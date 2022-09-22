U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.51
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.30
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.06 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1261
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3320
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,403.25
    +890.90 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    +14.27 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Daily Crunch: A closer look at Google’s remote-controlled $30 Chromecast

0
Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hey, folks! Chromecasts have been a hacker and nerd favorite for a moment or two, and we’re pretty psyched to see the price (with a remote!) dropping to $30. Apropos hardware, Brian and Kirsten just published our Apple Watch Ultra first look review, so we’ve been enjoying that, too.  — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Love gadgets? You'll love today's newsletter: Google’s new Chromecast is a quadruple threat: 4K HDR support, 10,000 apps, costs $30 and has a remote, Ivan writes. Yes, please.

  • The first cut is the deepest: Just when Indian hotel chain Oyo thought it was safe to go public, SoftBank slashed its valuation by 73% to $2.7 billion, Manish reports.

  • No closing time here: E-commerce company acquirer OpenStore is defying the e-commerce aggregator odds by both doing well in this economy and raising funds, Christine writes. The 1-year-old company, started by Founders Fund’s Keith Rabois and Atomic’s Jack Abraham, raised $32 million in a round of funding that values the company at $970 million.

Startups and VC

Anyone who has to use a wheelchair regularly runs the risk of incurring injury from poor circulation. Kalogon believes it can mitigate this common but potentially life-threatening condition with a smart cushion that prevents any one part of the body from being compressed for too long — and it has already caught the eye of the VA, Devin reports.

Keeping up with tax compliance for cryptocurrency can be tricky, especially since many laws are new (or haven’t been written yet). That’s why Binocs was founded. Users integrate their exchanges and wallets, and Binocs provides a tax report and other accounting details. The startup announced today that it has raised $4 million to expand, Catherine reports.

And a few more from around the world (around the world):

When it comes to startup board participation, VCs and CEOs must do their jobs

Burnt wad of US 10 dollar bills, close-up
Burnt wad of US 10 dollar bills, close-up

Image Credits: Richard Drury (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

“You had one job” might be amusing if a birthday cake decoration goes wrong, but when we’re talking about executives who don’t show for board meetings, the stakes are much higher, writes Matt Blumberg, co-founder and CEO of Bolster.

“Disengaged or dysfunctional boards aren’t just bad for CEOs and LPs; they’re bad for everyone,” Blumberg says, a realization that spurred him to adopt a new meeting format that includes follow-up surveys.

“That is a lot of moving pieces to manage, but I find that doing so keeps the meeting fresh and well paced.”

When it comes to startup board participation, VCs and CEOs must do their jobs

More TC+ goodness:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Get ready to bite into a big Apple. Brian put on his reviewer hat and took a look at the AirPods Pro, which he said had “some really welcome additions to one of the best pair of earbuds out there.” And Brian and Kirsten tried out the Apple Watch Ultra, where one of their concluding views was “the Ultra is much more than an Apple Watch dressed up in a rugged case.”

Meanwhile, buy now, pay later giant Klarna confirmed it had to take some additional bites out of its workforce to the tune of 100 people, though 500 were warned of the reduction, Connie writes.

  • Adam Levine wishes this existed already: Ivan reports that Instagram is testing a nudity protection filter for direct messages so that users of the social media app don’t have to see unsolicited nude messages. Too bad there isn't a feature yet to warn you against sending certain messages…

  • Don’t get locked in: Natasha L writes about Mozilla’s research regarding the ability to choose our own web browser on the devices we like to use versus being presented with pre-installed ones.

  • Not playing games: India’s Department of Telecommunications is proposing the regulation of internet communication services that would require platforms to obtain a license before they could operate in the market. Jagmeet has more.

  • Single and ready to mingle: Alibaba Cloud has plans to double down on its cloud service offering overseas and is ready to spend $1 billion on a “global partner ecosystem upgrade,” Rita writes.

  • That’s a large chunk of “chain”: Authorities in South Korea uncovered another $680 million in “abnormal” crypto-linked foreign exchange transactions, Kate reports. If you’re keeping score at home, that’s now a total of $7.2 billion since June.

Recommended Stories

  • Google taps Booz Allen exec Karen Dahut to lead its public sector cloud unit

    Google Public Sector, the tech giant’s new cloud unit geared toward government and educational institutions, is bringing on longtime Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) exec Karen Dahut as its CEO. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced the hire Thursday in a blog post. “With more than 25 years of experience in technology, cybersecurity and analytics, Karen is a highly accomplished executive who has built businesses, developed and executed large-scale growth strategies, and created differentiated solutions across both commercial and federal industries,” Kurian wrote.

  • Defense & National Security — US, allies go after Russia during UN meeting

    The U.S. and its allies vowed to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine at a meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council. We’ll break down the highlights from the meeting. Plus, we’ll preview Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart following President Biden’s recent comments on Taiwan. This is Defense &…

  • Draymond Green: Punishment for Suns owner ‘absolutely insane’

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green criticized the NBA’s punishment of Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, following its investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct against him and his organization, calling it “absolutely insane.” “It’s absolutely insane that Robert Sarver’s is going to receive a one-year ban and $10…

  • Peloton Doubles Down on Making Incredibly Bad Decisions

    At some point, connected fitness company Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) needs to decide what it wants to be. Is it a luxury fitness equipment company selling to those who don't think twice about dropping thousands of dollars on shiny new products? With CEO Barry McCarthy taking over earlier this year, it seemed like Peloton was moving toward becoming a mainstream brand.

  • ‘Moore’s Law’s dead,’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says in justifying gaming-card price hike

    Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Wednesday said he thinks it's going to be "a pretty terrific Q4 for Ada," the company's next-generation chip architecture it unveiled this week, even as critics balk of a price hike during a softening in consumer demand.

  • Western Digital's Charts Keep Going South

    Mizuho Securities reduced its fundamental rating of Western Digital to "Neutral" from "Buy" earlier on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of WDC, below, we can see how prices have weakened in the past twelve months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year and just declining to a new low for the move down.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying the Dip On

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been crushed this year. The Nasdaq Composite is down 27% and could be a fertile breeding ground for quality high-growth stocks selling at mouthwatering prices. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest holding in Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Nvidia CEO Says ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that expecting twice the performance for similar cost is "a thing of the past" for the chip industry.

  • Apple AirPods Pro review: Improved sound, controls make for Apple’s best ear buds yet

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to break down his review of Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro.

  • My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    To help you identify investments that are most worthy of your hard-earned money, I offer my three highest-conviction ideas right now. All are outstanding businesses that are well-positioned to generate handsome returns for their shareowners in the coming years. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) helps businesses make better use of their data at a time when harvesting valuable insights from the cloud is becoming more important every day.

  • Oracle Has Shocking News That You Should Know

    Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported solid results in its first fiscal quarter. On a constant currency basis (without foreign currency effects), its cloud infrastructure revenue increased 58% year over year, and cloud application revenue jumped 48%. In addition to the impressive cloud business growth, Oracle's founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, delivered some shocking news.

  • Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus

    Tech billionaire says AI bot could one day be used in homes to make dinner, mow lawns and care for the elderly

  • Oops! Apple Forgot to Tell Us About the iPhone 14's Best Feature

    Phone-repair enthusiasts found a massive -- and welcome -- surprise inside Apple's latest and greatest iPhones.

  • Should You Really Buy Apple Stock?

    Pre-sales for the latest iPhone may seem strong, but its lower-tiered models are not selling as expected.

  • AMD Expands Ryzen & Athlon Processor Portfolio for Laptops

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) launches Ryzen and Athlon Processor to increase laptop battery life.

  • Burry Takes Fresh Shot at Tesla After California Battery Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Scion Asset Management founder Michael Burry has taken another veiled swipe at Tesla Inc., after one of its batteries was blamed for shutting a stretch of an iconic California highway.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Comin

  • Investors Find a Lot to Like in Tech, Even as a Market Bottom Remains Elusive

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as the Federal Reserve jacks up interest rates and sends technology stocks tumbling, it only gets harder to stay away from the sector. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing F

  • ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’: Margot Robbie says she was ‘mortified’ when Barbie photos leaked

    ‘We were dying on the inside,’ actor said

  • Iridium Announces Operation Pacific Waves

    Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced Operation Pacific Waves (OPW), a series of partnership-driven field exercises involving more than 20 organizations. Focused on the Indo-Pacific region, OPW will deploy Iridium® and Iridium Connected® equipment in live scenarios highlighting the Iridium network's resilient, real-time and truly global capabilities. A variety of Iridium SATCOM field demonstrations will take place in coordination with an international contingent of organizat

  • Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on quiet quitting: Do what makes you happy

    Salesforce is building software for the future of work, but can it push a cultural shift beyond the Great Resignation?