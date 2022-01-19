Daily Crunch: Electric rail vehicle startup Parallel Systems raises a $49.55M Series A

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for January 19, 2022!

China’s corporate venture landscape hits regulatory wall: Chinese tech giant ByteDance dissolved its strategic investment team, it became known today. The news comes as other sources reported that the country’s government may require larger internet firms to get approval before making investments. If that comes to bear, the ByteDance news could prove more harbinger than one-off, perhaps reducing the total capital available to startups in the country.

Funding for women founders continues to disappoint: New data indicates that less than 2% of VC funding last year went to all-women teams. The dollar amount rose as the larger venture landscape grew, but the data was still more than desultory. What’s going on? TechCrunch explored the question.

When will VCs hit the brakes? The boom in venture capital activity that the world recorded last year, and appears to be still afoot today, is increasingly in contrast to falling valuations for public tech companies. The rising dissonance between public concern and private enthusiasm has us wondering when VCs might slow their roll just a bit.

The biggest piece of startup news today is that 1Password raised a massive $620 million round at a valuation of $6.8 billion. The new funding was led by Iconiq Growth, and saw participation from a murderers’ row of venture capital firms.

Putatively a Series C, the investment comes after the company raised a huge $200 million Series A and a similarly large $100 million Series B. Companies waiting to raise capital and then raising a big check is rare, but not so rare that we don’t occasionally see the news event double up. Such was the case today: Dovetail, which, after raising a modest amount since its birth and only burning half the funds, raised a massive $63 million Series A, it announced today.

1Password, of course, is a password manager, while Dovetail is building researcher-focused software for corporate teams.

Before we turn to venture capital rounds, let’s chat about some fund news:

And now, the day’s deluge of new capital rounds from a bevy of startups:

And to close us out, Revolut is launching stock trading in the United States, and there could be rainy days ahead for crypto in the U.K.

Why Microsoft’s $2T+ market cap makes its $68B Activision buy a cheap bet

Risk is an essential part of gambling, so it may be improper to describe Microsoft’s planned purchase of Activision Blizzard as a “bet.”

Considering that Microsoft has a market cap over $2 trillion, purchasing a gaming company that pumps out titles like Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Candy Crush for $68 billion isn’t exactly fraught with danger.

According to Box CEO Aaron Levie, the move solidifies Redmond’s entry into AR/VR gaming.

“If you believe VR and immersive computing is the future — whether for consumer or business use cases — Activision helps Microsoft build a flywheel of content and technology that gets more users on board to this future.”

Google wants easier trans-Atlantic data flow: Google has been making noise on regulatory issues lately, including the issue of GDPR rules regarding Google Analytics, and also on antitrust rulings. The company is expanding its public blogging efforts as it also lobbies directly.

And, to close our news for the day, Instagram, part of the larger Meta corporation, is building subscriptions for creators. Which, now that it has built it, feels somewhat inevitable.

