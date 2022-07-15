Daily Crunch: After developers complain, Microsoft clarifies new policy on open source monetization

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Words mean everything : Microsoft came under fire recently by developers due to the way it worded a new policy banning profiting off of open source software, and while the company clawed back that policy, Paul provides a look at what all this will mean.

No snakes and frozen statues here : Christine writes about Medusa’s $8 million seed round to take on Shopify with its open source e-commerce tool for small businesses to grow their business beyond the basic API implementations provided by marketplaces.

B-O-A-R-D: No, it’s not today’s Wordle answer — we checked — but fans of the game will be delighted to know that the popular guess-the-word computer game is being turned into a board game, Ivan writes.

Startups and VC

"We have entered an unprecedented combination of crypto winter and broad macroeconomic instability, and we need to prepare the company for the possibility of a prolonged downturn,” OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer said, as Lucas reports.

The question bouncing around Alex’s mind this morning is why venture investments are slowing when so much capital has been raised by VCs to invest? (Read about it on TC+, our subscription product.)

NGL and Sendit’s apps are problematic, Sarah writes, because they’ve been using misleading tactics to trick their young users into thinking they were receiving engagement from friends when they were not.

Kick off the weekend by bopping along to this wildly dark and weirdly threatening EDM track from Rüfüs Du Sol, as you skim the best of the rest:

Pivoting your startup in a bear market: Become undeniably fundable

Group of paper airplane in one direction and with one individual pointing in the different way, can be used leadership/individuality concepts.( 3d render )

Image Credits: Eoneren (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Every founder is searching for ways to conserve cash at the moment, but a laser focus on saving money instead of creating efficiencies will only delay the inevitable.

In July 2022, investors will not back companies that can’t demonstrate proficiency in five basic KPIs, according to Kraig Swensrud, founder and CEO of Qualified.

“We’re not going back to the sugar high of the past decade anytime soon, but with integrity, strong leadership and operational efficiency, we can not only survive, but thrive.”

Big Tech Inc.

Brian writes that after testing out drone delivery in California, Amazon is heading over to the Lone Star State — that’s Texas, y’all — to begin delivering in the town of College Station, where Texas A&M University is located. Now when Texans look at the sky, it kind of gives a new meaning to “the stars at night are big and bright.”

As one of our colleagues noted, TikTok wrote a rather lengthy post basically announcing that its chief security officer stepped down from his position. Aisha reduces the news down to a more manageable length.

All you Apple Music subscribers out there gained another perk with Apple Music Sessions, which provides access to audio recorded at Apple music studios around the world. Country stars Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes were the first to give it a go, Lauren writes.

Natasha L gave us a good headline today with her story on a proposal by European lawmakers to make it easier to share medical data across borders, but in a way that is also secure.

Oh, and Bungie is now officially part of Sony, Taylor reports.

