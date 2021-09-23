U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3300
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,890.05
    +1,327.22 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Daily Crunch: Cellino wins TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 2021

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for September 23, 2021. We just put the final bow on Disrupt, which went pretty damn well. Thanks to everyone who came out, and, of course, a big huzzah to the winner of Startup Battlefield (more below).

TechCrunch’s next event is SaaS-focused, so be sure to mark your calendars! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Cellino wins Disrupt Battlefield: From an incredibly competitive group of finalists, Cellino took home the top prize. The startup’s platform to automate stem cell production brings together lasers and AI, it turns out. Its vision impressed the judges during today’s final presentations, besting other strong competitors like Nth Cycle, which was the runner-up. Congrats, Cellino!

  • Twitter’s product team pounds Red Bull, moves deeper into crypto: The drumbeat of new products from Twitter continued today, with the company announcing “support for tipping with crypto, NFT authentication” and more. The social network has also moved into email newsletters and social audio in recent quarters. And, notably, it has managed the product deluge while not harming its core service -- thus far, at least.

  • The limits of edtech: The CEO of Duolingo joined TechCrunch at Disrupt this year, sitting down with our own edtech expert Natasha Mascarenhas. The two dug into the ethics of paywalling education content and how to make money without sacrificing core values.

Startups/VC

While Cellino won our yearly Battlefield competition, it was joined in the finals by four other startups that we found impressive:

Now, the rest of the startup news:

  • Fintech valuations are red-hot: Thanks to a few recent IPOs, the public market is making it clear that the value of fintech revenues at tech startups is greater than many expected. For startups, it’s good news.

  • Clubhouse kinda takes on Discord: Clubhouse is best known for public chats. Discord is best known for private chats. So when Clubhouse released work on private rooms, we took note. The service has a new feature called “Wave” that “makes it easier to start private rooms with friends when you see that they’re online,” per TechCrunch.

  • Syng closes ​​$48.75M Series A for at-home spatial audio: If you are content to listen to music with your laptop speakers, Syng is not for you. But if you are the sort of person who tinkers with the music setup of your home for max oomph, Syng’s “triphonic” hardware that wants to bring spatial audio to the home could be your jam.

  • Open-banking startup Vyne raises $15.5M: According to our own Ingrid Lunden, the concept of open banking is enjoying a moment in the spotlight. Per my colleague, open banking is “a new approach to payments and other financial services that disrupts traditional card-based infrastructure by linking directly into banks,” and Vyne wants a piece of the action. Focused on merchants, the company just locked down eight figures of new capital for its vision.

  • There’s infinite capital for grocery delivery startups: Many grocery delivery companies in Europe are working to get deliveries done more quickly. Jiffy is one of them. Jiffy is also racing through its capital raises, putting $28 million on to its balance sheet after being founded this April.

To close out our startup section, here’s the latest TechCrunch rundown of robotics news. Apple’s Foundation show comes out tomorrow, so this feels somewhat timely for the Asimov fans out there.

Duolingo doesn’t want to disrupt the college degree

Duolingo CEO and co-founder Luis von Ahn has appeared at TechCrunch Disrupt before, but this year was his first time representing a public company.

A few months ago, reporter Natasha Mascarenhas described Duolingo’s debut as the "bellwether edtech IPO of the year," so she was well equipped with questions about the company's plans for boosting revenue. For example, is premium content in the cards?

“If we wanted to make more money in the short term, we could probably start paywalling things, but I think that would stifle our growth,” said von Ahn.

“If we start charging for some aspects of language learning, eventually we’re just gonna charge for everything.”

Here's a recap, along with a video that captures the entire interview.

Duolingo doesn’t want to disrupt the college degree

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

TechCrunch wants you to recommend growth marketers who have expertise in SEO, social, content writing and more! If you’re a growth marketer, pass this survey along to your clients; we’d like to hear about why they loved working with you.

Recommended Stories

  • Unity Software Looks Poised to Rally Into Year-End

    In another "Executive Decision" segment during Wednesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with John Riccitiello, chairman, president and CEO of Unity Software , the engine behind most of the 3D applications available today. Riccitiello explained that Unity provides tools so that developers can build new ways to experience the world. The Unity engine is what powers 70% of all mobile gaming experiences, Riccitiello said.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • Tim Cook says leakers ‘do not belong at Apple’ after iPhone revealed before release

    Tim Cook has said that leakers “do not belong” at Apple, after the leak of the new iPhone and other internal discussions, according to a new report. The Apple chief executive sent an email to Apple employees warning them not to make internal information public, according to The Verge. Apple has in the past worked hard to crack down on leaks from within its company.

  • Altcoins Rally As The Cryptocurrency Market Recovers

    Altcoins are rallying today as the broader cryptocurrency market embarks on a recovery journey following its poor start to the week.

  • The iPhone 13 Arrives Friday. It’s a Big Day for Consumers—and Investors

    Apple shares generally decline in the days following an iPhone release. Here's why it's proven to be a buying opportunity for investors.

  • iPhone 13 Preorders Soar. This Analyst Says Consumers Want Apple’s Newest Model.

    Consumers can’t wait to get the iPhone 13. Global pre-orders for Apple ‘s newest iPhone model are running more than 20% ahead of last year’s iPhone 12 models, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who published his estimates in a research note on Thursday. Apple (ticker: AAPL) unveiled its new iPhones on Sept. 14.

  • White House to host Intel, Apple, Microsoft execs to discuss chip shortage

    The CEO of Intel Corp. will join executives from Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ford and others at a White House virtual meeting Thursday to address the global chip shortage, Reuters reported Wednesday.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 23rd, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another bullish day ahead.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

    The stock market dropped sharply on Monday as Wall Street pondered the potential impact of a situation brewing in China. Specifically, some analysts believe that the heavily indebted Evergrande Group, one of China's largest property developers, will default on its interest payments in the near future.

  • Facebook's smart glasses: what you need to know

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest&nbsp;

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi

  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan details his plan to turn the killer app into a platform

    Here are the highlights of a conversation between Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan at Dreamforce.

  • AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is a darling among an increasingly large group of retail investors, better known as the "apes." AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has embraced the company's popularity among the apes and continues to make decisions that reflect the desires of the retail investor community. What Happened: The company recently announced it will accept some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments by the end of the year. See Al

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Avoid sub-$43,000, Bringing $45,000 into Play

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A Bitcoin move back through the $45,000 levels would bring $48,000 levels into play.

  • Don't skip crypto basics: What is mining and other must-know crypto terms

    It is essential to know crypto terminology before you invest. Understand what is mining, hard fork, soft fork, smart contracts and more.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Conceptually, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Today, we encounter AI in search engines, social media, and enterprise software applications. With that in mind, we asked Motley Fool contributors to pick three artificial intelligence stocks that look like smart buys right now.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    The Internet of Things, positioning technology, and a host of other exciting growth industries are driving these three companies' growth prospects.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Surged Today

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) popped 10.9% on Thursday, following the release of the artificial intelligence company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results. BlackBerry's revenue declined by 32% year over year to $175 million, as the company continued to shift away from its traditional software licensing business. The better-than-expected performance was driven by gains in the company's AI-powered cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

  • Microsoft Keeps Surface in Its Place

    Microsoft’s new devices come as a reporting change makes clear that hardware is but a small piece of the software giant’s growing pie.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? IPhone 13 Promotions To Trigger Market Share War

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.