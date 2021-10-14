U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,438.26
    +74.46 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,912.56
    +534.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.43
    +251.79 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.18
    +32.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7350
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,621.14
    +263.45 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.76
    +1.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Daily Crunch: Citing regulatory restrictions, Microsoft shuts down LinkedIn in China

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for October 14, 2021. It’s Thursday, which means that the news cycle spent the day trying to expend itself before Friday dwindles into the weekend. Let’s hope it succeeded; we have a lot to get to!

Before we start, our space event has discounts for the next day or so, and our SaaS confab is ticking closer! – Alex

The early-bird countdown: 48 hours left to save on passes to TC Sessions: Space 2021

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Microsoft to pull LinkedIn from China: Microsoft made waves in technology, regulatory and international domains today by announcing the eventual end of its LinkedIn service in China. The company had previously made certain profiles unavailable in the country due to regulatory pressure. It was a crap sandwich for the U.S. tech company to handle — if it didn’t do what the CCP demanded in-country, it could harm its business in other ways, and folks in other markets didn’t like it bending to state censorship. Microsoft’s choice could wind up being a key moment in the longer saga of China’s digital decoupling from the rest of the world.

  • GitLab’s IPO prices strongly, soars: After raising its IPO price range, the DevOps unicorn priced above that interval at $77 per share. Then it shot to more than $90 in its first day’s trading. We have some takeaways, past the obvious holy heck response that you are having at the moment. No one knows what anything is worth!

  • The Indian startup market’s exceptional Q3: While venture capital results are proving strong around the world in the third quarter, India may have posted the single most impressive set of data of any country during the three-month period. TechCrunch dug into the data with the help of a few investors to figure out just how long the party may persist.

Startups/VC

We have more startup news today than you could shake any sort of proverbial stick at.

To start, TechCrunch has data concerning the cannabis startup market. We might say that it is sparking up, taking flight or simply flaring brighter. Startups building weed-focused businesses are floating in a blissful wave of capital, likely providing more than a small dose of relaxation. It’s a good time to be selling emotional resets in plant format.

  • Outschool proves U.S. edtech isn’t dead: With more kids back in school than at the end of the last academic year, you’d be forgiven for expecting venture investment in edtech startups to dip. But a new $110 million round values educational-enrichment unicorn Outschool at $3 billion.

  • Take me to space, cool balloon company: It’s not only rockets that will offer trips into the lower regions of space, if Space Perspective gets its way. The balloon company just raised $40 million for its work. It may have flights — soars? — in 2024, where you will find me in line with all $74 that I have, hoping to get a ticket.

  • Regehr Solar wants to bring down the cost of space-ready solar panels: Sticking to the space theme for a moment, here’s a good one. Regher Solar thinks that we’re going to put a lot of satellites into space in the coming years, which is correct. And it thinks that lower costs of goods for that work would be popular. Again, correct. What we’ll have to see is if its solar tech fits neatly into both facts.

  • Zeus Living raises $55M, doubles down on medium-term stays: Pivoting from its original corporate focus, Zeus now wants to let all sorts of folks book longer stays in housing it has ready for guests. So now Zeus is akin to a long-form Airbnb? Perhaps. Let’s see how it competes with the domestic giant.

  • Copy.ai raises $11M against its $2.4M in ARR: Translating that for you, startup Copy.ai, which uses GPT-3 to help folks write, has raised an $11 million funding round on the back of its $2.4 million in annual recurring revenue, or ARR. The startup now has 13 employees.

  • Our parent company’s parent company just gave Bird access to its (our?) money: Scooter company Bird, which is approaching the public markets via a SPAC — something that this new capital is contingent upon — has raised a larger credit facility with Apollo. Its $40 million line will be worth $150 million after it goes public.

There’s more, much more: Tala just raised $145 million to bring its lending service to more markets. Evolution Equity Partners just raised $400 million to invest. An AI-focused shopping assistant called Karma just raised a $25 million Series A. And German Mayd just raised a sheaf of big bills to speed up drug delivery in Europe.

Smart growth tactics can put account-based marketing within reach for startups and SMBs

Account-based marketing makes it easier to engage with key customers at the right moment, but for many early-stage startups that are desperate to reach takeoff velocity, ABM isn't viewed as a necessity.

"This couldn’t be further from the truth, and both startups and SMBs can, and should, invest in ABM strategies," advises Jonas van de Poel, head of content marketing at Unmuted, an Amsterdam-based growth agency.

In a post that offers a detailed overview, van de Poel identifies "distinctive characteristics" for businesses that should consider ABM strategies, along with specific recommendations for implementing.

"With a handful of smart growth tactics and clever tools, ABM strategies don’t have to break the bank to be successful," he writes.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Smart growth tactics can put account-based marketing within reach for startups and SMBs

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

  • Tinder wants to help you avoid being dateless at that wedding: In what I can only view as a sign that vaccines are tamping down COVID to the point that weddings are back in force, Tinder has a new feature coming that will help you land a date. Because that won’t be awkward or fraught at all.

  • Roblox targets sophisticated avatars, NFTs: Any gaming company that allows for user avatar customization is going to offer NFTs at some point. There’s probably just too much potential money to be made in the market. Roblox is getting in on the game, it told TechCrunch, and is working on its overall graphics setup.

  • WhatsApp rolling out encrypted chat backups: On the privacy beat today, good news from WhatsApp, which is “beginning to roll out a new feature that will provide its two billion users the option to encrypt their chat history backup in iCloud or Google Drive.” This patches a key loophole ripe for government exploitation, TechCrunch writes.

  • And in less good news, Twitter can show us more ads now.

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

We recently added another vertical to the Experts project! If you have a software consultant that you think other startup founders should know about, fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Consultant: Solwey Consulting

Recommended by: Paul Shaked, Sandland

Testimonial: “They helped us tremendously -- a not so great dev team in Europe built our site with no documentation and lots of sloppy code, but Solwey was able to come in and sort through everything. Not to mention, our e-comm site is built on a headless CMS x Shopify checkout. Solwey was one of the only teams that was able to jump in and really get things to a good place with almost no major delays due to tech debt.”

Recommended Stories

  • LinkedIn announces new app to avoid China scrutiny

    LinkedIn is finding ways to stay in China despite increased censorship pressure from the country's government to limit social posts and news sharing.Why it matters: LinkedIn's new toehold solution protects its main brand while operating under similar amounts of local scrutiny. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If successful, InJobs could set a precedent for newer social platforms looking to do business in China (without the kind of political baggage that

  • Taiwan says don't get too close as China defends military drills

    Taiwan's defence ministry warned China of strong countermeasures on Wednesday if its forces got too close to the island, as Beijing defended its incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone as "just" moves to protect peace and stability. Military tensions with China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's defence minister said last week, adding China will be capable of mounting a "full scale" invasion by 2025.

  • US, Greece grow defense pact amid Turkey tensions

    The United States and Greece are expanding a defense cooperation deal that will grant American forces broader use of bases in that country. Thursday's deal comes as Greece deals with tensions with its neighbor and fellow NATO member, Turkey. (October 14)

  • Virgin Galactic delays the start of its paid spaceflights to the end of 2022

    It's the latest in a string of delays for the company.

  • The largest COLA hike in 40 years is coming to Social Security in 2022 — what that means for your retirement

    ‘We are talking about an inflation rate that almost all Social Security recipients have never experienced'

  • China: Military drills, flights were needed to defend Taiwan

    China's recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan — which have raised concerns around the region — were necessary to defend the nation's sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said Wednesday. China's military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights. Taiwan views China’s moves as advertising its threat to bring the island it claims as its own territory under its control by military means as necessary.

  • Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China over 'challenging operating environment'

    The company will instead run a standalone jobs app in the country.

  • Who knew you could get the incredibly popular Amazon Fire 7 for just $50?

    You'll love playing games, watching movies and reading books on this little guy.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Affirm's Users Are Falling Behind on Payments

    Customers' credit scores for the "buy now, pay later" specialist are starting to slip as well.

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • Walgreens, Alcoa shares higher, Microsoft abandons LinkedIn in China

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.