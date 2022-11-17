Daily Crunch: Google upgrades Search, Shopping and Maps with more data, AR and accessibility

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

More cybersecurity M&A happening here as Ingrid reports that Palo Alto Networks is buying Cider Security in a deal said to be valued at up to $300 million. This is a move that she writes has been rumored for a bit, but now some pieces have fallen into place, including telling investors, that make it more apt to be happening.

Mary Ann spoke with some crypto-focused venture capitalists who told her that they were already proceeding with caution when it came to deploying their funds into cryptocurrency but are now worried that fallout from FTX’s collapse may make it harder to get limited partners on board for future funds.

SaaS startups that ignored VC advice to cut sales and marketing were better off this year

Many VCs advised founders to dial back their sales and marketing outlays to preserve runway this year. And, as it turns out, many VCs have been giving the wrong advice.

According to data from Capchase, a fintech that offers startups nondilutive capital, "companies that didn’t cut spending on sales and marketing were in a better financial and growth position now than those that did when the market started to dip in 2022," reports Rebecca Szkutak.

Of the 500 companies surveyed, bootstrapped firms showed the strongest growth, said Miguel Fernandez, Capchase's co-founder and CEO:

"What we have seen in this case, and what is most interesting, is the best companies have actually cut every other cost except sales and marketing."

Three more from the TC+ team:

Please enjoy Brian’s extra-large Actuator newsletter today, where he breaks down Boston’s tech scene, going all over the city, talking to Tye Brady, getting in some work with robotics, and taking “a field trip to some of Boston's best startups.”

For those of you who like to tweet in threads, Twitter is working on a feature for you that will divide long text into a thread automatically, Ivan reports. This move will reduce the need to break up all of your carefully curated word vomit into 280-character segments.

Meanwhile, over in Binance land, co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, spoke with Anita this morning at TC Sessions: Crypto, and Romain grabbed some of the highlights, including CZ's thoughts on FTX: “We were the last straw that broke the camel’s back.” Then Manish pulled out some of CZ’s comments as they relate to Binance’s business viability in India. Namely, there is none.

