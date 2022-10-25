U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.25
    -41.00 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,775.00
    -102.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,461.25
    -252.25 (-2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.64
    -0.68 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.20
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.06 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9959
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    -0.1260 (-2.98%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0250
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,114.31
    +804.32 (+4.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.36
    +22.96 (+5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,471.00
    +220.72 (+0.81%)
     

Daily Crunch: After glitch causes a two-hour global outage, WhatsApp restores service

Christine Hall and Haje Jan Kamps
·4 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Overheard at a VC/startup conference recently: Product market fit is like a product going around from weirdly shaped customer group to weirdly shaped customer group, like that old kid’s book “Are you my mommy?” Startups can be a little bit like that; sometimes the users can surprise you, and the product needs to ask a few different potential customer groups whether it is a good fit.

Oh, and Dominic-Madori wants to hear Black founders’ stories of VC fundraising — If you are a Black founder with war stories (or if you know someone who does), get involved! — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Startups and VC

Bilt Rewards, which works with some of the country’s largest multifamily owners and operators to create loyalty programs and a co-branded credit card for property renters, entered unicorn status after securing $150 million in a growth round at a $1.5 billion valuation led by Left Lane Capital, Christine reports.

Emergency response services have had a big boost of data thanks to advances in connected technology, with watches that can detect when their wearers are falling down and are experiencing trauma, cars that can pinpoint where their drivers are located and home systems that can transmit important data about fires when you cannot. These are just a few of the innovations we’ve seen in recent years, and today, a startup called RapidSOS is announcing some funding as it continues to connect the dots for emergency first responders, Ingrid reports.

And we have five more for you:

8 questions to answer before your startup faces technical due diligence

Magnifying glass showing word 'sad sign' in binary code on a computer display
Magnifying glass showing word 'sad sign' in binary code on a computer display

Image Credits: kutaytanir (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Outsiders study multiple facets of a startup to determine its value and quality, and codebase health is one of them.

A pitch deck is just part of the story, writes Matt Van Itallie, founder and CEO of codebase analytics company Sema.

After technical due diligence (TDD) begins, no amount of storytelling can cover the secrets buried in GitHub and Jira.

To help companies prepare for TDD, Van Itallie has written a primer with eight questions founding teams must be able to answer confidently. Tomorrow, we'll run his detailed TDD checklist.

8 questions to answer before your startup faces technical due diligence

Three more from the TC+ team:

TechCrunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get ahead of the pack. You can sign up here. Use code “DC” for a 15% discount on an annual subscription!

Big Tech Inc.

In the midst of trying out the new Google Pixel 7 Pro’s camera, Haje found “a really dumb, totally avoidable flaw” that detracts from what is otherwise “the best camera phone out there,”and he is telling the world. Speaking of product reviews, Brian has a closer look at macOS Ventura.

Also, it’s probably not wise to have your law firm on the opposing side of the same issue. Natasha M brought this to Launch House’s attention when news of a harassment investigation surfaced and now reports that the venture-backed founder’s club split with its law firm.

And we have five more for you:

Recommended Stories

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $28.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day.

  • Stratasys Snaps Quality Assurance Software Provider Riven For Undisclosed Terms

    Leading polymer 3D printing solutions provider Stratasys, Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) acquired quality assurance software company Riven. The financial terms of the transaction remained undisclosed. The Berkeley, Calif.,-based start-up has been a Stratasys connectivity software partner. Riven will fully integrate its cloud-based software solution into Stratasys' GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform. "By integrating Riven's offerings into our GrabCAD software platform, we will enable more manufacturing

  • Use Microsoft PC Manager to Clean Up (and Speed Up) a Slow Computer

    Normally we frown upon “PC cleaner” apps like CCleaner because they tend to do little more than help you find the same cleanup options already built into your computer (sometimes for a fee). However, we can make an exception for PC Manager, because it’s built by Microsoft itself, and it works really well.

  • Bumble open-sourced its AI tool for catching unwanted nudes

    In a recent blog post, Bumble announced it was open-sourcing Private Detector, making the framework available on Github.

  • Fascist Influencer Wants Donald Trump to Direct Mobs Through a Smartphone App

    Vox has a new article on Curtis Yarvin, a software engineer and far-right blogger who’s made friends with powerful supporters of former president Donald Trump, and it’s filled with horrifying ideas on how Trump should wield power if he ever takes back the White House. But there’s one idea that seems like it’s stolen from the absolute worst corners of Silicon Valley: Yarvin wants Trump to have an app that his followers can use to get directions about where to go and what to do.

  • Apple to keep 30% fee for NFT purchases on apps

    In a new set of stricter rules outlined by Apple on Monday, the company has decided to keep its de-facto 30% fee for all NFTs traded through its App Store

  • Apple Plans to Quietly Give You More Ads

    A happy life on the internet requires a delicate balance between instant access to information and an onslaught of digital advertising. Whether its an independently-run blog or a major social media giant like Meta or TikTok, internet advertising has become a ubiquitous part of everyone's life. On the other hand, the use of ad services allows online content creators and entrepreneurs to monetize their content.

  • Cash App Users Can Now Send and Receive Bitcoin via Lightning

    The previous Lightning function on the popular payments app was limited but now users can send and receive Bitcoin via the speedy solution.

  • iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad

    Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS. Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and switch between different apps – but has received sustained criticism.

  • AppTech Payments Unveils New Cloud-Based Product Platform

    Fintech company AppTech Payments Corp (NASDAQ: APCX) launched its new product platform, Commerce, at Money20/20 USA, happening through October 26 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. This first-to-market, cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service (CXS) platform is backed by AppTech's mobile commerce patents, core partner technology, and other internal intellectual property. CXS solutions incorporate PaaS, BaaS, Data, AI and ML, MarTech, and other features to create flexible, rich, personalized paym

  • Amazon now allows customers to make payments through Venmo

    Amazon announced that it will now allow customers to make payments through Venmo on its platform. The company said this option will be available to select customers starting today and will roll out to all U.S.-based users on the Amazon site and mobile app by Black Friday next month. To pay through Venmo, users will need to first add their account.

  • India fines Google $113 million for abusing the Play Store's dominance

    It’s the second time in a week that the country has slapped Google with a nine-figure, Android-related fine.

  • Can Apple’s Screen Time Reports Actually Help Curb Your Phone Addiction?

    Some say the weekly notification from the feature offers a helpful check-in point. Others say they only serve to ruin one’s morning. Where do you stand?

  • Greener wants to help consumers and businesses be more sustainable

    Many consumers and companies want to reduce their impact on the environment but may not know where to start or how to sustain the necessary changes. Tom Ferrier, the founder of Greener, an Australian cleantech startup, wants to help. For consumers, Greener offers an app that links to the user’s bank account, enabling customers to learn about their carbon impact and get suggestions to make better choices on shopping greener based on potential purchases for 250+ brands.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • India fines Google $113 million, orders to permit third-party payments in Play Store

    India's antitrust watchdog has hit Google with a $113 million fine for abusing the dominant position of its Google Play Store and ordered the firm to allow app developers to use third-party payments processing services for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps, the second such penalty on the Android-maker in just as many weeks in its largest market by users. The Competition Commission of India, which opened the probe into Google in late 2020, said mandating developers to use Google's own billing system for paid apps and in-app purchases through Play Store "constitutes an imposition of unfair condition" and thus violates provisions of the nation's Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act.

  • Apple releases macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16

    The Mac and iPad updates center around the Stage Manager multitasking feature. Meanwhile, Apple Fitness+ has arrived on iPhone, which should not have as many of those annoying copy-and-paste prompts.

  • Hyph set to launch a music creation app with an emphasis on remixing

    Music startup HYPH announced an upcoming mobile app, which aims to be a music creation and remixing tool for everyone to use. With the creator economy estimated to be worth $100 billion, HYPH could be useful for the over 50 million people worldwide who identify as content creators. HYPH allows users to create original songs by taking music from the app's library and customizing it by adding instrumentals like bass, lead guitar, strings, drums and piano, or a voice recording of them singing.

  • Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev

    Matt Butcher and Radu Matei worked on container technologies for years; "containers" in this context referring to software packages containing all the necessary elements to run in any environment, from desktop PCs to servers. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g.

  • Apple will not allow NFTs to unlock in-app features

    Apple is allowing NFTs in applications, but will not allow them to be used to unlock in-app content or features.