Daily Crunch: Say 'fromage'! French startup PhotoRoom captures $19M Series A

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

Hello, dear crunchers! We hope you’ve had a peaceful weekend and that you were able to stay clear of social media for a few days. LOL Who are we kidding? We’ve all been glued to the slow-moving, painful, Elon-catalyzed bird crash over at Twitter. Now, if only Mastodon would call its posts something other than "toots," we might be able to get behind those. In the meantime, come say hello to us on Mastodon!

Much love from Christine (@ChristineHall@mastodon.social) and Haje (@Haje@mastodon.social). And, given that those social handles don’t exactly roll off the tongue, we’ll probably go back to linking to our Twitter accounts tomorrow. We are nothing if not creatures of habit, after all.

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Get ready for your close-up: PhotoRoom, a photo-editing app for e-commerce sellers that enables users to remove the background behind objects, has attracted 40 million app downloads and now raised $19 million, Romain reports.

  • Twitter wants you back: If you were recently laid off from Twitter, would you return? Ivan writes that after laying off half of its staff, the social media giant is reportedly compiling a list of people who could be asked to come back. Better read the fine print on that rehiring contract.

  • Putting the “super” in super app: Organizing all the facets of your life in one app seems to be quite popular, and Yassir is proof of that. The Africa-based super app, offering ride-hailing, food and grocery delivery and payments, grabbed $150 million. Tage has more.

Startups and VC

Evidently, the downturn hasn’t soured investors on the travel industry. Travel booking startup Hopper today announced that it closed a $96 million follow-on investment from Capital One, bringing the company’s total raised to close to $730 million, Kyle reports. The fresh cash will be put toward several efforts, CEO and co-founder Frederic Lalonde said in a press release, including supporting Hopper’s new social commerce initiatives.

Want to start a DAO? It’s not that hard. Want to join a DAO? It’s even easier, but there are several steps to get connected. Some of those steps are daunting. Matt is here to help, and he’s invited Alex Taub and one of his investors to learn more about how starting and onboarding for a DAO is about to become a lot easier, at least if they have something to do with it. Tune in to our next episode of TechCrunch Live on Wednesday to hear from Alex and investor Karin Klein from Bloomberg Beta.

A smattering more:

Dear Sophie: How can I stay in the US if I’ve been laid off?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

I was laid off and I’m on an H-1B. I have enough savings to survive for a while. What should I do if I have been let go from my job? I am on an H-1B, have an approved I-140, and an I-797 that expires in March 2024.

If I have to leave the U.S., can my current I-797 be transferred to my next employer? Are there any issues I should be aware of?

— Upended & Unemployed

Dear Sophie: How can I stay in the US if I’ve been laid off?

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

Romain has your look at the Devialet Mania, a $790 high-end portable speaker. And he actually uses the term “portable” lightly because it weighs five pounds, so more like a speaker you can pick up and change rooms with, not one you carry around in a backpack.

Business marriage is in the air, with Ouster and Velodyne agreeing to merge. Rebecca writes that this move “signals consolidation in the lidar industry” and also describes the background and what led up to this.

Ready for five more?

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter faces US midterm elections, his first high-stakes test

    As the U.S. braces for midterm elections, the first major voting cycle since the violence on January 6, Elon Musk’s intensely chaotic Twitter takeover adds more uncertainty to an already tense time. While other major platforms pull out their dusty playbooks for dealing with viral misinformation, coordinated attacks and misleading claims about election results, Twitter’s new owner just slashed the company in half, sending some teams tasked with handling elections and misinformation packing in the process. Twitter is a relatively small social network but it plays an outsized role in politics due to its superiority as a breaking news source and the fact that most elected leaders (and many other government officials) spend time there.

  • Perceptron: AI that sees with sound, learns to walk and predicts seismic physics

    Research in the field of machine learning and AI, now a key technology in practically every industry and company, is far too voluminous for anyone to read it all. This month, engineers at Meta detailed two recent innovations from the depths of the company's research labs: an AI system that compresses audio files and an algorithm that can accelerate protein-folding AI performance by 60x. Meta's compression work doesn't exactly reach unexplored territory.

  • Harmonic helps investors query the startup searches of their wildest dreams

    The data platform, built by co-founders Bryan Casey and Max Ruderman, thinks it can help executives discover the next big startups without hundreds of hours of manual sourcing and research. Harmonic is a more specific version of its largest competitors, Crunchbase and PitchBook, which aggregate and organize private startup data. “We go out and look at every nook and cranny of the web where there might be information about companies and we take that structured and unstructured data and figure out how to merge it all together into some canonical representation of a company,” Ruderman told TechCrunch.

  • EU Dims Hopes for a Price Cap to Contain Soaring Gas Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive signaled it does not see a price cap on imported natural gas as the best tool to rein in an unprecedented energy crisis and instead suggested a plan that would spread the soaring costs over time.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak H

  • Iowa settles with boy allegedly abused in Perry home where girl died of starvation

    The family of the boy, who will receive $500,000, says he suffers PTSD because of the abuse he endured at the home day care.

  • How many iPhones will Apple lose from a COVID lockdown at the biggest factory in the world? How about 6 million, Bank of America says

    China’s COVID-zero policy creates headaches for Apple, as a factory closure threatens supply of its flagship product.

  • Viatris shares jump 13% on acquisitions, divestiture plan

    Viatris Inc.'s shares rose 13% after the pharmaceutical company announced it had made two acquisitions in a new therapy area and then outlined more details on its previously announced $9 billion divestiture plan. Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), which is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month after the merger of Mylan NV and the Upjohn unit of Pfizer, said it was acquiring Oyster Point Pharma (Nasdaq: OYST) and Famy Life Sciences for between $700 million and $750 million to build a vision medication business. Executive Chairman Robert J. Coury also disclosed during the call with analysts more details about its divestitures, which will include its over-the-counter business and women's care portfolio.

  • CEO: Marathon Oil's $3B Eagle Ford deal adds immediate, future cash flow

    Marathon Oil Corp.'s $3 billion deal to acquire the Eagle Ford assets of Houston-based Ensign Natural Resources also continues a slew of exits by private companies that have found ready buyers among publicly traded E&P companies, said Andrew Dittmar, director at Austin-based Enverus Intelligence Research.

  • Oracle Sells $7 Billion of Debt to Help Fund Cerner Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. is the latest company to seize the moment in a credit market recovery, bringing a $7 billion bond sale to help fund its acquisition of medical-records systems provider Cerner Corp.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsHoust

  • Gold Fields Rules Out Raising Yamana Offer After Rival Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. said it won’t raise its offer for Yamana Gold Inc. after two Canadian rivals teamed up with an unsolicited $4.8 billion bid to break up an earlier merger agreement with the South African miner.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Sunak Says UK to Triple Funding for AdaptationBillio

  • The antitrust pressure on the Kroger-Albertsons merger is building

    The pushback against the potential merger between supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons continues, with the focus now on a planned $4 billion dividend payment by the latter.

  • DRI Healthcare Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

    DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) ("DRI" or "the Trust") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Trust's third quarter 2022 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Walgreens-Backed VillageMD to Buy Parent of CityMD

    (Bloomberg) -- VillageMD, the primary-care provider controlled by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., has agreed to acquire Summit Health-CityMD in an $8.9 billion deal that shows the drugstore operator expand deeper into health-care services to reduce its reliance on retail. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Ca

  • Columbia Bank to sell 10 branches ahead of Umpqua merger

    The sales satisfy a Department of Justice requirement ahead of the planned merger, which was originally expected to close in the middle of this year.

  • Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

    Lidar makers Ouster (ticker: OUST) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) are merging. The deal will bring two competitors —that are actually suing one another — together in an effort to reduce cost and time to market for their new lidar technology. The litigation, which is essentially challenging each others’ intellectual property, will go away when the deal closes, said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

  • EXCLUSIVE: High Times To Grow & Produce Weed Products Following Acquisition Of Moxie's Assets

    Hightimes Holding Corp., the owner of the High Times brand and High Times Magazine, has signed definitive agreements to acquire the California operations of Moxie, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The acquisition of these assets from Moxie, the first licensed cannabis company in California and a leading multi-state cannabis operator and product manufacturer, will make High Times fully vertically integrated, adding award-winning cannabis production capabilities to the company’s offering. High Ti

  • First Northern Bank buys rural branches spun off in Columbia-Umpqua merger

    The three branches will remain in operation, and all branch employees will be retained by First Northern Bank.

  • Meta Platforms Braces for Large-Scale Layoffs: WSJ

    The layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of employees and an announcement is planned to come as soon as Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

  • Analyst Report: Shell Plc.

    Shell plc is an Anglo-Dutch multinational oil and gas company headquartered in the Netherlands and incorporated in the United Kingdom. The firm was created by the merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and UK-based Shell Transport & Trading. It is the seventh-largest company in the world in terms of revenue and one of the six oil and gas 'supermajors.'

  • Ouster and Velodyne agree to merger, signaling consolidation in lidar industry

    Ouster and Velodyne, two lidar companies, have agreed to a merger in an all-stock transaction, the companies said Monday. Both Ouster and Velodyne will maintain a 50% stake in the new company, according to the agreement that was signed on November 4. It's also because many of these companies, including Ouster and Velodyne, went public via special purpose acquisition (SPAC) at potentially inflated valuations that were based on projected revenue, not actual revenue.