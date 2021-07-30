Daily Crunch: European privacy regulators fine Amazon $887M over targeted advertising practices

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 30, 2021.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Elon vs. Tim Apple: Earnings season is usually replete with CEOs and other execs saying very few, usually boring things. That’s because there are rules about what CEOs and other corporate leaders can say when their companies are public. Then there’s Elon Musk, who took a poorly veiled potshot at Apple during Tesla’s earnings call, and followed it up by tweeting that Apple’s App Store cut is a tax on the internet. Game on.

Why Robinhood went public: TechCrunch spoke with the company’s CFO earlier this week about why this was the right time for the consumer trading service to go public. His answer? The company had done the work on exec talent, product work, safety and was ready. We also dug into why the company’s debut has been a bit staid.

Gopuff confirms $100M investment: The on-demand delivery company is now worth $15 billion after the latest investment, meaning that the so-called “instant” delivery space is now better funded than ever. Who put the capital in? A raft of crossover funds and other capital pools. This is a win for SoftBank’s Vision Fund, mind.

Startups/VC

The best way to grow your tech career? Treat it like an app

Many technical workers aren't extremely career focused; on average, they're paid more than other startup employees, and the most talented often get to work on projects that interest them personally.

But the increasing demand for talent is offset by an ongoing shortage: Companies can't hire developers and engineers fast enough, even though many still don't see themselves as in-demand workers.

"To put it bluntly, many developers and engineers stink at managing their own careers," says Raj Yavatkar, CTO of Juniper Networks.

Breaking away from traditional tech culture can be challenging, so Yavatkar recommends that developers and engineers "treat career advancement as you would a software project."

Big Tech Inc.

Fires, the moon and a European fine? We have it all for you today in our big technology watchlist:

