Daily Crunch: Facebook stock falls after Apple's privacy changes make ads harder to track

Microsoft wants to kill Zoom, not Slack: That’s according to Slack CEO and possible Salesforce successor Stewart Butterfield. There’s some logic to the point -- Microsoft’s Teams product competes with Zoom and Slack, but that doesn’t mean that it’s going after each equally. Butterfield also noted during Disrupt that many Slack customers are also Office 365 customers.

Microsoft details new Surface hardware: Rudely, I have to say, Microsoft also held an event today. However, unlike our startup-focused shindig, Redmond wanted to talk hardware. Namely new Surface gear, one piece of which has a laptop screen unlike anything I’ve ever seen in production before. If you are into computers, take a peek.

Facebook sheds value on revenue warning: Changes that Apple is making to the larger digital ecosystem are having effects on Facebook, TechCrunch reports. The social giant also noted that it underreported a metric that may have caused customers to think that their ads were underperforming by some 15%. Facebook stock fell nearly 4% on the day.

As we did yesterday, we’re kicking off our startup notes with a Battlefield roll-call. A big shoutout to Startup Battlefield Editor Neesha Tambe, one of the TechCrunch staff that you don’t get to see much on the site. She’s amazing and helped the companies below prep for the event -- not to mention taking point in making the hard calls about whom to include.

But that was hardly all. Startups were busy today:

Dear Sophie: What’s the difference between IEP and the latest proposed startup visa?

Dear Sophie,

What’s the difference between International Entrepreneur Parole and the latest proposed startup visa?

Do you think the startup visa will become a reality? If so, when?

— Financial Founder

Patreon wants to support adult-content creators: Maybe you haven't heard, but porn is a big deal on the internet. OnlyFans is a good reminder of that fact. Patreon has new notes out concerning its own platform, adult-content creators and how the two might work together.

More evidence that self-driving tech is slowly parallel parking its way into our lives: This time it’s news that FedEx is going to work with Aurora’s self-driving tech on an intra-Texas route. Slowly, and then all at once? When it comes to self-driving, let’s hope.

Hot off buying Mailchimp for $12B, Intuit wants to buy startup equity a bit earlier: So it’s launching a venture capital arm. Yes, it’s almost odd that the software company -- and rent-seeker via lobbying the federal government -- didn’t have a venture arm before. But now it does. Corporate VC efforts are akin to corporate blogs a while back, something that was once rare and quickly became the norm.

