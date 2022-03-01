U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.75
    +18.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,422.00
    +155.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,058.25
    +52.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.80
    +10.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.44
    +3.03 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.70
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1128
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3326
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0620
    +0.1720 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,330.61
    +858.12 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.17
    +18.19 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,437.26
    -407.46 (-1.52%)
     

Daily Crunch: Drone service Wing completes 200K commercial deliveries, partners with supermarket chain

Alex Wilhelm
·7 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.
Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Akin to how it takes nation-states a little time to get sanctions up and running, tech companies don’t roll out responses to geopolitical changes in a moment. But today we have notes on what tech companies are doing in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Before we get into the news, however, our Sessions: Mobility event is going to flat-our rock. See you there! – Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups/VC

TechCrunch has been tracking growth in the number of startups in the market selling their wares via API for some time now. The boom in API-first startups fits neatly into the evolution of software pricing away from traditional SaaS methodology toward a more on-demand model. Anyway, I wrote a bit about a new index of API-led startups that GGV is putting together. As a teaser, it includes links to around 84 trillion API startups, in case you wanted a look at the segment.

  • Jolla looks to cut ties with Russia: It’s tough to build an operating system if you are not a major tech platform company. Hell, Microsoft taught us with Windows Phone that even if you are a platform company, it’s hard. So when Jolla, which is building a “mobile Linux-based alternative to Google’s Android,” decides to cut ties with Russia, where it has users, it’s an Actually Material Choice.

  • Uppbeat raises $6.15M to make sure your video has music: Lots of video is made and uploaded to the internet every day. And if you want to make money from it, you will often want to avoid music, as including tunes can get your duckets took. So, Uppbeat has built a service that provides free music for folks to use in their clips. And it has grown to 500,000 users, which I thought was notable.

  • Commsor wants to scale community beyond capitalism: I normally rewrite headlines in this newsletter for length and to make small jokes, but Natasha Mascarenhas’ headline is perfect so I’ve left it unchanged. Commsor has built what she describes as “an operating system to help other startups manage their communities.” So does every startup need a community? Nope, it turns out.

  • Zero Systems wants to automate professional services: I like the idea behind Zero Systems. Ron Miller describes its goal as bringing automation to “professional services like law firms,” which makes good sense. The real value at a law firm is not its ability to say, handle humdrum paperwork. It’s in having legal minds at the ready. So, why not automate the other stuff? The startup just closed a $12 million Series A.

  • Figma is bringing whiteboarding to iPad: Figma is worth $10 billion, recall.

  • Instacart loses head of payments to startup: Instacart, worth eleventy-nine quadrillion dollars after raising lots of money during the pandemic, is an IPO candidate this year or next. So to see it shed some staff along the way is not a huge surprise, though the company likely won’t be happy to lose someone from its fintech team. Regardless, Forage – which is building payments tech for governments – is likely stoked at the recent poaching.

  • OpsLevel raises $15M for microservices management: I kinda know what a microservice is. It’s a small discrete unit of application that you string together into a larger system, right? I think so. Anyway, if you have a lot of them, I reckon it would be hard to get them all in order? That’s kinda the idea behind microservices management, which is what OpsLevel does. And it just raised capital to keep at it.

And there was so much more: Satellite startup Vu is about to put tech into orbit, Veev just raised $400 million for pre-fab homes, Nayya raised $55 million to provide recommendations for healthcare and other benefits, Subspace raised to make blockchains less carbon-intensive, and Starship Technologies – a very good name, I would add – raised $42 million for a fleet of terrestrial robots. I retract my naming praise!

10 investors discuss the no-code and low-code landscape in Q1 2022

White light bulb.Similar photographs from my portfolio:
White light bulb.Similar photographs from my portfolio:

Image Credits: malerapaso (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

When we published our last low-code/no-code investor survey in August 2020, the former president had decided to ban TikTok, Epic was filing antitrust cases against Apple and Google, and movie theaters around the U.S. were shuttering to slow the spread of the then-novel coronavirus.

Seems like a long time ago.

Since then, many of the key trends and themes we surfaced have come to pass: Airtable clinched an $11 billion valuation in December 2021 after raising a $735 million Series F with help from Salesforce Ventures and Michael Dell’s MSD Capital.

Not to be outdone, Microsoft’s Power Fx low-code programming language now connects hundreds of apps.

A year and a half ago, many companies were starting to get comfortable with no-code and low-code software. Today, “it’s transforming entire categories of enterprise software,” says Navin Chaddha, managing director at VC firm Mayfield.

To learn more about how the space has evolved in the last year and a half “and when they expect their investments to start paying off,” Karan Bhasin interviewed:

  • Sri Pangulur, partner, and Paul Lee, partner, Tribe Capital

  • Ganesh Bell, managing director, Insight Partners

  • Renato Valente, general partner, Iporanga Ventures

  • Mo Islam, partner, Threshold Ventures

  • Tommi Uhari, founding partner, Karma Ventures

  • Navin Chaddha, managing director, Mayfield

  • Alex Nichols, vice-president, and Laela Sturdy, general partner, CapitalG

  • Raviraj Jain, partner, Lightspeed Ventures

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

10 investors discuss the no-code and low-code landscape in Q1 2022

Big Tech Inc.

  • Oh god please stop making Marvel movies: I know that everyone else cares about this, so I am including it here. News is out today that “Disney+ will now house the Marvel live-action shows that were previously available on Netflix.” This blows my mind somewhat, as I had no idea there were also live-action Marvel shows in addition to all the movies? How much Marvel can we take before we get intravenous content poisoning?

  • How Adobe’s diversity chief uses data to build a more equitable workplace: Another Ron Miller piece from today, this time diving into how companies can make real progress on diversifying their workplaces. Miller has been aces on this particular beat in recent quarters.

TechCrunch Experts

dc experts
dc experts

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images

TechCrunch is recruiting recruiters for TechCrunch Experts, an ongoing project where we ask top professionals about problems and challenges that are common in early-stage startups. If that’s you or someone you know, you can let us know here.

Recommended Stories

  • Struggling EV startup Lordstown Motors loses GM as investor

    General Motors sold its stake in Lordstown Motors, an electric vehicle startup that has struggled to get its first vehicle, the electric pickup truck Endurance, to production, reports the Detroit Free Press. GM's 7.5 million shares of common stock, which was less than 5% of the company, had an initial equity value of $75 million. The news comes after Lordstown disclosed a widened loss of $81.2 million, or $0.42 per share, for the fourth quarter.

  • Figma brings whiteboarding to the iPad

    Collaboration has always been at the heart of what Figma does. Founder Dylan Field worked for years before launching Figma with the sole mission of making design a multiplayer game. FigJam is a whiteboarding tool that launched in early 2021 that allows folks within an organization (not just designers) to brainstorm and work together on projects.

  • Zero Systems gets $12M Series A to bring automation to professional services

    Zero Systems launched seven years ago with an idea to bring automation to professional services like law firms. The idea was to eliminate a lot of the dreary manual tasks that are part of every lawyer's day. For lawyers, that starts with governance and properly filing content as it relates to the client and project they're working on, and moving it into a document management system or client management system automatically.

  • Hear how Databook pitched and won-over Threshold Ventures on TechCrunch Live

    Anand Shah and Alex Barrett founded Databook in 2016 with the goal of supercharging salespeople selling to enterprise clients. Shah had spent nearly 15 years at Accenture and saw a growing skills gap that could be addressed by artificial intelligence. TechCrunch Live is all about helping startups build better venture-backed businesses.

  • Satellite Vu prepares to launch its thermal imaging satellite constellation with $21M A round

    Equipped with $21 million in new funding, Satellite Vu is almost set to send up its initial seven-satellite constellation in 2023 and begin its planned thermal monitoring of the planet. The company's orbital view of heat and cold could lead to serious economic insights — and insights of other kinds, as hinted by the addition of Lockheed Martin and In-Q-Tel to the list of investors. As founder and CEO Anthony Baker explained when we covered the company's seed round last year, thermal imagery lets you know whether a building is occupied or not, what areas of a city have lots of traffic, whether a factory is leaking heat or coolant or whether ground water is disappearing or advancing.

  • Nvidia says hackers are leaking company data after ransomware attack

    Nvidia has confirmed that hackers stole sensitive data from its networks, including employee credentials and proprietary company information, during last week’s cyberattack and are now "leaking it online," a spokesperson told TechCrunch on Tuesday. Nvidia declined to say what data was stolen during the attack, which first came to light on Friday. However, a ransomware outfit called "Lapsus$" has taken responsibility for the breach on its Telegram channel and claims to have stolen 1 terabyte of information, including "highly confidential/secret data" and proprietary source code. According to posts from the group, this includes source code for Nvidia's hash rate limiter, which reduces the Ethereum mining performance of the company's RTX 30-series graphics cards.

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: No-code investor survey, Zendesk's next steps, Series A tips

    Since then, many of the key trends and themes we surfaced have come to pass: Airtable clinched an $11 billion valuation in December 2021 after raising a $735 million Series F with help from Salesforce Ventures and Michael Dell’s MSD Capital. Today, "it’s transforming entire categories of enterprise software," says Navin Chaddha, managing director at VC firm Mayfield.

  • NATO's Stoltenberg meets Polish President Duda in Lask

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Polish President Andrzej Duda, one of Ukraine's strongest allies in Europe, hold a joint presser in Lask.

  • European Parliament Gives Ovation to Ukraine President: 'Light Will Win,' Zelenskyy Vows amid Invasion

    The Ukrainian president's remarks came just hours after he submitted an application to the European Union asking them to grant his country membership

  • Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD drops to a record low of $140

    Samsung's T7 Touch portable drive is on sale for $140, or $50 off its normal price and a return to its record low.

  • An empty lot in East St. Louis will soon become a source of renewable energy

    “We are the City of Champions,” the mayor said. “Champions always, always, always find a way to get it done.”

  • Apple to halt sales and limit services in Russia

    Apple is the latest firm to stop selling products in Russia and will limit Apple Pay and other services.

  • Apple Halts Sales in Russia, Restricts Russian News Sites

    The iPhone maker stopped exports of its products into the country last week. It also limited Apple Pay and removed RT News and Sputnik from its App Store outside of Russia.

  • Educator for Saginaw Chippewa tribe to be first lady's guest at State of the Union

    Melissa Isaac, who now works with the Michigan Department of Education, helped create a mental health program for tribal students.

  • Russia says 'real danger' of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required response

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Ukraine has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, a "real danger" that needed a Russian response. Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" the country - a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda. "Today the dangers that (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy's regime pose for neighbouring countries and international security in general have increased substantially after the authorities set up in Kyiv have embarked upon dangerous games related to plans to acquire their own nuclear weapons," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the Conference on Disarmament in a video address.

  • Patients promised face-to face appointments on Saturdays

    GPs must offer face-to-face Saturday appointments, under a new NHS contract which is opposed by doctors’ leaders.

  • Ukraine envoy, Facebook whistleblower to sit with Jill Biden

    Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, and Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who exposed what the company may have known about damage caused by its social media platforms, will sit with Jill Biden for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, the White House said Tuesday. Also sitting with the first lady are Patrick Gelsinger, the CEO of Intel Corp., and several people she met during the past year of traveling around the country on behalf of the Biden administration.

  • 'Three times legal limit': Prosecutors shed light on Sparta crash that killed local woman

    A judge agreed to release Attila Princz from jail on Monday, provided he not ingest alcohol or drive a vehicle.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells EU: 'Prove that you are with us'

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -"Prove that you are with us," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the European Union on Tuesday, a day after Kyiv officially asked to join the bloc as it battles invading Russian forces. EU lawmakers, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Zelenskiy a standing ovation as he addressed the European Parliament via video link. "We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," Zelenskiy said in Ukrainian in a speech translated into English by an interpreter who spoke through tears.

  • Zelenskyy’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Ukraine clip from 2006 goes viral

    In addition to his political career and leadership, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being adored on social media after a "Dancing with the Stars" clip of winning moves goes viral.