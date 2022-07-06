U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,853.50
    +5.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,054.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,901.75
    +21.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,732.00
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.29
    -0.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.40
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0186
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • Vix

    26.73
    -0.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9000
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,547.81
    +353.20 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.24
    +11.72 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Daily Crunch: After filing for bankruptcy, crypto lender Voyager Digital says it will 'maintain operations'

Christine Hall
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Greetings, and happy Wednesday! I had to check the calendar before I said the day because does anyone really know what day it is anymore? Amanda had me cracking up with her story on waiting for a new release of Nintendo Switch, only to have the news be something else. I also enjoyed the latest Equity podcast where Natasha and Alex discussed why everyone is copying off each other. Anyway, big tech and crypto news dominated our homepage today, so I have a lot of that for you. Let’s get started! — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • When one falls, another falls: Manish is on a roll this week, writing another top story, this time about Voyager Digital, a crypto broker, filing for bankruptcy. It seemed to be a domino effect for the company, which cited Three Arrows Capital’s bankruptcy announcement from last week as one of the factors. Seems Three Arrows owed Voyager Digital some $650 million. Not chump change for sure.

  • Scraping by: Meta is suing Octopus Data, the U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese company alleging this company offered data-scraping services for Facebook and Instagram, Paul reports. So you don’t have to look that up, data scraping is a means of using automated tools to gather data from websites “en masse.” Paul says this is particularly timely as a U.S. court “reaffirmed an earlier ruling that web scraping is legal” less than 3 months ago. Back to the drawing board they go.

  • Biting into food delivery: Amazon is trying a new approach to not only get a foot into restaurant delivery, but also attract more Prime members. The marketplace giant is partnering with Grubhub to offer free membership to Grubhub+ (everyone has a “plus,” huh?) for 1 year, Ingrid writes.

Startups and VC

It seems that Bolt and Authentic Brands Group, Forever 21’s parent company, have kissed and made up. Authentic was initially suing Bolt with claims that Bolt had not delivered the one-click checkout technology that was promised, which resulted in the company missing out on some $150 million in sales. Mary Ann reports that the suit was settled “amicably,” and Authentic is now even a shareholder. That was some negotiation.

Crypto gaming startup Cauldron closed on $6.6 million toward the goal of becoming the “Pixar of web3,” Jacquelyn writes. The company told her it wants to do more storytelling and create a legacy with its Project Nightshade game à la how Pixar did with “Toy Story.” To infinity and beyond!

Celus wants to automate the way circuit boards are designed and picked up $25.6 million in new capital to leverage its artificial intelligence technology so that a printed circuit board could be redesigned in a matter of minutes, Paul writes.

What else have we got? Here’s some more:

  • This fund is on fire: Rita writes about Bonfire Union, Mask Network’s venture arm, and its first fund of $42 million to “invest in web3 like Tencent does in web2.” Oh, and she also wrote about Nothing and its Black Dot NFT.

  • Everyone deserves digital: I wrote about Finli, a startup that raised $6 million in new funds to continue developing its payment management app for service-based businesses.

  • An apple for the teacher: Online testing software startup Azota took in $2.4 million to assist Vietnam’s teachers in creating and grading tests, Catherine writes.

  • At it again: Kate reported that Korean telecom company KT definitely liked what it saw in Rebellions, an AI chipmaker. The startup got another $22.8 million funding from KT just a month after KT poured $50 million into it.

  • Blop, blop, fizz, fizz: Jordan spoke with Wonderbelly founders Noah Kraft and Lucas Kraft, the Doppler Labs founder, to discuss the antacid startup’s new $3.3 million funding and its mission to take on Tums.

Dear Sophie: How can we transfer a candidate’s H-1B and green card?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

My startup needs to hire an AI expert, and our top candidate has a complicated immigration situation. She’s from India and has been on an H-1B for more than 6 years. Her current employer applied for an EB-2 green card on her behalf about 4 years ago through the PERM process. She’s been waiting for a green card number since she was approved and says it may take several more years before she receives it.

She is asking us to transfer her H-1B and green card to our company. Can we do it? Do we have additional options to retain her?

— Advancing AI

Dear Sophie: How can we transfer a candidate’s H-1B and green card?

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

More crypto to see here! Jacquelyn does a deep dive into the second quarter’s cryptocurrency company losses, which are down 52% from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Kyle writes that IBM acquired Databand for its observability capabilities in helping “customers better identify and fix data issues including errors, pipeline failures and poor quality.”

In cybersecurity news, hotel giant Marriott found itself on the wrong side of another data breach, Carly writes. She also laid out a claim by the U.S. government that North Korean hackers are targeting some of the country’s healthcare organizations with their ransomware. Meanwhile, Zack reports that Apple’s new lockdown mode “will switch off certain features aimed at helping targeted individuals combat government-grade spyware.”

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Broker Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy Protection

    The voluntary filing comes after crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital defaulted on a large loan from a Voyager unit.

  • First Mover Asia: How Inaccurate Data Misled Investors to See Massive Outflows From This Crypto Exchange; BTC Holds Steady Over $20K

    KuCoin founder Johnny Lyu said those data feeds plus mislabeled, on-chain wallets propagated rumors last week that led to the token exodus; ether is flat in Wednesday trading.

  • Euro Sinks to Edge of Dollar Parity as Pros Call It ‘Unbuyable’

    (Bloomberg) -- With the European economy lurching toward a recession, traders are growing more convinced that the euro breaking parity with the dollar is imminent. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing

  • Voyager Seeks Bankruptcy Protection Amid Crypto Credit Crisis

    Crypto lender Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Tuesday.

  • Voyager Digital Latest Crypto Lender to File for Bankruptcy Protection Amid Turmoil

    Crypto lenders have been among the worst-hit firms following the collapse in cryptocurrency prices and the failure of a major hedge fund.

  • Crypto Lender Genesis Confirms Exposure to Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Genesis, one of the largest cryptocurrency brokerages for institutional investors, confirmed that it was exposed to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and had mitigated its losses. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rent

  • Rocket Lab offers next-day shipping to space

    It wasn't long ago that orbital launches were something that took years of planning and months of tests and careful preparation. "Responsive launch capability was baked into the design of Electron and our launch sites since day one, and we’ve made strategic investments into vertical spacecraft manufacturing to enable this," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. Your company will, of course, have to be part of the program, and collaborate ahead of time with Rocket Lab on the exact specifications, orbit and other variables necessary to any successful launch.

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Has 86% of Its Assets Invested In These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't tell you about the Oracle of Omaha's $6.3 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Amazon buys 2% stake in Grubhub, offering new perk for Prime members

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Amazon’s 2% investment in Grubhub.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Amazon is giving Prime subscribers a free year of Grubhub+ deliveries

    The food delivery service typically costs $10 a month.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • Food Inflation Fears Abate as Cooking Oils and Grains Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- Worries over surging global food costs are easing as prices of everything from cooking oils to wheat and corn tumble to the lowest levels in months on increasing physical supplies and as investors reduce their bullish bets on futures markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop