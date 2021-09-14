U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.00
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,663.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,421.25
    +34.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.00
    +5.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.88
    +0.42 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3810
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,135.63
    +2,233.30 (+4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.16
    +42.42 (+3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,481.22
    -188.88 (-0.62%)
     

Daily Crunch: Here’s what happened at Apple’s virtual 2021 fall event

Alex Wilhelm
·6 min read

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for September 14, 2021. It was an Apple day on the internets, so we’ve all spent the afternoon trying to figure out if we need a new smartphone. Answer? Probably not, but that won’t stop a good portion of the TechCrunch crew from deploying fresh Yahoo lucre into Cupertino’s market cap. We love this stuff.

On the TechCrunch front, Disrupt is in a week’s time. Your humble servant is going shopping later this afternoon so that he can look slightly less disheveled. Jordan, of course, will look brilliant on the Disrupt Desk. See you there! -- Alex

The Disrupt Desk will help you catch everything you missed at Disrupt 2021

The TechCrunch Top 3

  • Apple drops grip of new hardware: Anytime Apple hosts an event, it’s like time stops in the technology world. If that should still be the case is up to you, but it remains fact. Here’s our rundown of iPhone news, Apple Watch news, iPad updates and a general roundup in case you want to go meta. Enjoy!

  • Atlanta booming: TechCrunch continued its tour of U.S. cities today after hitting up Chicago and Boston in recent weeks. This time, we dug into Atlanta’s booming startup scene, which is seeing record capital inflows. We talked to some founders and investors to get the latest. Don’t forget that Atlanta just produced a decacorn exit.

  • And speaking of decacorns, Canva just raised $200 million at a $40 billion valuation. In percentage terms, the Australian design software company managed to raise two bills for 0.5% of its equity value. A steal at twice the price. Why is Canva worth so much? Huge scale, as our notes regarding its revenue growth illuminate.

Read more about Apple&#39;s Fall 2021 Event on TechCrunch
Read more about Apple's Fall 2021 Event on TechCrunch

Startups/VC

Before we dive into our usual rundown of startup news, TechCrunch did a dig into the value of the myriad BNPL startups around the world through the lens of some recent acquisitions. I wrote it. Read it if that’s your jam.

  • In light of the day’s Apple Fitness news, it matters that Tonal just announced live classes are coming to its service. Tonal competes in the hardware-and-software market against Peloton and other players. Notably it’s the startups of the world that are fusing hardware and software more than Apple in this case, which is mostly bundling services into its existing products. Regardless, good news for you Tonal users out there.

  • 1047 Games closes $100M: If you are hot, Brian Heater writes, you are hot. And 1047 games with its hit title Splitgate is more than warm. So sweltering that it just closed a third round since May. What’s Splitgate? An FPS that includes portals. (Which frankly sounds awesome.)

  • Grammarly opens up for developers: Grammarly is well known as a product that folks use to help tighten up their writing. But what if you wanted to bake Grammarly tech into your own product? Well, now you can. The company just announced a developer product. The finance nerd in me wonders how lucrative the new business line will prove, and if it will help the company file its damn S-1 already.

  • EverAfter raises $13M, underscores that HRtech is still hot: Per our own reporting, EverAfter has built a “no-code customer-facing tool that streamlines onboarding and retention.” That’s a bit like Sora, a startup that TechCrunch has also written about. A few rounds focused on the same space is signal!

  • Today’s Tiger round is Indonesian fintech Xendit: Xendit is now a unicorn thanks to a $150 million check led by Tiger. At this point, we reckon that every time Tiger’s managing partners go to dinner they tip $150 million. It’s the only number that they know! Regardless, the Jakarta-based fintech with a payments focus has big expansion plans that are now well financed.

Is it so bad to take money from Chinese venture funds?

Are founders in fundraising mode short-sighted when it comes to working with Chinese investors?

Asia Business development manager for Runa Capital Denis Kalinin studied data from iTjuzi, a database of Chinese venture capitalists and found:

… Chinese funds invested around $250 billion in 2020 (three times higher than the figure reported in Crunchbase). This figure puts Chinese VC investments only 30% lower than investments by U.S. funds, but three times that of U.K. funds and 12.5 times more than German funds.

The pandemic, geopolitical tensions and other factors led many Chinese venture funds to reduce their international investments, but that's largely "because during COVID, China’s economy recovered much faster than other countries," writes Kalinin.

His analysis covers multiple angles: Chinese investments in Europe are catching up with those in Asia and the United States, half of China's top cross-border investors are CVCs, and investors are particularly interested in fintech, deep tech and digital health at the moment.

"Chinese investors can bring value to foreign startups, but you need to study their expertise and how it can be useful for you."

Is it so bad to take money from Chinese venture funds?

(Extra Crunch is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of Big Tech news, an update from the U.S. government: "Biden’s new FTC nominee is a digital privacy advocate critical of Big Tech," it turns out. That matters.

  • LinkedIn pledges $25M to creators: In case your LinkedIn feed was lacking in pizazz, the Microsoft subsidiary has plans to bolster your content influx. A $25 million “Creator Accelerator Program” has been established to encourage more, well, creation. Also LinkedIn is getting into live audio.

  • 51 more Starlink satellites take flight: We’re including this news item in Daily Crunch today in case you are also considering a move to rural Montana but need to stay employed.

  • Spaceflight looks to fly to the moon: Elon’s space company is not the only player looking to get humans off the plant. Spaceflight will “shuttle customers on a lunar flyby mission next year,” which is more than neat. How much for a ticket?

TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue
Illustration montage based on education and knowledge in blue

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

We’re reaching out to startup founders to tell us who they turn to when they want the most up-to-date growth marketing practices. Fill out the survey here.

Read one of the testimonials we’ve received below!

Marketer: Andrew Race, Juice

Recommended by: Orin Singh, Merchant Industry

Testimonial: “We were referred to Juice by a family friend of my company's owner, and as a personal courtesy, they said they were giving us their best guy. Naturally, we thought that is what everyone says, but they were not kidding. Andrew was singularly leagues above our previous marketing company. Having someone so knowledgeable and willing to learn a new industry proved to be the turning point for us.”

Community

Image Credits: Basic Books

From planned Twitter Spaces to impromptu chats with the Equity crew, the TechCrunch team is constantly on Twitter. Tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15 at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT, the Disrupt Battlefield judges will be talking on Twitter Spaces. On Thursday, September 16, at 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, Danny Crichton will be joined by Martin Ford, author of “Rule of the Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything.” Make sure you’re following the TechCrunch Twitter account to stay up to date with our news and events.

Recommended Stories

  • Logistics startup Stord raises $90M in Kleiner Perkins-led round, becomes a unicorn and acquires a company

    When Kleiner Perkins led Stord's $12.4 million Series A in 2019, its founders were in their early 20s and so passionate about their startup that they each dropped out of their respective schools to focus on growing the business. Fast-forward two years and Stord -- an Atlanta-based company that has developed a cloud supply chain -- is raising more capital in a round again led by Kleiner Perkins. This time, Stord has raised $90 million in a Series D round of funding at a post-money valuation of $1.125 billion -- more than double the $510 million that the company was valued at when raising $65 million in a Series C financing just six months ago.

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 Doesn’t Appear to Be Satellite Compatible. Why Globalstar Stock Tumbled.

    Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.

  • AMD Set to Soar After Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices, the chip maker long seen as an underdog to rival Intel doesn’t get enough credit for a strategy that is now giving Intel some serious competition. When AMD does complete the deal, Cordisco expects AMD to generate about $35 billion of sales by 2024. More importantly, AMDs data center revenue could double this year and hit about $12 billion in 2024, Cordisco said.

  • Biggest takeaways from Apple’s iPhone event 2021

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley breaks down the latest on Apple’s devices.

  • Apple unveils $699 iPhone 13 and $999 iPhone 13 Pro

    Apple debuted its iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Tuesday.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 21%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT), which took off last month on speculation that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone -- doubling Globalstar's stock price in less than a month's time -- came crashing back to Earth on Tuesday. As of 3:15 p.m. EDT, Globalstar stock is down 21%. As the theory went, you see, Apple was gearing up to announce new features and capabilities of this year's iPhone iteration, the iPhone 13.

  • Apple Just Launched the iPhone 13. Here Are the Details.

    The phone is faster, has a brighter screen, and a better camera. Plus, it comes in five new colors. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model.

  • Apple issues emergency security update ahead of this afternoon's big event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Apple's emergency spyware flaw ahead of this afternoon's big event.

  • iRobot unveils new Roomba vacuum that avoids solid pet waste

    iRobot co-founder and CEO Colin Angle joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new Roomba j7+ Robot vacuum.

  • Apple Unveils the New IPhone 13, Stock Doesn't Move Much

    Sep.14 -- Apple Inc.&nbsp;unveiled a new iPhone 13 at a wide-ranging product event Tuesday, looking to entice consumers with improvements to the camera and processor in lieu of major design changes.&nbsp;It also showed off a new Apple Watch. Bloomberg's Tom Giles reports.

  • Romeo Power Partners With Dynexus Technology For Advanced Battery Sensors

    Romeo Power Inc (NYSE: RMO) is partnering with Dynexus Technology to introduce advanced battery sensing and diagnostics for battery-electric commercial vehicles. The collaboration will integrate Dynexus' battery performance and health sensors into Romeo Power's battery ecosystem. The technology developed by Dynexus will initially be used for incoming cell quality control and end-of-line verification, module and pack diagnostics, and prognostics, enabling chances to reduce the total cost of owner

  • Apple debuts iPhone 13

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Apple’s iPhone 13.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • A look at the Apple Watch Series 7

    Jim Kelleher, CFA, Director of Research and Senior Technology Analyst,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest from Apple’s event.

  • iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are Apple's first phones with dual eSIM support

    Apple's iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are the company's first phones with dual eSIM support — you can use two lines without a SIM card.

  • Apple’s iPhone Events Are Usually Gloomy Days for Its Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day the devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives including Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1% to close at $148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, according to

  • iPhone launches are no longer a spectacle – but that's good news for Apple

    A smaller notch. A faster processor. A new camera with cinematic mode. In the pantheon of Apple keynote events, Tuesday’s iPhone 13 launch was towards the modest end. “We still see room for innovation,” was one analyst’s rather dry take. Perhaps Tim Cook didn’t want to make any risky moves on an unlucky number.

  • The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have adaptive 120Hz screens

    The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max feature Super Retina XDR screens that can go up to 120Hz.

  • Updating Our Technical Strategy on Cloudflare

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Monday evening, Jim Cramer spoke with Matthew Prince, founder, chairman and CEO of Cloudflare , the network and cybersecurity provider. Prince said that Cloudflare is building a better network and continues its mission of execution and innovation. Cloudflare recently won a lucrative contract with the federal government.

  • iPhone 13: Apple reveals whole new version of its handset

    Apple has revealed the iPhone 13. The display itself has also been improved, Apple said, to be as much as 28 per cent more bright when it is outside. On the inside, the iPhone has been “completely re-architected”, Apple said.