Daily Crunch: Everything you wanted to know about Google Fall Event 2022 (but were afraid to ask)
The TechCrunch Top 3
Made by Google: Brian and a group of other consumer tech fans filed 14 stories (!) related to today’s Google Fall Event, so head on down to the Big Tech Inc. section for more on that.
Shining a light on business intelligence: Lightdash, which took in $8.4 million in new funding, built its business intelligence platform specifically for dbt, Paul reports. The cool parts? It is open source and both a front end and a back end.
Hub-and-spoke: “Trade wars, military conflicts, the rise of e-commerce and sustainability concerns are driving changes to supply chain networks and trade flows,” Kyle writes. This is where Altana comes in with its data-grabbing, AI-powered supply chain visibility platform that just secured $100 million in fresh capital.
Startups and VC
Online shopping and speedy delivery through services like Instacart and Amazon Prime are the height of modern conveniences, but for many consumers who care about sustainability and e-commerce’s impact on the environment, every box and plastic bag deposited on their doorstep is also accompanied by a feeling of guilt. Sarah reports that a startup called The Rounds believes it has landed on a solution to make online commerce more efficient, more eco-friendly, and — as its newly announced $38 million Series A implies — potentially profitable, too.
And we have five more for you:
When in Roam: Rebecca reports that Volocopter completes crewed eVTOL test flight out of Rome vertiport.
GreenStars: Techstars unveils sustainability-focused acceleration program in Paris, Romain reports.
Is it still called self-driving if it’s being driven by someone else: Uber is getting back into the robotaxi game, only this time it’s tapping a third party to handle the self-driving tech, showing off a plan over the next 10 years, reports Rebecca.
Hot and slow in the kitchen: Typhur cooks up $20 million to channel your inner sous vide chef, by Christine.
I know what you did last summer: Kyle reports that Revelio Labs raises cash to scrape the public web for HR insights.
Why your startup needs a prenup
Image Credits: skodonnell (opens in a new window) / Getty Images
In the early days of forming a startup, everyone is on the same page. But by the time a company reaches maturity, there's no way to know how well the founding team will get along.
Starry-eyed newlyweds routinely sign prenuptial agreements without losing their sense of idealism, and startup founders should do the same, advises Yonaton Aronoff, a partner at litigation and employment law firm Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler.
"Unfortunately, as too many co-founders and spouses come to realize, the best time to plan for negative outcomes is at the beginning of the relationship," he writes. "Waiting until conflict develops can be devastating, and too often leads to intractable litigation with no clear winner."
Three more from the TC+ team:
Not as bad as you think: The US venture capital slowdown doesn’t look that bad, by Alex.
You reap what you invest: 7 investors discuss how agtech can solve agriculture’s biggest problems, by Harri.
Let’s talk about that market slide tho: Pitch Deck Teardown: Vori’s $10M Series A deck, by Haje.
Big Tech Inc.
Don’t worry, U.S. Twitter users, Sarah writes that your edit button is coming…
As mentioned above, the Google Fall Event was today, and if you missed it, you can catch up on the reveal of the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 here.
Other popular stories, all from Brian, include:
Here’s Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, starting at $599 and $899
And we have five more for you:
Game on: Manish reports that Microsoft and Indian gaming platform Zupee seemed to be in talks in what might lead to a $100 million investment.
Not big on waiting: Honda is putting its SUV electric vehicles into full gear and not waiting until 2024, Jaclyn writes.
Verdict is in: Uber’s former security chief was found guilty of covering up a 2016 data breach. Carly has more.
Ads in space: A new study from Russian researchers is betting that satellites beaming billboards in the form of light would make money, Devin reports.
All the food and drink you can stand: First it was Grubhub and Gopuff, and now DoorDash has unveiled a feature that lets you bundle food from one place and alcohol from another into a single order. Aisha has the 411 on both.