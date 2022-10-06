Daily Crunch: Everything you wanted to know about Google Fall Event 2022 (but were afraid to ask)

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hi again! Wondering if you have a preference between “Friday Eve,” “Pre-Friday” or just stick to Thursday? We are very gently leaning toward Little Friday, but tweet us your favorite post–hump day monikers! — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Made by Google : Brian and a group of other consumer tech fans filed 14 stories (!) related to today’s Google Fall Event, so head on down to the Big Tech Inc. section for more on that.

Shining a light on business intelligence : Lightdash, which took in $8.4 million in new funding, built its business intelligence platform specifically for dbt, Paul reports. The cool parts? It is open source and both a front end and a back end.

Hub-and-spoke: “Trade wars, military conflicts, the rise of e-commerce and sustainability concerns are driving changes to supply chain networks and trade flows,” Kyle writes. This is where Altana comes in with its data-grabbing, AI-powered supply chain visibility platform that just secured $100 million in fresh capital.

Startups and VC

Online shopping and speedy delivery through services like Instacart and Amazon Prime are the height of modern conveniences, but for many consumers who care about sustainability and e-commerce’s impact on the environment, every box and plastic bag deposited on their doorstep is also accompanied by a feeling of guilt. Sarah reports that a startup called The Rounds believes it has landed on a solution to make online commerce more efficient, more eco-friendly, and — as its newly announced $38 million Series A implies — potentially profitable, too.

And we have five more for you:

Story continues

Why your startup needs a prenup

Photograph of $100 bills folded in the shape of hearts; startup prenup

Image Credits: skodonnell (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

In the early days of forming a startup, everyone is on the same page. But by the time a company reaches maturity, there's no way to know how well the founding team will get along.

Starry-eyed newlyweds routinely sign prenuptial agreements without losing their sense of idealism, and startup founders should do the same, advises Yonaton Aronoff, a partner at litigation and employment law firm Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler.

"Unfortunately, as too many co-founders and spouses come to realize, the best time to plan for negative outcomes is at the beginning of the relationship," he writes. "Waiting until conflict develops can be devastating, and too often leads to intractable litigation with no clear winner."

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Don’t worry, U.S. Twitter users, Sarah writes that your edit button is coming…

As mentioned above, the Google Fall Event was today, and if you missed it, you can catch up on the reveal of the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 here.

Other popular stories, all from Brian, include:

And we have five more for you: