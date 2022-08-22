Daily Crunch: Collectible trading card marketplace TCGplayer sells to eBay for $295M

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

There was a bunch of news last week about ex-WeWork boss Adam Neumann raising more money to do whatever he does these days — but Connie brings us a story about how to do it differently in “The Anti–Adam Neumann.”

Accelerators can be a little hit or miss, but Haje took a closer look at Miko, which went through the Disney tech accelerator, and this week announced that it is launching in 140 countries with Disney and Pixar content. It’s a dream partnership for any startup, so it’s fun to see it work out for them.

Nourish thine mind:

4 ways founders can amplify revenue during hard times

Volume knob from electric guitar

Turning one-time customers into repeat buyers takes on heightened importance during a downturn. Acquiring a new user is a heavy lift, but finding ways to reduce friction is an easy way to boost a customer's lifetime value.

One study found that password difficulties cause nearly 60% of consumers to abandon shopping carts before completing a purchase.

If you're trying to recalibrate online sales, this TC+ guest post contains formulas for calculating lost lifetime value (LTV) due to churn on a monthly and annual basis. "In times of recession, you have to make things easier, not more difficult," says Ari Jacoby, CEO and co-founder of Deduce.

Big Tech Inc.

It just so happened that a trio of self-driving news hit around the same time, and Rebecca was there to deliver the goods. So at the same time that Tesla says it will increase the cost of its full self-driving beta software to $15,000 in North America, YouTube pulled a pair of videos off its site where Tesla drivers were showing off the controversial software with their children in the driver’s seat. Meanwhile, over in the U.K., the government there said that self-driving manufacturers, not drivers themselves, will be liable for accidents when the car is in autonomous mode.