [that] concludes a long-running case that clarifies the controversial Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, or CFAA.”

  • In terms of legal news and tech, it’s nice to have some good news.

  • And, finally, Blackstone is buying IDG: While your humble TechCrunchers are somewhat sensitive to the idea of private equity buying media properties, the Blackstone-IDG deal is yet another example of the trend.

  • The deal means that titles like “CIO, Computerworld, InfoWorld, Macworld, Network World, PCWorld, and Tech Hive” are changing hands, along with IDC itself.

Recommended Stories

  • United Airlines agrees to purchase 15 Boom supersonic airliners

    United Airlines is the first official U.S. customer for Boom Supersonic, a company focused on making supersonic commercial flight a reality once again. Boom unveiled its supersonic sub-scale testing aircraft last year, and intends to start producing its Overture full-scale commercial supersonic passenger jet beginning in 2025, with a planned 2029 date for the beginning of commercial service after a few years of flight testing, design refinement and qualification. United agreed to purchase 15 of the Overture aircraft, provided they meet United's "safety, operating and sustainability requirements," and the agreement also includes an option for the airline to purchase an additional 35 after that.

  • United Airlines plans to add 15 Boom Supersonic jets to its fleet

    he carrier plans to purchase 15 of Boom's Overture planes once the aircraft meets its "demanding safety, operating and requirements."

  • Holiday chaos as UK removes Portugal from travel green list

    Britain said Thursday that it is removing Portugal from its list of COVID-safe travel destinations, meaning thousands of U.K. residents currently on vacation there face the prospect of 10 days' quarantine on return. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the “difficult decision” was prompted by rising infection rates in Portugal and worries about new versions of the coronavirus that could prove resistant to vaccines. Territories including Iceland, Israel and the Falkland Islands remain on the U.K. green list.

  • 'Good feeling': Ai Weiwei picks Portugal for new show, home

    Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is putting on the biggest show of his career, and he is doing it in a place he’s fallen in love with: Portugal. Ai arrived in Portugal almost two years ago and says he has no plans to return to Germany or England, where he has also lived since leaving China in 2015. “I have a great feeling” about Portugal, the artist said Thursday.

  • Ryanair says first 737 MAX delivery delayed by FAA certification

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair may decline to accept delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX jet until after the summer following a delay in the certification of a version of the jet designed for the airline, a senior executive said on Thursday. The Irish airline, the largest European customer for the MAX, is still waiting for Boeing to provide a date for the delivery of its first jet, a 197-seat MAX200, and will decide then if it can take it during its busy summer season, the executive said. "We need a definitive date as to when we're going to get the airplane and then we've got to decide ... whether that suits us to take them or not because in the normal course of events we don't take aircraft in the summer months," said Eddie Wilson, chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the main airline in the Ryanair Group.

  • Portugal axed from green travel list amid warnings of new 'Nepal mutation' in Europe

    Portugal, previously the only viable major tourist destination for travel, has been removed from the green travel list.

  • Tan France’s Guide to 15 Queer-Owned & Queer-Friendly Brands to Support

    The Queer Eye star selects his faves to select this Pride Month, and every month. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • Just a bunch of really cute and comfy slide sandals to wear literally everywhere this summer

    Pair them with shorts, white jeans, dresses and skirts.

  • Joe Exotic: Dennis Quaid Set to Play Tiger King Favorite Rick Kirkham in Peacock Limited Series

    The cat’s out of the bag: Dennis Quaid is joining Peacock’s Joe Exotic limited series as Rick Kirkham, the reality show producer popularized in Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series. Joe Exotic stars SNL‘s Kate McKinnon as big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (played by John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and […]

  • Biden blacklists Chinese mass surveillance firms ahead of G7

    Joe Biden has signed a presidential order blacklisting Chinese firms linked to mass surveillance, including of citizens in Hong Kong and millions of Uyghur Muslims. The White House banned Americans from investing in 59 Chinese companies which it said were linked to technology used to "facilitate repression or serious human rights abuse". It substantially expands on an executive order issued by Donald Trump in November, which banned Americans from investing in companies tied to the Chinese milita

  • Costco Sells Stylish Pendleton Outdoor Blankets for a Steal

    The must-have summer accessory of 2021? A durable, portable, stylish picnic blanket. They’re perfect for keeping in the trunk of your car for spontaneous outdoor adventures. And we’ve spotted the crème de la crème of outdoor blankets, Pendleton Outdoor Packable Blankets, and they’re available at Costco for a steal. Our mission at SheKnows is to […]

  • Calif. extends to-go alchohol, more outdoor dining

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's extending executive orders that allow restaurants to sell alcohol to go and expand outdoor dining. The move comes as the state is set to fully reopen in two weeks after months of pandemic-driven closures. (June 3)

  • Boom Supersonic Gets First Order Of Its Kind From United Airlines

    United Airlines announced it would buy Overture jets from Boom Supersonic in an ambitious plan to slash travel time and emissions.

  • BlackRock CEO says Shell decarbonisation ruling "not a solution"

    MILAN (Reuters) -Last week's Dutch court decision against Royal Dutch Shell is not the way to solve the global decarbonisation issue and risks shifting the problem to private firms, the head of the world's largest money manager said on Thursday. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said the ruling that requires Shell to deepen its planned greenhouse gas emission cuts was an example of a general attitude that failed to address the overall problem. The ruling, which could trigger legal action against other energy companies, is expected to force Shell to shed assets to comply.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – The British Pound Has Bounced From Major Support

    The British pound has rallied quite nicely during the trading session to work against the selling pressure from the previous session.

  • S.Korea's inflation hits 9-year high as commodity prices jump

    South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices. Consumer prices rose 2.6% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, logging the fastest growth since April 2012 and matching a median estimate for a 2.6% increase in a Reuters survey. In May 2020, South Korea fell into deflation as the coronavirus pandemic struck demand and supply chains.

  • Senate Finance Committee launches probe into AbbVie's tax practices

    In a letter addressed to AbbVie's chief executive officer, Richard Gonzalez, on Wednesday, Wyden noted that the company has consistently reported a net loss in the United States and net income overseas, despite being headquartered in the country. AbbVie is already under scrutiny for its drug pricing practices, which U.S. lawmakers questioned last month, accusing the company of profiting from Americans by repeatedly raising U.S. prices on its widely-used rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, while cutting prices abroad.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Technical Factors Capping Gains Ahead of EIA Inventories Report

    The fundamentals are bullish with demand expectations seemingly rising everyday as the pace of the global economic recovery picks up steam.

  • Babylon Reaches $4.2 Billion Deal With Ex-Groupon CEO’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Babylon Holdings Ltd., the medical startup that connects patients and doctors via an app, is going public via a merger with a blank-check company run by former Groupon Inc. executives.Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. is raising about $230 million from investors including Palantir Technologies Inc. in a private placement to support the deal, according to a statement Thursday. The transaction implies an equity value of about $4.2 billion for Babylon and is expected to close in the se

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.