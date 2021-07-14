Daily Crunch: Citing data storage violations, India blocks Mastercard from onboarding new customers

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 14, 2021. We have a jam-packed newsletter for you today, so we’re getting something out of the way up top. We’ve covered India’s technology regulatory market often in recent weeks. Why? Because the Indian startup scene is crazy busy. How India’s government handles the boom is going to be critical for a host of founders, investors and workers.

In that vein, the latest chapter in the story involves Mastercard, which just got blocked from onboarding new users. Why? Per our reporting, “noncompliance with local data storage rules.” Data rules, you will recall, are a big part of the changing regulatory world for Chinese startups as well. Something to keep an eye on! -- Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Today’s Top 3 are all about social networks. Yes, the massive companies that we share our lives with, day in and day out. Let’s start with Facebook.

Facebook, like Amazon, is not thrilled with the new U.S. antitrust boss: Lina Khan’s appointment as the head of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is causing waves among the largest tech companies in the world. Amazon demanded that she recuse herself from regulating its business. Facebook is now making similar noises. In short, the tech giants think that her prior criticism of their business practices is disqualifying. This is at once risible and notable; that a regulator has a perspective about, well, regulation seems more like a qualification than a disqualifying fact.

Facebook is also willing to buy creator love: Sticking to the Facebook world for a moment, the company announced a $1 billion fund that will be paid out to digital creators who produce work that lives on its platforms. The dollar amount is what we should pay attention to here; Facebook is willing to pay up for the sort of attention that TikTok has managed to accrue for free.

Twitter is killing Fleets: The final bit of Hot New Social Media News is that Twitter is killing off its little-loved stories feature called Fleets. First, read the TechCrunch story, then enjoy this fine tweet and this utterly perfect subheadline.

Really though, are you going to miss Fleets? No.

Startups/VC

We have a lot to get into from the startup world today, starting with two pieces looking at the subject from a more meta level. Then we have a grip of neat new rounds for your enjoyment:

How to navigate an acquisition without alienating your current employees

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are encouraging the world to reopen, two trends are underway:

In the first half of 2021, mergers and acquisitions increased by more than 150% YOY to $2.4 trillion; in several surveys, an overwhelming majority of workers said they intend to seek employment elsewhere.

If your startup is angling toward an exit, the promise of a big payday may not be enough to retain employees who feel burned out or dissatisfied.

Many founders don't have prior management experience, and, frankly, the uncertainty associated with an exit makes it a poor time for on-the-job learning. With that in mind, here are several communication strategies that can help you keep your winning team intact.

Big Tech Inc.

Sure, we covered a lot of Big Tech news up top, but there’s even more to get to:

Remember Kindle? Amazon has put together a new Kindle service to allow for serialized fiction. Which is super cool. Even better, the service is now live. It’s called Kindle Vella. Anything that gives authors more creative room is good by me.

Twilio wants to help you add audio, video to your app: API-delivered service trendsetter Twilio has announced Twilio Live, a service that will help developers embed live audio and video into their apps. Details are a bit scarce so far, but there are startups working on related products, so it will be interesting to see how this market shares out.

Microsoft built cloud Windows while no one was looking: Redmond has a new service out called Windows 365 -- which is not Microsoft 365, the rebrand of its Office 365 service. Windows 365 will allow companies to stream Windows to devices. Frederic reports that “Windows 365 has been long expected and is really just an evolution of existing remote desktop services.” We still think it’s neat, however.

